Qualcomm: Not So Excessive

A big part of the current weakness in Qualcomm (QCOM) is market fears that the wireless technology company might lose the U.S. Federal Trade Commission lawsuit. The short thesis is that losing the lawsuit will decimate the royalty business, though countless lawsuits in places like China and South Korea failed to make anything other than minor adjustments to royalty rates.

Image Source: FTC website

FTC Trial

The FTC trial in the US District in San Jose claims that Qualcomm had a monopoly on modem chips and harmed competition while hurting consumers via higher phone prices caused by "excessive" royalty fees. Finding the consumer harm or monopoly impact on device makers like Apple (AAPL) are very difficult. The big focus of the case is on competitive harm via the "no license, no chips" policy.

A big part of the FTC trial is whether Qualcomm should license their modem technology to competitors like Intel (INTC) and only charge "fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory" (FRAND) rates on the modem value, not the price of the mobile device. A lot of bears on Qualcomm are pointing to this exchange in the trial (via FOSS Patents).

During this trial, some Qualcomm-internal communications have been shown according to which Qualcomm's management always feared that licenses to rival chipset makers would have a devastating effect on Qualcomm's patent licensing business. Here's an interesting passage (just recently unsealed) from the FTC's trial brief: "Qualcomm's internal documents recognize the impact that offering competitors FRAND licenses would have on Qualcomm's ability to secure elevated royalties from OEMs. In 2005, Qualcomm's Marvin Blecker explained that making a license available to a chip competitor would impair Qualcomm's ability to collect high royalties from OEM customers: 'we absolutely cannot give a chip supplier a full license to our IP with pass through rights to his customers as that would have the potential of severely impacting our subscriber licensing program.' [...] Qualcomm's views were unchanged in 2015, when it concluded that granting a FRAND license to Intel 'would destroy the whole current QTL [licensing] business.'"

In essence, Qualcomm doesn't want to run into patent exhaustion by charging royalties on a $20 chip versus a $400 device. The other issue is that Qualcomm is selling a license for patents that go far in excess of just technology for patents (via Cnet). Per CEO Mollenkopf:

We only sell to companies with a license because not all the IP [intellectual property] is covered in the chip. What we want to do is make sure the [phone makers] are covered. It's not embodied in the chip, it's not in the phones, but it's in all these things. There's a tremendous amount of IP we generate that makes the system work.

The question that doesn't appeared resolved in this case is what the difference is in paying a license fee for the modems separate and the other patents along with the device. Qualcomm doesn't like the concept of the device maker being able to obtain modem chips without paying the full royalty rate upfront, but Apple is doing that exact procedure with current iPhones using Intel chips.

This move seems to discredit the concept that Qualcomm has a monopoly for any other reason then having the best technology in the wireless sector. According to Forbes contributor Kevin Krewell of TIRIAS Research, it makes no sense for Intel to pay for a license when the device manufacturer has already paid for the related patents:

Qualcomm’s policy was to not provide exhaustive licenses to competitors (chip makers), because the royalty for all applicable patents was already accounted for and paid by handset OEMs. It’s hard to understand the FTC’s contention, that not licensing competing chipmakers was a barrier to entry, when they could already use Qualcomm’s technology IP for free (because handset OEMs paid the royalty). How would paying royalties to Qualcomm for cellular SEPs help Intel or Mediatek make reduce their costs and improve their margins?

Royalties Aren't Excessive

The odd part about the FTC trial and the Apple lawsuit is the concept that Qualcomm is charging excessive royalties and using the related patents to keep competition at bay. The interesting part of this case is that Apple can't actually justify this case based on what other 5G technology standards partners are charging for the use of their patents.

In the case of Apple, the company has 30%+ gross margins on smartphones that cost over $1,000 in some cases. With the average iPhone having an ASP of over $700 now, Apple is generating over $200 in gross profit per phone, easily absorbing the license fees.

For FY18, the tech giant made $12 per share in net income and generated a massive $59 billion in profits. It doesn't appear that Apple was harmed at all.

The leading technology contributors to the 5G handset plan to charge the following FRAND royalty rates for contributing to 5G standards:

Qualcomm - $13.00

Ericsson (ERIC) - $5.00

(ERIC) - $5.00 Nokia (NOK) - $3.50

In the case of Ericsson, the company is looking into charging a reduced rate of $2.50 for lower cost handsets in emerging markets like India.

Qualcomm has a rate of 2.275% on single-mode 5G handset's wholesale prices, or 3.25% of a multi-mode handset price, capped at $400. In the process, the wireless giant reduced the cap from $500 by $100 causing the royalty rate to dip from $16.25 to $13.00.

For its case, Apple was getting a rebate that reduced the royalty rate to $7.50 per device. Again, the path that Qualcomm took to enforce patent rights appears more at question, than the actual rates charged by the company.

The key here is that Qualcomm isn't the only company charging per device rates far above the suggested $1.00 rate of the big short thesis. The company is charging the highest rate, but the excessive part is only a matter of opinion and nothing that has harmed Apple from becoming the technology giant it is today generating billions in profits each and every quarter from primarily selling the iPhone.

Back in 2015, China fined Qualcomm $975 million for anti-competitive actions and agreed to royalty rates similar to the 5G plans. The ironic point here is that the Communist country agreed with the right of the wireless-chip giant to charge license fees for the full patent portfolio to the device maker based on the device price.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that my investment thesis isn't altered by some of the initial outcomes in the FTC case. Apple hasn't been harmed and the case hasn't been made for Qualcomm to lower royalty rates via licensing a full suite of IP to chipmakers like Intel versus to device makers. The selloff in the stock to the lower $50s is far overdone.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QCOM, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.