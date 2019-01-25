In Search Of Gold's Next Directional Catalyst

In the closing months of 2018, the fuel behind gold’s upward thrust was clearly the result of sector rotation. Gold benefited when investors became risk averse and moved out of stocks and into safety assets. As equity prices plummeted, interest in the relative stability of gold was at fever pitch and money flowed heavily into gold and gold ETFs. Now that equity prices have rebounded and investors have embraced more of a “risk on” approach, gold has clearly lost some of its luster. In light of this development, many gold bulls are wondering if this will spell the end for gold’s recovery. In today’s report, I’ll argue that this won’t be the case, and that there are some potential new directional catalysts for gold in the near term.

Along with falling stock prices, one of the major catalysts behind gold’s impressive rally in late 2018 was the sharp decline in U.S. Treasury bond yields. Rising yields have a well-established tendency to put downside pressure on gold prices due to the competition the non-yielding metal receives from higher interest rates.

The steep drop in the 10-Year Treasury Yield Index (TNX) in November-December is shown below. For illustration purposes, TNX is interposed with the February gold futures price (GCG9). This shows the extent to which gold clearly benefited from the decline in bond yields late last year.

Since the start of January, however, Treasury yields have stopped declining and are trying to establish a bottom. While a T-bond yield bottom is by no means a certainty, if TNX does succeed in turning around in the coming weeks it will mean gold will be faced with increased competition for investors’ attention. In other words, gold will have lost at least some of its safe-haven allure if T-bond yields rally from here.

Rising stock prices could also create some headwinds for gold in the coming weeks. Shown here is the performance of the benchmark S&P 500 Index (SPX), which is in the process of reversing its losses from the last three months. A rising SPX will likely dent some of gold’s safe-haven demand.

Then there is the China factor. Part of gold’s safety appeal to investors in the last few months was due to perceived weakness in China’s manufacturing economy. The ongoing U.S.-China trade war continues to be a major concern for investors and is also a reason why gold still enjoys a fairly strong fear component. However, with China’s government making major efforts at stimulating the economy, many investors wonder if gold’s rising trend will suffer if Beijing is ultimately successful in this attempt.

None of these threats to gold’s fear component, however, are likely to ruin the metal’s intermediate-term (3-9 month) turnaround which began last September. Let’s examine some factors that could boost the gold price in the months ahead despite the increased threat of competition from higher equity prices and rising bond yields.

One major factor which bodes well for increasing gold’s demand among institutional investors is gold’s long-dormant inflation component. Granted that inflation isn’t yet in evidence and may not be for some time. Yet the mere hint of higher commodity prices ahead tends to increase interest in bullion as an inflation hedge. And the most sensitive of the commodity market inflation indicators is the price of crude oil. It has been observed that gold has historically benefited from rising oil prices due to oil’s heightened sensitivity to inflationary pressures in industrial commodities.

Fund managers typically buy gold when they see a sustained oil rally, and for that reason investors should be closely watching the price of crude. Shown below is the March 2019 crude oil futures graph. The crude oil price established an immediate-term (1-4 week) bottom based on the rules of my trading discipline a few weeks ago when it closed two days higher above its 15-day moving average. Since then, it is attempting to re-establish support above its widely watched 50-day moving average (blue line). If the oil price succeeds in doing so, it will serve as a major technical signal that the 3-9 month outlook for oil has dramatically improved. This in turn would bode extremely well for gold’s inflation component and would breathe new life into gold’s multi-month recovery trend.

Along this line, the China factor will also likely come into play. For if Beijing’s attempts at reviving the Chinese economy succeed, it should result in higher industrial demand for oil and other commodities. This in turn will bode well for the intermediate-term gold price outlook.

Returning to the immediate-term outlook, gold is struggling against the recent strength in the U.S. dollar index. The latest rally in the dollar has put some downward pressure on bullion prices and this may result in a pullback for gold in the next few days. However, as long as gold’s 50-day moving average remains inviolate, the intermediate-term uptrend should remain intact. Gold’s 50-day MA is shown in the chart below and is now visible at just under the $1,260 level.

Turning our attention to the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), the ETF remains under its 15-day moving average as of Jan. 24 but is still above the $12.25 level, which I regard as a key level for maintaining IAU’s immediate-term uptrend. However, the $12.25 level has been tested each day this week which is disconcerting given the latest strength in the dollar. The dollar’s latest strength increases the odds that we’ll see IAU fall below $12.25 soon. Even if IAU breaks under this level in the coming days, though, it should continue to benefit in the weeks and months to come from the increasing demand for gold based on the anticipated oil price rebound discussed here. Moreover, odds are that IAU’s pullback will be short-lived as long as the dollar index (DXY) remains under its 50-day moving average.

In summary, even with the rebound in stock prices and Treasury yields now underway, investors shouldn’t be overly concerned that gold demand will suffer. Investment demand for the metal is likely to be strengthened even as China’s economic prospects increase and the crude oil price rises. Increasing demand for gold-backed ETFs, discussed in a previous report, will also serve as a positive contributing factor behind gold’s intermediate-term recovery.

On a strategic note, we are still long the iShares Gold Trust after recently taking some profit. I also recently recommended raising the stop loss for the remainder of this trading position to slightly under the $12.25 level on an intraday basis. A violation of $12.25 in the IAU would signal a decisive shift in the gold ETF’s immediate-term trend.

