Nordic American Offshore Announces Reverse Split, More Downside To Come

The company has very little cash, it's winter in the North Sea, and Brent oil is about $60, while near-term debt is $135 million.

Back in December 2018, we discussed Scorpio Offshore Investments' decision to buy $5 million of Nordic American Offshore (NAO) shares at $0.42. At that time, I stated that I was very skeptical of the survival chances for the common equity as $135 million of short-term debt would soon have to be addressed. Fast forward one and a half month, and the stock is trading slightly above the equity raise price after falling to $0.30 during the tax-loss selling season at the end of December.

Interestingly, the company has recently announced that it will perform a one-for-ten reverse stock split at the opening of trading on January 28, 2019. This action will reduce the number of outstanding common shares from 73,741,595 shares to 7,374,159 shares. As per the company's press release, no fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split and shareholders who would have otherwise held such shares will receive a corresponding cash payment.

This is a necessary measure to keep the listing since Nordic American Offshore received notice from NYSE that it was no longer in compliance with the listing standards on the basis of the low share price back at the end of August 2018. With no prospects to increase the stock's price, Nordic American Offshore has to perform the reverse stock split.

Typically, the reverse stock split is bad for the short-term fate of the equity as the increased price makes it easier to short the stock (restrictions and/or increased margin requirements may be applied to penny stocks). Also, Nordic American Offshore shares will become illiquid following the move, which promises bigger swings in share price. As per Finviz, the average trading volume of the stock is just shy of 200,000 shares. Once there's only 1 share for every 10 current shares after the split, the trading volume will fall correspondingly, all else equal, to 20,000 per day, making it too thin for many traders and investors, including myself.

Meanwhile, the fundamentals continue to point to a very difficult road ahead for Nordic American Offshore. As we have discussed in my December 2018 article that is linked above, the $5 million liquidity infusion will help the company operate in the first quarter of 2019 but does nothing to solve the problem of $135 million of short-term debt. As recent transaction shows, platform supply vessels (PSVs) are not receiving much value: SEACOR Marine (SMHI) bought 3 PSVs from COSCO Shipping for $46 million, or ~$15 million for new vessel.

It remains to be seen whether the value of North American Offshore vessels (built from 2012 to 2016) covers the value of its debt or not. Anyway, I fully expect that the new investor, Scorpio Offshore Investments, is already talking to creditors or is preparing to negotiations with them as the company has no money to pay for the debt. In fact, given the negative cash flow dynamics that lasted for many quarters and the fact that Nordic American Offshore had less than $7 million of cash on the balance sheet at the end of the third quarter, the company will likely need another cash infusion to stay afloat.

Due to the company's liquidity problems and the challenging state of the offshore support vessel market, I believe that the $5 million investment by Scorpio Offshore Investments is just the first move. More investments (expect additional dilution) and negotiations with creditors are coming, and this, together with the reverse stock split, does not bode well for the common equity. At this point, I do not see any light at the end of the tunnel. It is highly unlikely that the company's management, together with the new investors, will be able to pull a rabbit out of the hat and save current equity.

The current dull trading won't last long. The reverse split is coming, and the company will show its Q4 financials on March 4 - they will likely look ugly as winter in the North Sea is financially challenging for offshore support vessel providers due to tough weather. Put simply, I expect further downside from current levels and a potential wipeout for the common equity, and I currently do not see catalysts that would allow to talk about a potential for the common equity rebound.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.