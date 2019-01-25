Market Volatility Bulletin: Equity Futures Rally In Pre-Market, Gain More Ground Into The Afternoon

It's reasonable to keep an eye on the VIX of NASDAQ, as names in the tech space caused so much of last quarter's carnage.

VXX is maturing, and VXXB will soon take its place. It may be a good idea to sit things out until the new product has had a chance to season.

Investors continued to feed the stock market rally, now in its fifth week for US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM). The reading on spot VIX is now just half what it was just before Christmas.

We saw a decent dip this week, but investors are doing a decent job of shrugging off Tuesday and treating the repricing of that day as a one-off.

News that the Fed may be actively considering and even ready to communicate a willingness to taper QT may well have added to higher prices this morning.

In both October and November, and to a lesser extent in March and April, S&P 2666 acted as a base of support. I wonder if the level now begins to act as resistance.

Thoughts on Volatility

Tech titans really took their toll on the markets last quarter. Indeed, it was the push higher in tech and small caps last May that signaled the all-clear for US equity risk for the next few months.

Now, large tech names (AAPL, FB) are very far from their highs, and it seems to me more likely that the price action for these tickers would be more inclined to follow than lead the market higher, given the extent of the damage investors in these companies suffered last quarter.

A pioneer in its day, VXX is near ready for retirement. The maturing ETN will be replaced by VXXB. It may be worthwhile to hold back on trading either the old instrument or the new until the market irons out any possible wrinkles that may accompany the transition.

Yesterday turned out to be a quiet day in the options markets. The corresponding calm in stocks (i.e. low realized vol) takes some wind out of the sails of spot VIX' likely trading range. Tuesday's drop in the S&P didn't do much for spot VIX (just shy of 22), and even that gain has quickly died down.

Term Structure

The term structure of volatility dropped anywhere between about .35 and 1 vol point since yesterday's close. Political intrigue and the continuing shutdown look incapable of fraying investor nerves, and so vol is taking a back seat to confidence.

Spot VIX is perched about 65 basis points above VIX9D, and the term structure is trying to contort into a more commonly recognizable "normal" pattern. Roll yield favors vol shorts (SVXY).

Money.net: VIX of Nasdaq

The VIX of the NASDAQ sits at 22.36. I'm keeping a close eye on this index as earnings season marches on. If VXN continues to lose ground, it strengthens my belief that S&P vol is not simply at the bottom of its range and due for a strong rebound.

UVXY has taken an absolute beating over the last five weeks. Above is a three-month chart of the 1.5x leveraged long-vol ETP. This graphic serves as a reminder that traders want to periodically take chips off the table when there has been a strong run-up in volatility products.

Selling winners should not be an all-or-nothing proposition: you do not have to exit a position entirely, but reducing can help to calm down the profile inside one's portfolio. This is especially the case if one uses these kinds of tools as a hedging vehicle.

I am interested to know whether readers who trade the VXX are likely to spend some time in an instrument such as UVXY or TVIX until VXXB seasons itself for a month or so. Is VXXB something you're looking to trade right away?

Wrap-Up

