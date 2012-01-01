Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) has long been regarded as one of the laggards in the consumer packaged goods business, but it is showing real signs of some sort of re-emergence. The sales performance was very strong, and the bottom-line results were held back somewhat by the margin headwinds. Though, the performance was quite impressive, and investors have priced in quite some good news already.

The Business And Prospects

Procter & Gamble is a global consumer goods conglomerate, and while the performance in the developed countries might be lagging for a while, the long-term prospects of the business on a global level remain good. After all, the population of the world continues to grow, yet real growth has to come from growth in average income per capita, and a trend towards urbanisation, which helps the business as well.

Other key drivers include the aging of the population and a shift towards e-commerce. To survive and thrive in this changing environment, including multi-years of currency headwinds, the company is trying to simplify its operations, reduce its manufacturing sites/brands, and reduce the number of SKUs. After years of dismal organic sales growth, these initiatives are starting to pay off with growth accelerating recently, as the company has been pressured by activist investors as well.

For the year of 2018, Procter & Gamble grew sales by 3% with organic sales up 1%. That is a bit misleading. Volumes were up 2%, with pricing down a percent, which makes it hard to maintain margins. Operating income was down by 2% to $13.7 billion, while sales rose by 3%. Nonetheless, operating margins were still quite steep at 20.5%, and they were down a full percent compared to the year before.

The company reported GAAP earnings of $3.67 per share, while the adjusted non-GAAP earnings number came in at $4.22 per share, which P&G refers to as core earnings. The $0.55 per share difference is largely the result of restructuring efforts and tax reform, as early debt extinguishment costs played a smaller role as well.

For 2019, the company laid down a guidance calling for organic sales growth of 2-3%, with reported sales growth seen around 1%, as a result of adverse currency moves. For 2019, the company expects adjusted earnings to come in at the midpoint of $4.45 per share.

A Solid 2019 So Far

In October, P&G reported very resilient first-quarter results with organic sales up 4%. While sales growth was solid on an organic basis, the company did anticipate greater headwinds from currencies and commodities, yet it maintained the full-year core earnings per share guidance despite the intensifying headwinds.

In November, the company closed on the previously announced $4.2 billion acquisition of the Consumer Health business of the "German" version of Merck in a deal adding about a percent to overall annual sales.

The real surprise came last week as the company maintained excellent operating momentum with organic sales up 4%. Growth is continued to be driven by a 2% increase in volumes, accompanied by a one percent contribution from both pricing and mix. Grooming continues to be a tough spot with a 3% organic sales decline, and the recent Gillette controversy is probably not helpful either. This was offset by a strong performance notably in beauty (+8%), fabric & home care (+6%) and healthcare (+5%). The once so formidable Gillette franchise is of course in a secular decline, as it is attacked from numerous sides, and blades are becoming a commodity.

Of interest is the fact that the company reported e-commerce sales going up by 30%, and they now make up 8% of total sales growth, which is quite an impressive percentage given the business in which it operates.

So far for the year, reported sales are up 0.2% to $34.1 billion, as the company is increasing the full-year organic sales guidance to 2-4%, with reported sales seen flat, plus or minus a percent. As a result of the intensifying headwinds, the company is maintaining the sales guidance at the same range as it has done in the past two quarters. The notable headwinds are adverse currency moves, higher commodity prices, and higher input costs; a 25% increase in trucking costs stands out.

The good news is that the discrepancy between both reported and non-GAAP earnings is coming down rapidly, making it a realistic earnings number, at least for now.

Having long been stagnant, with shares having been traded in the $75-95 range since 2012, they are trading at the high end of the range now, driven by improving organic sales numbers. At the midpoint of the guidance and trading at $94, the market is recognising the company's achievements with shares trading at 21 times earnings. This is driven by the strong business and a relatively solid volume growth, combined with the strong financial state of the business, as well as the presence of an activist investor.

About The Financial State Of The Business

Holding $12.1 billion in cash, equivalents and investments, liquidity is plentiful at P&G, even as the company has $33.6 billion in debt on its books, for a $21.5 billion net debt load. This rises to nearly $28 billion if pension liabilities are included.

That remains a relatively manageable debt load for a business the size of P&G. Operating earnings hit $7.5 billion in the first half of 2016, working down to a $15 billion annualised earnings number. D&A expenses run at little over $2.5 billion a year, for a leverage ratio of 1.2 times (or 1.6 times if pension liabilities are included).

The financial condition of the business easily allows for the near $3 per share dividend which the company is paying with a yield just in excess of 3%, and also finance multi-billion-dollar share repurchases. Of course, there is quite some financial room to engage in M&A on top of this. To put this potential into perspective, the company could easily leverage up 1x more. This implies that probably up to $20 billion in deals can be done without issuing stock, without jeopardising credit, dividends, share repurchases, and the financial condition of the business.

What Now?

In October, I noted that P&G has seen a solid start to the year, as shares rose from $80 to $90 in the time frame of just a few days following the announcement of solid organic sales growth numbers. This momentum has pushed up shares to $94 currently on the back of an improving operating performance, and this is despite the fact that markets at large have been seeing a very tumultuous period.

At $87, I was turning a bit cautious, although I have been waiting for opportunities to buy P&G at levels in the mid $70s in 2018, which unfortunately did not materialise. Trading at 21 times earnings currently, it seems that valuations are quite steep, certainly in light of rising US interest rates, although organic sales growth has been quite good.

I must say that the company is doing pretty well, and management believes this is the case as well. It specifically notes that its margins are among the highest in the industry. The company's volume growth is decent in a challenging environment, and it has one of the lowest interest rates as well. These comments, as reiterated on the conference call, suggest that management believes it is pretty insulated from the involvement of activist investors. This comes after the company has delivered on real improvements in recent times, but unfortunately these advancements have been priced in quite extensively already.