CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund: A High-Yielding, Well-Diversified Real Estate CEF Trading At A Big Discount

Summary

IGR is a global income fund that specializes in real estate investments.

The fund is quite well diversified across sectors and countries.

IGR has made some considerable changes in its portfolio over the last few months and many of the new assets are companies that are considered undervalued.

The fund currently yields 8.88% and appears to be generating enough income to maintain this yield.

IGR is currently trading at an enormous 15% discount to net asset value.