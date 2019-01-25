Grainger Looks For A Soft Landing As Industrial Headwinds Build

It was a very mixed year for Grainger (GWW) in 2018, as the company did well in the first half as the company reaped the benefits of a significant pricing adjustment, but the shares significantly underperformed rivals like Fastenal (FAST) and MSC Industrial (MSM) in the second half as worries mounted about the durability of the U.S. economic cycle, whether Grainger had meaningful levers to drive growth beyond price, and whether the company could drive margin leverage.

Unfortunately, fourth quarter results don’t offer easy answers. Grainger’s guidance for 2019 looks quite rational insofar as expecting modest market growth and little price leverage, but expectations of almost 4% relative outperformance in sales could be too bullish. Grainger’s profitability is solid, but I believe distributors are going to have a more challenging time in 2019 and it’s hard to get really excited about these shares.

An Operating Miss To Close The Year

Grainger reported a sizable EPS beat versus expectations, but that was entirely from taxes and “other” income, so not a particularly high-quality or thesis-changing beat (at least not in a positive way).

Revenue rose 5% in the quarter, with volume doing the heavy lifting (up 4%). Core sales in the U.S. rose 6% on 5% volume improvement, making the company a relative laggard next to Fastenal’s 13% growth (with double-digit volume growth) and basically matching MSC’s result with a similar volume/price skew. Growth from medium-sized customers continues to skew higher, as the company’s aggressive pricing moves have helped restore the company’s market share with this category.

Gross margin fell 20bp on an adjusted basis, outperforming Fastenal and again more or less matching MSC’s performance. Segment-level operating income rose a little less than 9%, but missed by about 2%. U.S. segment earnings rose less than 4%, and this drove the miss as margin was about 30bp lower than expected.

Guiding To A Soft Landing

The sales performance of Grainger, Fastenal, and MSC all track relatively closely to metrics like industrial production and the manufacturing PMI, and those have been sending more cautious signals about the health of the U.S. economy. It’s still quite early in the fourth quarter reporting cycle, but so far there’s evidence that the auto and electronics end-markets are quite weak (which I expected), and that the weakness is starting to spread into areas like upstream oil & gas and non-residential construction. I’d also point to Grainger’s own data on its end-markets. Between this fourth quarter and the second quarter of the year, government sales have decelerated (from the mid to low teens), commercial has decelerated from the low teens to the mid-single digits, heavy manufacturing has decelerated from the high single digits to the mid-single digits, and light manufacturing has decelerated from the low single digits to flat. None of the cited end-markets have gone negative, and natural resources was listed as steady at high single-digit growth, but I think the signs of slowing demand are pretty plain now.

Grainger is forecasting 1% to 4% market growth in 2019, with just 1% of that coming from price – something I regard as another note of caution regarding the pricing plans for MSC and Fastenal (MSC in particular was planning a significant price hike later in 2019). Grainger believes that it can meaningfully outgrow the underlying market, putting out a revenue growth range of 4% to 8.5%, but that could prove ambitious if the economy decelerates further.

I’d also note that Grainger is giving fairly cautious guidance on margins. A gross margin guide of -60bp to flat anticipates no relief from freight costs (a possible relative positive for Fastenal given its wholly-owned trucking/delivery fleet) and assumes that Chinese tariffs step up to 25%. Grainger has done some pre-buying in advance of this expected increase, but fourth quarter inventory days continue to trend down (82 this fourth quarter versus 83 last year, 85 the year before, and 90 the year before that), and I don’t think this pre-buy is a concern.

I think Grainger’s guidance is quite reasonable, but it doesn’t de-risk 2019 expectations. If the U.S. economy slows further (which I believe it will), there could be more price and margin downside risk than currently suggested by the midpoints of the guidance range.

The Outlook

Next to Fastenal and MSC, I see less self-help potential at Grainger and less opportunity to dynamically transform the business to gain more share. Some of that is due to the company’s size, as well as its more generalist position – it doesn’t enjoy the leverage Fastenal gets from its higher-margin fasteners business nor MSC’s leverage from market leadership in metalworking tools. That doesn’t make Grainger a bad company, it just means that substantially outgrowing the market could be more challenging and more price-driven. With that, I’d like to see Grainger start talking about more transformative actions on costs and operations down the road – doing more with logistics automation to cut costs.

I do believe that Grainger can still outgrow the U.S. economy over the long term as smaller, less efficient distributors are gradually squeezed out of the market. I’m expecting 4% long-term annualized revenue growth (on par with MSC, below Fastenal), and I do expect some modest FCF margin improvements (into the high single-digits) to support mid-to-high single-digit FCF growth.

Discounting those cash flows suggests a basically fairly-valued stock today. EV/EBITDA is a more interesting case, though, as the shares do seem to trade below what the company’s margins, ROA, and ROIC would otherwise suggest is fair. Currently trading at less than 10x my forward EBITDA multiple, I think the shares should trade closer to 11x.

The Bottom Line

That EV/EBITDA approach suggests some upside, but not enough to get me really excited about the shares, particularly as I do see margin and revenue risk from further slowdowns in demand. A lot of that already seems worked into the price, though, so this would be a name to consider if indicators like manufacturing PMI start looking stronger again in 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.