Cel-Sci And Multikine Immunotherapy In Head And Neck Cancer: High Risk With Great Reward

The clinical differentiation exhibited by Multikine Immunotherapeutic approach in HNSCC should make the clinical and financial potential enormous if the primary clinical endpoint is met.

The top-line data readout for the Phase 3 trial in HNSCC involving the multikine immunotherapy is due any day.

Multikine is designed to boost/enhance the anti-tumor responses of the immune system prior to standard of care treatment.

HNSCC is a fatal disease with high unmet medical needs with a five-year survival prognosis due to late diagnosis and limited therapeutic options.

Multikine is in clinical development as a first-line and novel immunotherapeutic approach to advanced primary head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Investment Thesis

Cel-Sci Corporation (CVM) is a small-cap market ($78M) clinical stage cancer biopharmaceutical company. It’s lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin) injection, a prospective neoadjuvant treatment for newly diagnosed advanced primary head and neck cancer (HNSCC). It is a disease with high unmet medical needs accounting for ~4% of all cancers in the United States, with 63,000 new diagnosis annually.

Since my last article in April 2018, which was the first on Cel-Sci in over 18 months, CVM’s stock value has appreciated over 100%. This could be due in part to renewed interest in the company possibly due to my in-depth analytical review of the multikine immunotherapy pipeline. Furthermore, the completion of patient enrollment together with lifting of FDA hold could have boosted the investors interest in Cel-Sci.

With the legal tussle with its former clinical research organization, inVentiv Health, now over and Cel-Sci emerging victorious, investors are also hoping for a victorious conclusion to the Phase 3 HNSCC trial. The company issued a recent press release regarding a potential timeline for the top data readout. Cel-Sci in its own words:

CEL-SCI’s Phase 3 head and neck cancer study continued to follow all 928 patients. The Company is now awaiting final study results. All that remains to be done in this pivotal Phase 3 study, the largest in the world in head and neck cancer, is to continue to track patient survival until it can be determined if the primary endpoint has been met. The primary endpoint of the study, a 10% improvement in overall survival of the Multikine* treatment regimen plus Standard of Care (SOC) vs. SOC alone, will be determined after a total of 298 events have occurred in the two main comparator arms of the study and have been recorded in the study database. These final results could come soon since the last patients were treated in September 2016. The Phase 3 head and neck cancer study's Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) completed two reviews of the data from all 928 patients enrolled in the study in December 2017 and August 2018. The IDMC recommended continuing the study as constituted.

Most investors that have followed the clinical development of the Multikine investigative immunotherapy in HNSCC probably have a lot to say on the clinical and financial challenges experienced by the company in the last decade or so. Despite the off-putting challenges, my research on the Multikine investigative immunotherapy revealed a drug candidate with a unique clinical differentiation that could provide significant clinical benefits to affected patients.

Despite the unorthodox path to concluding the clinical trial, I expect the primary clinical outcome of 10% improvement in overall survival of the Multikine treatment regimen plus SOC vs. SOC alone, to be met. My conclusion is based on the data readout from exploratory trials, clinical approach and the clinical differentiation relative to its peers.

What Is Multikine And How Does It Work?

Multikine is a patented investigational putative first-line immunotherapy cocktail mixture of 14 biologically active, natural, human cytokines including 4 chemokines (CCL3/MIP1α, CCL4/MIP-1β, CCL5/RANTES and CXCL8/IL-8), 2 colony stimulating factors (G-CSF and GM-CSF), 1 interferon (IFN-γ), 5 interleukins (IL-1α, IL-1β, IL-2, IL-3 and IL-6) and 2 tumor necrosis factors (TNF-α and TNF-β). It is derived from the culture of stimulated normal immune cells and it is being developed as a prepackaged, off-the-shelf therapy.

Multikine is clinically designed to boost/stimulate the immune system allowing for easier recognition and destruction of the cancer cells. Cel-Sci hypothesis is that the administration of Multikine as first line therapy prior to SOC treatment regimen, would improve overall survival as compared to SOC treated control, enhance the local/regional control of the disease and reduce the rate of disease progression in patients with newly diagnosed advanced primary HNSCC.

The Clinical Differentiation

Multikine exhibits clinical differentiation in the following ways:

Multikine is administered in small supraphysiological doses five times a week for three weeks, around the tumor (peri-tumorally) and in the vicinity of the local draining lymph nodes (peri-lymphatically), prior to any other cancer therapy (i.e. surgery, radiation and/or chemotherapy). This clinical design is meant to exert effective anti-tumor responses at a time when the immune system may be more intact resulting in potentially improved cure rate.

