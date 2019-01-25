Summary

Teradyne guided down for the first quarter of 2019, but the numbers for the fourth quarter were better than expected and the guidance wasn't as bad as feared.

Teradyne's leverage to more complex chip designs will help the testing business outperform, but headwinds in China and auto are pressuring the robotics business.

There could be some risk to 2019 numbers if the global economy slows further, but Terdadyne's long-term story is attractive and the shares look undervalued below $40.