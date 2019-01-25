Guidance From STMicroelectronics Suggests A Stronger Second Half Than Many Expected

Auto content growth is a legitimate driver for STM, but overall auto unit volumes could still be at risk, as could smartphone unit volumes, as economic headwinds build in 2019.

As expected, STMicroelectronics lowered guidance for the first quarter, but management seems confident that double-digit qoq growth will resume in the second half on new product ramps.

For better or worse, short-term stock price performance is mostly a game of expectations, and expectations going into this reporting cycle were for semiconductor companies to lower guidance for the first quarter. While Xilinx (XLNX) was a notable exception, that expectation has held true conceptually, with Texas Instruments (TXN), Intel (INTC), and STMicroelectronics (STM) all guiding down, but the magnitude of the revisions seem to be less severe than feared.

Specific to STM, I’m still bullish on these shares even after a double-digit pop post-earnings. The market is still not sold that the company’s cost structure and operating philosophy have really changed such that a downturn won’t hammer margins, and I believe that there is still room for the company to surprise. Although I’m a little concerned that management’s full-year targets for 2019 are aggressive and that the sector could see a second cut to numbers in three months, I like these shares below the high teens.

A Good Fourth Quarter And Encouraging (If Risky) Guidance

STM reported 7% yoy and 5% qoq revenue growth for the fourth quarter, beating expectations by about 1%, with two of the three businesses (ADG and AMS) beating and one (MDG) lagging. Margins were stronger than expected, and full-year cash flow came in more or less as I’d expected.

The Automotive and Discrete Group (or ADG) grew 18% yoy and 7% qoq, beating expectations by 3%, on double-digit growth in the auto sector and in power discretes – encouraging results ahead of ON Semiconductor’s (ON) report, and likely for Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) as well. Analog and MEMS Group (or AMG) posted 10% growth for both period comparisons, coming in 5% ahead of expectations despite the company’s exposure to Apple (AAPL) and helped by double-digit growth in imaging (driven by new phone wins). Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (or MDG) was the exception, with a 7% yoy and 4% qoq revenue contraction that missed expectations by almost 8%. Within MDG the company saw double-digit growth in digital ICs, but declines in microcontrollers – indicating that it’s not just Renesas (OTCPK:RNECY) having issues here.

Gross margin declined 60bp yoy, but improved 20bp qoq and beat expectations by 30bp. Operating income rose 9% yoy and 11% qoq, with operating margin improving 20bp yoy and 90bp qoq and beating expectations by a full point. At the segment level, only ADG showed year-over-year margin improvement, but all three units improved sequentially; ADG and AMS both beat segment-level earnings expectations by 14%, while MDG posted a slight miss (outperforming expectations relative to the scale of the revenue miss).

Guidance was interesting.

As expected, STMicroelectronics guided lower for the first quarter, with an outlook for a 6% yoy/21% qoq contraction that was 8% below the prior sell-side average. Management is only expecting a 100bp qoq contraction in gross margin, though, and that was 50bp above the prior average. What’s more, management laid out an outlook for qoq improvement in the second quarter and acceleration in the second half that could be interpreted as a possible call for year-over-year growth in 2019.

Can They Do It?

STMicrolectronics’ expectation for a second-half pick up is powered by what I’d call the “usual suspects” if you’ve been following this story. STM is launching new silicon carbide (or SiC) chips and new MCUs for the auto market, and expects to also pick up business on growing ADAS content. The company also believes they will see revenue strength from imaging chips used in smartphones.

Semiconductor cycle corrections typically last around a year or two, but this recent up-cycle was longer than normal, so it’s not ridiculous to think the down-cycle could be different. In the case of STM, though, the company is addressing growing end-markets with share-shifting products that will drive content growth.

The catch is what these end-markets do in 2019. It wasn’t clear to me if management’s characterization of the slowdown in China as a “mild correction” was meant to reflect on the conditions in China overall, or just in terms of the company’s exposure/experience. If it was the former, then I worry that management is too cavalier about the risks of weaker conditions in auto, as the malaise seems to be spreading to Europe. At the same time, industrial end-markets are starting to slow, and STM’s exposure to “growthier” trends like data center and 5G aren’t enough to counter-balance that. New wins in smartphones should help (since its net BOM growth), but smartphone sales could still disappoint.

The Outlook

I believe management’s efforts to improve manufacturing flexibility and reduce fixed costs is still under-appreciated by the Street. STMicroelectronics’ margins are vulnerable to a slowdown, yes, but not to the same extent as before, and I think this cycle will prove that out. Even so, I wouldn’t say the sector is in the clear with respect to 2019 expectations, as the risk of further slowing in the global economy seems quite real to me.

I had expected a guide-down, so my 2019 number doesn’t change much (down 1%), and my longer-term assumptions haven’t changed either. Sliding forward one year reduces the long-term revenue growth rate to 5%, and I’m still looking for adjusted FCF margins to improve into the low double-digits over the next few years, driving double-digit free cash flow growth.

Discounted cash flow supports a fair value in the high teens (around $18), while the company’s margins likewise support a higher stock price. I believe these shares should be trading closer to 2x forward revenue, but the Street is still pricing in a sharp decline in profitability that would require operating margins to fall back into the high single-digits – possible, definitely, but not what I expect.

The Bottom Line

I’m a little reluctant to chase these shares immediately after earnings, as I think there’s a good chance that the market’s enthusiasm will fade as other companies report and give guidance for 2019. Even so, I think the shares still offer a good return from this level and I don’t want to get too cute about trying to call a bottom, so I think these shares are certainly worth consideration today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.