CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund: A High-Yielding, Well-Diversified Real Estate CEF Trading At A Big Discount
by: Power Hedge
Summary
IGR is a global income fund that specializes in real estate investments.
The fund is quite well diversified across sectors and countries.
IGR has made some considerable changes in its portfolio over the last few months and many of the new assets are companies that are considered undervalued.
The fund currently yields 8.88% and appears to be generating enough income to maintain this yield.
IGR is currently trading at an enormous 15% discount to net asset value.
One excellent vehicle for investors seeking income is real estate due to a few of its defining characteristics. The first of these is that property often requires somewhat minimal capital investment beyond the initial purchase