Cision Acquires TrendKite For Influencer Marketing Management

CISN is continuing to execute its strategy to expand its offerings to improve enterprise marketing results.

TrendKite has developed a suite of digital marketing and influencer management tools for enterprises.

Cision has acquired TrendKite for $225 million in cash and stock.

Quick Take

Cision (CISN) has announced the acquisition of TrendKite for $225 million in a cash and stock deal.

TrendKite has developed a digital marketing management and monitoring system for enterprises.

CISN has shown a strong path to profitability in the past year and continues to execute its deal-making strategy as it seeks to offer more value to clients and prospects with a wider array of digital PR offerings.

Target Company

Austin, Texas-based TrendKite was founded in 2012 to help organizations generate, amplify, and manage earned media digital marketing efforts to produce a better return on investment.

Management is headed by CEO Erik Huddleston, who has been with the firm since 2014 and was previously CTO and EVP Product at Dachis Group

Below is an overview video of TrendKite CEO’s discussion of the firm’s approach:

TrendKite’s primary offerings include:

Influencer Management - Launch and manage influencer marketing strategy

Pinpoint Contact - Digital discovery tool to connect with influencers

Story Kit - PR pitching system

TrendKite raised more than $45 million from investors including Adams Street Partners, Battery Ventures, Harmony Partners, Mercury Fund, Noro-Moseley Partners, Silverton Partners, and others.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report from IBISWorld, the global PR industry grew to $16.2 billion in 2018.

This represented a CAGR of 5.3% from 2014 to 2018 and also included both offline and online digital public relations segments.

The industry revenue growth rate has fluctuated significantly in recent years, as the chart below indicates:

Major competitive vendors that provide public relations software tools and services include:

Meltwater Media Intelligence

Critical Mention

Business Wire (BRK.A)

Marketwired (NDAQ)

Coveragebook

Muck Rack

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Cision disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $94 million in upfront cash and 10.2 million shares of stock for total consideration of $225 million.

A review of the firm’s most recent results indicates that it expects a net loss of $23.3 million for the full calendar year of 2018, or around ($0.18) per share vs. 2017’s loss of ($1.63) per share.

Cision acquired TrendKite just a few weeks after it acquired social media monitoring company Falcon.io for $65 million in cash and 5.7 million shares.

Management expects the effect of the two acquisitions and its deal to sell its email marketing business as follows:

Now we anticipate that the net effect of the 2 acquisitions and the divestiture of our e-mail marketing assets will be approximately $0.10 to $0.12 dilutive in 2019, which has been incorporated into our adjusted net income per share outlook of $0.82 to $0.84 per share.

As Cision President and CEO Kevin Akeroyd discussed the rationale in the deal announcement,

That's [the acquisition] very complementary, technology and spend, so increases our exposure and capability set in the fastest-growing areas, the PR marketplace like attribution and social. It allows us to kind of continue to accelerate the adoption and the ways in which people can actually go turn PR from a cost center in a business result attribution. And the data associated with that completely in line with our strategy last 3 years, it just adds to it. And again, it [the acquisition] increases our overall organic growth rate by about 50 bps. And that's before what we think is material cross-sell impact. Definitely material synergies, the ability to eliminate duplicate development efforts and overlapping content cost for starters. And we think the cross-sell opportunity is similar to PR Newswire in size and value proposition. So we don't think this is a small cross-sell opportunity, we think this is very big one.

In the past 12 months, CISN’s stock price has risen 2.8% vs. the S&P 500 Index drop of (0.66%), as the chart below indicates:

Cision stock dropped in concert with the overall tech selloff that began in October 2018 as investors feared future growth prospects.

Notably, it hasn’t stopped management from pursuing an aggressive acquisition strategy to position the firm for growth in digital PR.

Analyst ratings are largely positive on CISN and the current consensus price target of $17.80 represents significant upside room for the stock to grow into, as the graphic shows below,

Cision has made strong progress toward profitability in recent quarters.

If 2018’s results are indicative of the firm’s financial trajectory and business model leverage, CISN’s prospects for investors may be quite interesting.

