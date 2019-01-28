Natural Gas Continues To Bounce Around While LNG's Bullish Trend Remains Strong

So far in 2019, the price of February natural gas futures traded in a range from $2.878 to $3.722 per MMBtu. The year began near the low, and a cold blast of weather across vast areas of the United States caused a significant rally that took the price of the energy commodity over 29% higher from its January 3 low in under two weeks.

Wild volatility in the natural gas futures market began in early November when the price moved to the highest level since 2014 at $4.929 per MMBtu on the continuous futures contract and $4.8490 on the February futures in mid-November. Natural gas exploded to the upside on a combination of the lowest inventory levels in years going into the winter season and cold weather conditions at the very start of the peak season of demand each year fostered the rally. However, the price turned lower as temperatures warmed and natural gas was again below $3 on the final trading session in 2018 and early 2019.

The natural gas market has grown dramatically over recent years. Discoveries of massive reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the US caused an expansion of the supply side of the fundamental equation for the energy commodity. On the demand side, coal replaced natural gas in many areas when it comes to power generation. Additionally, technological advances caused the flow of natural gas in liquid form to areas of the world where the price is higher opening a new export market for US gas. Power generation and LNG increased the demand side of the equation for the natural gas market. The growth of the market has caused increased liquidity in the energy commodity and the futures that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME. At the same time, Cheniere Energy (LNG) has been a primary beneficiary of the liquid natural gas export business which has grown in Louisiana and Texas, and its shares have been making higher lows and higher highs since early 2016.

The most recent move to the upside which occurred over a weekend took the price from a high at $3.166 on the February contract on Friday, January 11 to a low at $3.281 on Monday, January 14. The move created a gap on the chart which almost matched the gap on the downside when natural gas fell from a low at $3.278 on December 28 to a high at $3.14 on December 31. The increased price volatility created an island gap on the daily chart, and a gap on the upside on the weekly pictorial as the wide swings in the price of the energy commodity became sloppy.

Natural gas fills the island reversal

The latest price failure in the natural gas futures market that took the price from a lower high at $3.722 on January 15 to a low at $2.957 last week on January 23 filled the voids on the daily and weekly charts.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, the price action last week erased the island reversal.

Source: CQG

At the same time, the move to the downside also filled gaps on the weekly chart and closed the loop on price voids which tend to create magnets for the price of a futures market.

There is still plenty of weeks left in the 2019 winter season, but inventory withdrawals have not been overly supportive of the price of the NYMEX futures. February NYMEX futures are now rolling to March which was trading at a 10 cents discount to the February contract as of the end of last week.

Inventories rise above last year's level for the first time in months

It is starting to look like the lower level of injections from the spring of 2018 through the late fall that led to the lowest level of stockpiles in years going into this winter season gave way to lower withdrawals over the winter months. Production of natural gas has increased to record levels, but demand has also increased. Now that we are in the heart of the winter, it seems that the rate of withdrawals is weighing on the price just as the rate of injections provided support through November. The latest inventory data from the Energy Information Administration last Thursday led to a total stockpile number that is now higher than last year at the same time.

Source: EIA

The EIA reported a decline in inventories of 163 billion cubic feet for the week ending January 18. While the total amount of stocks is 11.4% below the five-year average, they moved 1.4% above last year's level. Last week was the first time in many months when stockpiles were higher than the prior year. Last year during the same week, the withdrawal from storage was 288 bcf, but the five-year average for the week was at 164 bcf, in line with the withdrawal as of January 18.

At 2.37 trillion cubic feet, stocks remain slightly below the inventory level during the same week in 2014 when cold weather conditions took the price to almost $6.50 per MMBtu. In mid-January 2014 stocks stood at 2.424 tcf, 54 bcf above the current level. However, the gap between the two years has been narrowing over the past weeks.

Even though last week's withdrawal caused the comparison with the prior year's levels to shift to more stocks this year, the price moved higher in the aftermath of the data release. The price of February futures advanced to above the $3.15 per MMBtu level as falling temperatures in the northeastern and midwestern US caused the rally. It is possible that the recent price action emboldened the bears who believe that it is only a matter of time before natural gas slips back below $3 per MMBtu and stays there.

