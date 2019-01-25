FDA Minutes To Bring Trevena Back To Life?

Conference Call Summary suggests Trevena is aware of what needs to be done to gain approval without raising more capital and diluting the stock.

TREVENA'S COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER:

Earlier this month, in my article "Trevena Pushes All-In With Oliceridine" I stated that Trevena deserved FDA approval based on the fact the FDA released a briefing document prior to the Advisory Committee meeting filled with errors that portrayed Trevena in an unfairly negative light. In the briefing document, the FDA stated that Trevena's Oliceridine had adverse event safety issues that were mild/moderate. After the stock plummeted by 65%, the FDA released another document correcting itself. In this "Erratum" the FDA stated that Trevena in fact had an adverse event safety profile similar to that of placebo, meaning there is no major safety concern. I also stated that there was no contest in regards to efficacy.

Trevena has proven in its Phase 3 studies that Oliceridine has similar analgesic efficacy to Morphine. Anthony Senagore, M.D., Professor of Surgery at Western Michigan University, HomerStryker School of Medicine, shared that pain management after colorectal surgery represents an area of unmet medical need. Even after an extensive usage of multimodal analgesia, numerous patients still depend on IV morphine for pain management. As a result, they suffer from opioid-related adverse effects. Senagore believes that Oliceridine has the potential to replace conventional IV opioids. -See More Here

It is agreed upon then that safety and efficacy were both proven, and yet Trevena received a CRL. Why?

Friday, November 2, 2018 Trevena received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for their lead product Oliceridine.

Consistent with the discussion at the recent Advisory Committee meeting, FDA has requested additional clinical data on QT prolongation and indicated that the submitted safety database is not of adequate size for the proposed dosing. FDA also requested certain additional nonclinical data and validation reports. See CRL Press Release

WHAT DOES IT MEAN?:

QT prolongation is a measure of delayed ventricular repolarisation. Excessive QT prolongation can predispose the myocardium to the development of early after-depolarisations, which in turn can trigger re-entrant tachycardias such as TdP. In Layman’s terms, all this means is that the heart is susceptible to beating faster than a normal resting heart rate of 100 beats per minute and puts the heart at risk of its lower ventricles beating faster than the upper ventricles which can lead to cardiac arrest. (Source: Torsades de Pointes)

QT prolongation is a rare side effect of a wide range of non-cardiac medicines including some antibiotics, antihistamines, opioid analgesics and complementary medicines, including Methadone. -See More Here

Figure 1 Source: Trevena FDA Briefing Document

In Trevena's Oliceridine, QT Prolongation was studied with 58 patients at the 3mg level, or the proposed dose, and 6mg level, or the supratherapeutic level.

The results of the primary analysis found no evidence of any clinically significant effect of Oliceridine at the highest proposed clinical dose (3 mg) on cardiac repolarization. (I.e. The Dark Blue Line in Figure 1 stays below the 10 msec level the entire time)

An analysis of the relationship between plasma concentrations of Oliceridine and cardiac repolarization showed no evidence of a concentration-mediated effect.

In both oliceridine treatments, there was a small increase in heart rate at 2.5 and 5 minutes post dose (7.6-9.4 BPM) which resolved by 15 minutes post-dose. There were no clinically relevant changes in the PR and QRS intervals in either Oliceridine dose group. -Source: Trevena’s FDA Briefing Document

The FDA wants Trevena to provide more data with a larger sample size than the 58 patients they already tested. A standard thorough QT study consists of around 50 patients in the placebo arm and around 55-60 patients in the control arm. However, there are no active metabolites in Oliceridine and the 3 mg dose didn’t have any change in the heart rate at all.

Trevena could potentially just provide more scientific data to the FDA proving their assertion that Oliceridine does not show evidence of a concentration-mediated effect, meaning Oliceridine has no significant effect on heart rate.

We will learn more during the FDA meeting with Trevena which should be scheduled very soon, however, even if there is QT prolongation, all it takes to gain approval with the FDA is a warning on the label from the manufacturer, just like with Methadone.

The FDA also wanted more nonclinical data and validation reports. What this implies is that the FDA is interested in seeing more details of the results of the animal testing and kidney cell testing that Trevena already did in Phase 1.

Figure 2 Source: Trevena’s FDA Briefing Document

The left panel shows the dose-response relationship for analgesic activity in the rat hot plate model, a standard preclinical model for assessing the potential efficacy of analgesics. Oliceridine and morphine both achieved maximal analgesic efficacy, with Oliceridine showing approximately 10-fold greater potency in the rat model.

in the rat model. The middle panel shows the analgesic dose-response curves dose-normalized to morphine. Dose-normalization by analgesic potency allows for an evaluation of the therapeutic window – the relative safety profile at equi-analgesic doses.

The right panel shows the dose-response curves for respiratory depression displayed using morphine-equivalent doses. Partial pressure of CO2 in arterial blood was used as the model of opioid-induced respiratory depression. At equianalgesic doses, Oliceridine was associated with a substantial decrease in respiratory depression and had a wider therapeutic window compared with morphine, which is illustrated with the yellow highlighting. -See Full Nonclinical Data Here

This nonclinical data means that doctors have a much larger window of dosing than morphine, and thus will have less overdosing, less oxygen therapy, and less naloxone given. This suggests better safety profile than morphine and much less money spent by healthcare providers who administer IV pain analgesics to patients.

