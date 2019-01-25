14 'Safer Dividend Survivors In Buffett/Kiplinger/Gates 80 Trifecta Picks For 2019

$5K invested in the lowest-priced five 'safer' top yield Buffett/Kiplinger/Gates lists produced 28.08% more net gain than from the same $5K investment in all ten.

The top analyst-target-augured PRICE-UPSIDE ten were: STOR, SBUX, TMO, COST, INTC, MA, V, MSFT, SIRI & SNY. Five made all three lists, COST; INTC; MSFT; SNY; STOR.

Top NET-GAIN ten from Berkshire/Kiplinger/Gates lists were VZ TMO, STOR, COST, MA, INTC, INTC, V, MSFT, SIRI, and SNY. Seven were from Buffett, two from Kiplinger, one from Gates.

This 'safer' dividend run-down article concludes the review of holdings from Kiplinger Closing Bell E-letter proclaiming "19 best stocks for 2019." Versus the Gates and Berkshire portfolios January 21.

'Safer' Dividend Buffett/Kiplinger/Gates Selections

As income investors search for viable model investments to compare with their own holdings, this and future Arnold Dogcatcher articles will bring them forward.

This is an answer for those who have questioned the intent, purpose, validity, and usefulness of various stock lists. Here's a case where a tradition is established to verify that any list of stocks in which most pay dividends is fair game for doggish analysis.

Best, however are my articles such as this that are able to note significant dividend investment opportunities missed in the hubub of market gossip and guesses.

Below are the top ten "safer" dividend net gainers from chosen equities owned by Berksire and Gates and recommended by Kiplinger January 21.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Predicted 6.9% To 25.47% Net Gains From Top Ten "Safer" Dividend Buffett/Kiplinger/Gates 2019 Picks

The following probable profit-generating trades were identified by estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each highest yielding stock. The dividend along with aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data. Seven were from Buffett, two from Kiplinger, one from Gates. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to January 21, 2020 were:

Sanofi SA (SNY) was projected to net $554.68 based on dividends, plus the two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% more than the market as a whole.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) was projected to net $191.69, based on dividends, plus a median target upside estimated from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% over the market as a whole.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) was projected to net $184.31, based on a median target price estimate from thirty-three analysts plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% over the market as a whole.

Visa Inc (V) netted $158.34 per the median of thirty-seven analysts estimates, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% over the market as a whole.

Intel Corp (INTC) netted $145.39 based on a median target price estimate from eighteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

Mastercard Inc (MA) was projected to net $135.37 based on the median of target price estimates from thirty-nine analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% over the market as a whole.

Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) was projected to net $98.83, based on a median of target price estimates from twenty-eight brokers plus projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% under the market as a whole.

STORE Capital Corp (STOR) was projected to net $324.82, based on a median of target price estimates from eighteen brokers plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 44% less than the market as a whole.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) was projected to net $72.40, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% more than the market as a whole.

Verizon Communications (VZ) was projected to net $69.84 based on dividends plus a median target estimate from twenty-nine brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 56% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 13.93% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to volatility 3% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" distinction was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Seven Sectors Were Represented By January's Buffett/Kiplinger/Gates 14 'Safer' Dividend Stocks

Of eleven sectors, seven were represented by the 14 stocks with past year positive returns and current cash margins greater than their announced annual dividends. The count of 14 'safer' dividend Buffett/Kiplinger/Gates equities by sector showed: healthcare (2); real estate (1); communication services (1); technology (2); consumer defensive (1); consumer cyclical (1); financial services (2); basic materials (0); energy (0); industrials (0); utilities (0).

Of course the (11) stocks that do not pay dividends are the safest because you know they'll never pay dividends, so we don't count those in our final 'safer' tally.

Periodic Safety Check

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 80 Buffett/Kiplinger/Gates Possibilities Stocks

You see below the tinted green list of 25 that passed the dividend "stress" test. Fifty-two of the 80 were disqualified by negative 1-year returns; eleven paid no dividends. Three were discarded with free cashflow yields less than their dividend yields.

Thus, 14 Berkshire/Kiplinger/Gates stocks report positive annual returns and sufficient cash flow yield to cover their anticipated dividend yield, the margin of cash flow excess being shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column.

Corporate cash flow, however, is easily re-directed by any board of directors managing company policy. Directors can cancel or vary the payout of dividends to shareholders. For example, Sanofi (SNA), top dog on the list above, pays an annual variable dividend. It has varied from a high of $1.91 paid in June 2014 to a low of $1.609 in 2015, dithering between those extremes in following years.

Three additional columns of reported cash data listed after the Safety Margin figures on the charts above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratio levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. The one year total returns column above showed fifty-two stocks exhibiting tumbling returns.

Actionable Conclusions: (11-20) Top 10 Buffet/Kiplinger/Gates 'Safer' Stocks By Price Upsides Showed 5.84% To 22.98% Gains To January 2020; (21) Downsiders Were All Jettisoned

Judged only by price gains the B/K/G 'safer' list was led by healthcare, consumer cyclical, technology, and financial. It was trailed by real estate, communication services, industrials, consumer defensive, and basic materials.

To quantify top dog rankings, analysts' mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analysts' median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Uncovered Significant Price Advantages For 5 Low-Price Buffett/Kiplinger/Gates 2020 "Safer" Dividend Stocks Over All 10.

Ten "Safer" dividend top Buffett/Kiplinger/Gates stocks for January 21 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Ten top "Safer" Buffett/Kiplinger/Gates 2019 dividend paying stocks were culled by Yield (dividend/price). Results were verified by Yahoo Finance.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Concluded 5 Lowest Priced of Top Ten High Yield Buffett/ Kiplinger/Gates "Safer" Dividend Stocks Would Deliver (22) 12.56% VS. (23) 9.81% Net Gains for All Tenby January, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five Lowest priced stocks in the top ten Buffett/Kiplinger/Gates 2019 Kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 26.08% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten.

The second lowest priced Sanofi SA (SNY), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 25.47%.

Ten Buffett/Kiplinger/Gates 'Safer' Dividend Picks Saw 26.08% More Gain From 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Stocks

Lowest priced five Buffett/Kiplinger/Gates 'safer' dividend stocks as of January 21 were: STORE Capital Corp [STOR]; Sanofi SA (SNY); Intel Corp (INTC); Verizon Communications Inc (VZ); Starbucks Corp (SBUX), with prices ranging from $30.33 to $65.39.

Higher priced five Buffett/Kiplinger/Gates 'safer' dividend stocks as of January 21 were: Procter & Gamble Co (PF); Waste Management Inc (WM); Microsoft Corp (MSFT); Ecolab Inc (ECL); Costco Wholesale Corp (COST), whose prices ranged from $90.44 to $212.40.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The stocks listed above were suggested only as decent starting points for a Buffett/Kiplinger/Gates "safer" dividend dog stock purchase/sale research process in late-January, 2019. These were not recommendations.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