Open interest climbs as the price falls - shorts piled into natural gas

Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market. In natural gas, the metric has been climbing since the end of 2018.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates, open interest rose to a record high at just under 1.7 million contracts in early October before the price took off to the upside. A combination of short-covering and profit taking as natural gas exploded to almost $5 per MMBtu took the metric down to a low that was just under 1.2 million contracts in late December, a decline of over 29%. Since then, the metric has been rising and was at the 1.320 million level late last week which is over 10% higher than the low at the end of last year.

The recent price action suggests that speculative short positions have been rising. The metric increased as the price of natural gas has experienced pressure on the downside. The price journeyed below the $3 per MMBtu twice so far in 2019. At the same time, memories of the explosive price action in November have not yet faded from memories. Those holding short positions are more sensitive to upside risks and are not likely to let the market move too far away from their pain levels these days. A cold weather report over the coming days and weeks is more likely to lead to a bout of short covering than in past years given the higher level of price variance in the natural gas market.

Protect all positions in this wild commodity

To say that the price path of natural gas futures is as fickle as the weather is not an understatement these days.

Source: CQG

As the chart highlights, weekly historical volatility has dropped from the high at the beginning of this year at just under 75% to the 55.63% level as of the end of last week. Technical support now stands at the recent low at $2.878 and the mid-September low at $2.752 per MMBtu. Below those level, the mid-July low at $2.706 and the February 2018 bottom at $2.53 stand as levels to watch on the downside.

When it comes to resistance levels, the most recent high at $3.722 is the current target if the rally from late last week on colder weather conditions follows through and leads to higher levels as February futures rolls to March which is the end of the winter futures series as the March-April spread will reflect the shift from the withdrawal to the injection season in the energy commodity.

I am proceeding with extreme caution when it comes to the natural gas futures market these days. I have avoided the UGAZ and DGAZ ETN products and only dipped a toe in the water when the price fell below $3 to buy a small number of shares of the UNG ETF. I was quick to take profits and went into the weekend without a position in futures or any ETF or ETN products. I continue to hold a small position in the March $3.20 call option which is the legacy of my long position from last summer. I had liquidated the vast majority of those holdings last November.

Meanwhile, the price action in Cheniere Energy has been a lot more interesting as a longer-term investment these days than the wild west volatility of the natural gas futures and the related ETF and ETN products.

LNG's business will grow regardless of the price direction of the energy commodity

Cheniere Energy has a market cap of $16.366 billion and trades an average of 2.25 million shares each day. The company's profile on Yahoo Finance states:

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. In addition, it is involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

The price path of LNG shares has been bullish.

Source: Barchart

LNG shares hit a low at $22.80 in February 2016 when the price of crude oil was on its low at $26.05 per barrel, and natural gas was on its way to a bottom at $1.611 during March of that year. At the same time, stocks were under pressure at the beginning of 2016 which added additional selling to LNG's shares.

As the chart shows, LNG has made higher lows and higher highs since 2016 with the most recent peak coming in early October at $71.03 and was trading at $63.71 at the end of last week after falling to a low at $55.09 during the peak of the selling in the stock market.

The business of shipping liquefied US natural gas to consumers around the world will only grow over the coming months and years. LNG is a company that is in the forefront of this business which should continue to send the shares higher. The all-time high in the stock came in 2014 at $85 per share. I expect the price to continue to work its way higher and to surpass the high which was over 33% above the current price level of LNG shares as of January 25.

There are lots of weeks left in the winter of 2019, and that means that a sustained move below the $3 per MMBtu level is premature at the end of January or in early February. While I am a buyer on dips in the natural gas market these days, I will take profits quickly in the wild market. However, I am also a buyer of LNG shares on any weakness and will hold onto the stock for the long-term as the growth of the U.S. export business is a compelling factor for the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.