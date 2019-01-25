Consensus-Beating 4Q18 Expected From Sartorius

Summary

Expecting consensus-beating 4Q18 from Sartorius AG on 29 January.

Bioprocess Solutions to be driven by the growing Chinese market, market share gains in the US market, the emerging biosimilars market, and growing use of single-use drug manufacturing.

Lab Products & Services growth to be driven by emerging bioanalytics market, which will also contribute to increasing profitability margins in the division.

My 4Q18 forecast is 8% higher than Reuters mean consensus revenue and 21% higher than consensus EBITDA.