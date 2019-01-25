Summary

Forum Energy’s growth stalled in Q3 following completion activity slowdown and subsea project uncertainties.

Its cash flows have been weak, but the company aims to generate positive FCF in Q4 and 2019 through effective working capital management.

I expect global midstream and downstream activity to ramp up, recovery in FET's international operations, and completions service intensity to drive FET’s values in the long-run.

Expect FET’s stock price to remain weak in the short-term.