It is designed to specifically target sites/areas of HNSCC recurrence and metastases leading to increased response rates by patients and sustained meaningful clinical benefits while limiting adverse events/toxicities in non-target sites and normal cells.

The cytokines in the Multikine immunotherapy cocktail are constituted with each of its molecular components present in similar proportions as would be seen if it were secreted directly by the cells from an immune system of a healthy adult.

In delivering the right proportional combination of the immunotherapeutic cytokines to the patient, it increases the ability to achieve meaningful anti-tumor responses without causing treatment-limiting toxicities prior to other SOC regimen.

The Exploratory Clinical Data

Clinical analysis of data from the Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial (Timar et. al. J. Clin. Oncol. 2005) revealed a 63.2% overall survival (OS) rate at a median of 3.33 years from surgery in HNSCC patients (n=19) treated with the Multikine immunotherapy as first-line investigational therapy (followed by surgery and radiotherapy).

Cel-Sci's analysis of the literature on OS rate of HNSCC patients showed an approximate survival rate of 47.5% at 3.5 years following conventional SOC treatment. This exploratory trial was considered very promising and indicative of a potential improvement in OS in these patients.

The Clinical And Financial Potential

The financial potential of multikine immunotherapy as a first-line treatment and combination therapeutic approach would be huge if clinically successful.

The prognosis for HNSCC patients following diagnosis is a five-year survival due to failure in early diagnosis, limited and somewhat ineffective therapeutic strategies. It is estimated that about one out of every two HNSCC patients will die within three to five years. Therefore, the clinical need for an effective therapeutic approach is highly warranted for the 63,000 new annual diagnosis and those living with this fatal disease. Clinical success could broaden therapeutic application of multikine in other cancer diseases such as HPV.

Combination therapies involving immune checkpoint inhibitors, Keytruda and Opdivo in the presence of SOC regimen are ineffective in about 80% of HNSCC patients. Multikine treatment could be used to prime the immune cells of checkpoint inhibitors non-responders HNSCC patients to become responsive to checkpoint inhibitor therapies.

Cancer Immunotherapies have captured close to 50% of the overall oncology drugs market. Multikine immunotherapy could potentially be a new addition to that list of profitable cancer avengers if its primary clinical endpoint is achieved.

Financials And Risks

In the last decade, Cel-Sci has been financially and clinically challenged in getting to the conclusion of this global Phase 3 HNSCC trial. Cel-Sci is a high-risk play with also potentially great reward. As seen in some cancers, HNSCC is a disease with limited/ineffective therapies. Clinical success would be huge since multikine could have broad therapeutic application in other cancers. Clinical failure would financially destroy this company making its survival very grim.

Multikine is its lead investigative drug candidate that has been in clinical development for a long time. Furthermore, the historical clinical development of multikine immunotherapy is a classical example of the challenges (i.e funding issues, FDA hold, clinical trial delay due to ineffective CRO) that could occur in clinical trials. Cel-Sci has multiple shots on goal but all its bet is on the clinical success of multikine immunotherapy. Drug candidates utilizing the LEAPS technology are in pre-clinical/early phase trials.

Cel-Sci reported cash of $10.3M at the end of the Q3/2018. Presently, Cel-Sci’s financial survival during the last 12 months included approximately $21.4M has been from proceeds derived from the issuance of common stock and the exercise of warrants. Cel-Sci also reported a net loss of $31.8M in Q3/2018 versus $14.4M in Q3/2017. The CEO attributed the increased financial loss to:

Non-cash derivative loss of approximately $8.6 million recorded during the year ended September 30, 2018 and the approximate $4.8 million non-cash portion of the interest expense. The derivative loss was the result of the change in fair value of the derivative liabilities due to an increase in Cel-Sci’s share price.

Epilogue

Cel-Sci's clinical program utilizing the innovative Multikine immunotherapeutic approach is nearing its conclusion. The chances of clinical success are high in my opinion. Make no mistake, this is a great reward really high-risk investment.

Citing Gloria Gaynor “I will survive’’ Cel-Sci has surely survived many challenges it encountered during the clinical development of Multikine immunotherapy. I hope this clinical trial bears therapeutic fruit for the sake of the patients and of course the company and investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As always, my articles are meant to facilitate your understanding. Readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. Please implement due diligence and invest wisely.