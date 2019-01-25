Forum Energy To Remain Weak Amidst Industry Challenges
About: Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET)
by: Badsha Chowdhury
Summary
Forum Energy’s growth stalled in Q3 following completion activity slowdown and subsea project uncertainties.
Its cash flows have been weak, but the company aims to generate positive FCF in Q4 and 2019 through effective working capital management.
I expect global midstream and downstream activity to ramp up, recovery in FET's international operations, and completions service intensity to drive FET’s values in the long-run.
Expect FET’s stock price to remain weak in the short-term.
Forum can’t escape the industry’s forces
Forum Energy Technologies (FET) serves the drilling, subsea, completions, production and infrastructure business in the energy sector. Over the past couple of years, Forum Energy restructured its