So far, the FDA looks as if they just want more validation reports and detailed analyses of the positive results Trevena has already accomplished with it's testing. “Developing a novel chemical entity is complex, and we believe the data we have to support oliceridine advances the pharmacology of acute pain therapeutics,” said Mark A. Demitrack, M.D., SVP and Chief Medical Officer. “We were encouraged by the discussion at the Advisory Committee meeting and look forward to continuing a productive dialogue with FDA.”

Source: Revised Investor Presentation

EARNINGS REPORT CONFERENCE CALL:

The question now is, what steps does Trevena need to take to gain approval for Oliceridine? Thankfully, Trevena laid out a detailed plan which I personally think is top notch. First, Trevena plans to reduce expenses to the core essentials. They are doing this by reducing the workforce by about 1/3. This will allow ALL of Trevena's resources to be dedicated toward one goal: getting Oliceridine approved without having to raise more money by issuing more stock or taking on more debt.

Secondly, Trevena plans to utilize the existing skills and connections of its Board of Directors and management team to help execute their plan. At Trevena, non-clinical and clinical development experts, manufacturing experts, and regulatory experts have all been put on notice to do all they can to help address each of the items raised by FDA.

Trevena is also working with external clinical experts in the area of cardiac electrophysiology and with a seasoned regulator consultant who has experience working on NDAs and CRLs both with companies and the FDA.

Thirdly, all spending on early pipeline development will be stopped completely until there is a final path forward for Oliceridine and Trevena has a better understanding of the investment needed for its ultimate approval.

Lastly, Trevena made a commitment to their shareholders that they are focused on reducing risks, managing time lines, and using capital efficiently.

The goal in the coming month is to reach agreement with FDA on a plan that gives investors confidence that they are on a path to Oliceridine approval. Trevena announced a cash equivalent amount of $70 Million as of September 30, 2018. This cash amount together with the reduction of operating costs from downsizing will be able to fund Trevena's operations into the second quarter of 2020.

Read Full Transcript Here

WHAT'S NEXT?:

Based on emails to the investor relations department, the company is expecting the FDA to release the Minutes of the meeting they held together discussing what needs to be done to gain approval. This will clear up much of the confusion and put Trevena back on a clear path forward to resubmit their NDA. It is extremely important that investors gain clarity as to exactly what is required by the FDA to move forward. Right now, it is unclear, leaving investors worried and fearful of the worst. According to the investor relations department, the company is expecting a Class 2 resubmission. A Class 2 resubmission is a 6 month approval time line. This is extremely positive for investors and gives them a time line of likely approval based on the fact that the FDA is literally giving Trevena a line by line procedure to follow in order to obtain approval.

This conference call should give investors confidence that management is doing all they can to ensure Oliceridine's approval without hurting their shareholders in the process. The company actually downsized a third of it's employees to save money, when they could have easily just held another offering of shares to accomplish that same goal. The fact that they did not do this is bullish in my opinion. It shows me that they are serious about doing whatever is necessary to satisfy the FDA requirements, to utilize capital correctly and efficiently, and to create a clear path forward for Oliceridine to help millions of patients across the world. The recent job opening of "Biostatistician" is also a clear indication that Trevena is working to communicate with the FDA as much as possible during a post approval setting to gain insight on any further side effects or positive benefits of the drug. In my opinion, this indicates a Phase 4 approval is imminent.

Source: Updated Investor Presentation

Trevena's Oliceridine has shown consistently that it is effective in treating acute pain just as much if not more so than Morphine based on its faster onset. It has also consistently proven it's safety and tolerability profile in Preclinical data, Phase 1b, Phase 2, and Phase 3 data as shown in the above image. This is extremely relevant because investors are aware of the fact that the drug works effectively and is as safe as other drugs already approved in its class. The FDA is simply looking for more data, which will be presented to them in a timely manner.

As stated before, Trevena currently has $70 million in liquid assets that will keep them operationally afloat until the second quarter of 2020 without having to dilute shares. The risk they have is if the FDA says they have to do another full trial, which can take years and much more money in R&D. However, because Trevena already completed THREE Phase 3 trials, I remain optimistic that the FDA and Trevena will work out a plan in the month ahead to allow commercialization to commence within a year.

Trevena has a lower debt-to-equity ratio than 72% of the 500 companies in its industry. (Source: Guru Focus) TRVN currently has 8 analysts with an average price target of $4.92. 5/8 of the analysts have a Buy Recommendation, 2/8 analysts have a Strong Buy recommendation, and 1 analyst has a Hold on the stock. (Source: Yahoo)

NJ Biotech Expert places a “Strong Buy" recommendation on the stock due to the small issues that arose in the CRL with a high probability of a 2019 approval. My 12 month price target is $4-6. This price target is based on a market of 45 million opioid-treated US patients, 15 million inpatients and 30 million outpatients. There is a serious unmet need in these patients to reduce adverse effects and speed up recovery time. If Trevena is to obtain only 10% of this market share, they will be treating 4.5 million patients at $143 per patient on average. This is a potential revenue of $643 million, which is 14.6 times it’s current market cap. There are also South Korea and Chinese deals worked out already, which will greatly increase Trevena's revenue sources. On top of all this is Trevena's amazing pipeline that is quickly coming into focus. I would say $4-6 is conservative when considering all of the amazing opportunities coming Trevena's way, however, the time line of 12 months is what is in question here. With the National Institute of Drug Abuse collaboration on TRV734 in the management of opioid dependence as well as TRV250 and S1P, Trevena is set to have a major rebound when they resubmit their NDA with the FDA's recommended revisions. See below images.

Source: Revised Investor Presentation

Source: Revised Investor Presentation

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRVN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.