Facebook Q4 Earnings: What You Need To Know

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Source: Forbes

Facebook (FB) reports quarterly earnings on January 30th. Analysts expect revenue of $16.4 billion and EPS of $2.19. The revenue estimate implies 26% growth Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Stagnant MAU Growth

Facebook's top line continues to show tremendous growth. I assumed that once its revenue got to a certain level that its growth would plateau. That moment has yet to arrive. Implied 26% revenue growth this quarter follows 33% growth in Q3. Operating income only grew 13% Y/Y as operating income margin fell to 42% from 50% in the year-earlier period. Facebook has increased investments in infrastructure, safety, and security in reaction to regulatory pressures. I find it difficult to believe the company cannot cut into these costs if revenue growth slows.

Monthly active users ("MAUs") are already slowing. More than 2.6 billion people use Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger each month, up from 2.5 billion in Q2 2018. This is a big selling point to advertisers; they can reach over 2 billion people with one advertising campaign. The question is, "How do you value that pool of users?"

MAUs were 2.3 billion at Q3 2018, up 10% Y/Y and 2% sequentially. As the chart illustrates, MAU growth appeared to have plateaued in Q4 2017. The days of double-digit sequential growth in MAUs are a thing of the past. MAUs could come under further scrutiny after PlainSite alleged a massive number of Facebook's accounts are fake:

Facebook shares have fallen in the past hour, giving up the day's gains, coinciding with a negative report from PlainSite alleging a massive number of fake accounts. PlainSite says more than 50% of Facebook's accounts are "very likely fake." Moreover, PlainSite says the company is lying about is fake accounts, which would make it liable to its advertising customers for billions of dollars.

That said, double-digit sequential growth in MAUs is a thing of the past. Will that alone dampen sentiment for the FB? I doubt it.

FB bulls will likely look for any reason to keep buying the stock. The fact that revenue growth is still robust could give bulls hope. Revenue growth that exceeds MAU growth implies average revenue per user ("ARPU") is increasing. I understand MAUs for Instagram and WhatsApp are growing faster than overall MAUs. Facebook may be increasing ARPU for these revenue streams due to higher levels of engagement.

WhatsApp and Instagram may be cannibalizing Facebook sales. They are also likely causing growth in daily active users ("DAUs") at Snapchat (SNAP) to stagnate. Facebook has scale (over 2 billion MAUs) and it also owns two of social media's fastest growing platforms (Instagram and WhatsApp). It could give the company more pricing power. ARPU could change the narrative and get investors to focus less on declining growth in MAUs.

The Economy Is Showing Cracks

At the end of the day, Facebook is an advertising company. It sells ads to clients who want to access its massive user base. Regulators, particularly in Europe, are starting to set restraints on the company as it would on any other media outlet. I believe Facebook's revenue and earnings could get hit hard during the next economic downturn, just likely cyclical advertising and media outlets.

The Federal Reserve is undoing some of the stimulus it provided over the past decade. Revenue growth at certain industrial giants is now slowing. General Electric's (GE) core Power business is being disrupted by alternative energy sources and Ford (F) is losing money in major markets outside North America. We will learn more about the earnings of 3M (MMM) and Honeywell (HON) next week. They could give us more clarity on whether the global economy is headed lower. If the economy falters (which I believe it will), it will likely tamp down large advertising campaigns by industrial giants and/or consumer brands. This would not be good for Facebook.

Facebook's saving grace will likely be that smaller, entrepreneurial companies and event promoters will have to use it to get the word out about their products or upcoming events. When I host events, my publicist insists on running advertising campaigns on Facebook; it provides the most bang for the buck. On the other hand, Millennials demand to promote on Instagram to reach the younger generation. Practically, no one in my circle mentions Twitter (TWTR) or Snapchat as preferred platforms to advertise with.

What growth is left in the economy will likely come from small businesses and entrepreneurs. If these engines of growth also rely on Facebook and Instagram to help market their businesses, then it could provide a long-term revenue stream for Facebook. It is the potential decline in major advertising campaigns from large corporations that could be worrying. Several corporations are cutting spending to buoy the bottom line and cuts to advertising could be an obvious choice. Such cuts could sting Facebook by the second half of 2019.

Conclusion

FB bulls likely have not realized its revenue stream is cyclical. They could find out by the second half of 2019. FB is down over 20% Y/Y. It will likely fall as corporate ad spending declines. Sell FB.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE, SNAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.