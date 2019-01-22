This article is about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and why it's a buy for the dividend growth investor. Johnson & Johnson is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of medical products and pharmaceuticals. JNJ is a conservative investment that should be in all portfolios, being defensive when the market and economy are weak. The 57th dividend increase in a row is estimated to be in April 2019 from 0.90/Qtr to 0.97/Qtr or a 7% increase. One thing I think that is keeping JNJ down is the lawsuits concerning asbestos in their talcum powder. This is over-done, giving us a chance to buy JNJ at a fair price. Tests have shown that there is not any asbestos in the baby talcum powder, and all cases so far have been overturned on appeal.

Johnson & Johnson is 8.1% of The Good Business Portfolio. The company has steady growth and has plenty of cash it uses to buy bolt-on companies, develop new drugs, and increase the dividend each year.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Johnson & Johnson has a good chart going up and to the right in a steady, strong slope for three of the five years with a pause in 2015 and 2018 when the market was a bit negative.

Fundamentals of Johnson & Johnson will be reviewed on the following topics below:

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article " The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Johnson & Johnson passes 9 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a fair score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below:

Johnson & Johnson does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 56 years of increasing dividends and a 2.8% yield. Johnson & Johnson is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The five-year average payout ratio is moderate at 51%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by buying bolt-on companies and increasing the dividend. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. JNJ easily passes this guideline. JNJ is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $345 Billion. Johnson & Johnson's 2019 projected cash flow at $21 Billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increasing the dividend for the 57th year in a row April 2019. I also require the S&P CFRA CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The one-year forward CAGR of 6.0% does not meet my guideline requirement, but I believe the pharmaceutical group will outperform and raise this CAGR. The good future growth for Johnson & Johnson can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth of pharmaceuticals in the United States and foreign countries. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. JNJ slightly fails this guideline since the total return is 35.43%, less than the Dow's total return of 37.67%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $15,800 today. This makes Johnson & Johnson a fair investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the economy continues to grow, and more medical products are needed, and the talc headwind dissipates. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. JNJ's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a target price of $137, passing the guideline. JNJ's price is presently 5% below the one year target. JNJ is under the target price at present and has a low PE of 16, making JNJ a good buy at this entry point. One thing I think that is keeping JNJ down are the lawsuits concerning asbestos in their baby talcum powder. This is over-done giving us a chance to buy JNJ at a fair price. Scientific tests have shown that there is not any asbestos in the baby talcum powder and all cases so far that have completed the appeal process have been overturned. There is still one large case for 22 women that are still in the appeal process. Take advantage of this valuation and buy this high-quality defensive business. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is fair, and an above-average yield makes JNJ a good business to own for income and growth long term. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes JNJ interesting is the potential long-term growth as the economy and population grow, giving you an increasing dividend for the dividend growth investor with a defensive business.

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Johnson & Johnson is slightly lower against the Dow baseline in my 48-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 48-month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017 and other years that had fair and bad performance. The fair total return of 35.43% makes Johnson & Johnson a fair investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. JNJ has an above-average dividend yield of 2.8% and has had increases for 56 years (a dividend king), making JNJ also a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The Dividend was increased in April 2018 to $0.90/Qtr from $0.84/Qtr or a 7% increase. This was the 56th dividend increase in a row. The next dividend increase (number 57 in a row) is in April 2019 and expected to be a $0.07 or increase a 7% increase to $0.97/Qtr.

DOW's 48-Month total return baseline is 37.67%

Company name 48 Month total return The Difference from DOW baseline Quarterly dividend percentage Johnson & Johnson 35.43% -2.24% 2.8%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter, on January 22, 2019, Johnson & Johnson reported earnings that beat expected by $0.02 at $1.97, compared to last year at $1.74. Total revenue was higher at $20.93 Billion more than a year ago by 0.9% year over year and beat expected revenue by $190 Million. This was a good report with bottom line beating as expected, and the top line having an increase compared with last year. The next earnings report will be out April 2019 and is expected to be $2.14 compared to last year at $1.60 a good increase.

The graphic below gives the 4th Qtr. 2018 earnings summary.

Source: Earnings call sides

Business Overview

Johnson & Johnson is one of the largest developers and distributors of medical products in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excerpt from Reuters

Johnson & Johnson is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is on products related to human health and well-being. The Consumer segment includes a range of products used in baby care, oral care, skin care, an over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women's health, and wound care markets. The Pharmaceutical segment is focused on five therapeutic areas, including immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases."

Overall, Johnson & Johnson is a great business with 6% CAGR projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing need for more medical related products. The steady earnings and revenue growth provides JNJ the capability to continue its growth as the cash flow increases.

The graphic below shows the growth driver sector for the JNJ Company.

Source: Earnings call sides

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, they raised the base rate 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase United States' growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The Fed lowered GDP projection for next year which may mean they are getting to neutral on the economy, projecting two rate increases for 2019. The recent volatility may keep the Fed on hold. Recently, the Fed Chairman made a statement which was dovish, and the market went up strongly.

From January 22, 2019, earnings call Alex Gorsky (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman) said,

We're pleased to be highlighting the strong results we delivered in 2018. Given the focused execution of our performance-driven strategy, I'm proud to share that we exceeded the financial performance metrics we set at the beginning of last year. And we also delivered on the commitments and responsibilities to our patients, employees, and communities as defined in our credo. Introduced in 1943 by General Robert Wood Johnson, our credo has been the blueprint for shaping the caring role that Johnson & Johnson plays in society. Although our credo is etched in stone, it is a living document that on a few select occasions, we have evolved to keep pace with the world in which we live. To that end, in anticipation of the 75th anniversary, we introduced some enhancements to our credo responsibilities that were inspired by feedback from more than 2,000 of our diverse Johnson & Johnson employees, representing all regions, sectors, and functions. These enhancements explicitly put the patient first and at the center of our focus, reflect the needs of a changing world in a new generation of employees, underscore our commitment to diversity and inclusion and solidify our commitment to improving the health of humanity. With that long-term mindset, we remain focused on leveraging our broad-based capabilities to continue to drive the next generation of growth across our entire portfolio, both in markets where we have greater opportunity to compete as well as in the markets where we lead, which include our 26 platforms that each deliver $1 billion or more in sales annually."

The graphic below shows the products with sales over $1 Billion as referenced by Alex Gorsky.

Source: Earnings call sides

This shows the feelings of top management to the continued growth of the Johnson & Johnson business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. JNJ has good constant growth and will continue as the world economy grows.

Takeaways

Johnson & Johnson is a good investment choice for the dividend growth investor with its above-average dividend yield and a fair choice for the total return investor. Johnson & Johnson is 8.1% of The Good Business Portfolio. I have been greedy and have let Johnson & Johnson grow to a large position in the portfolio, and I will trim it a bit in the future when it gets to 9% of the portfolio. If you want a growing dividend income and steady total return in a defensive business, JNJ may be the right investment for you. The entry price right now is a bargain long term, with a yearly gain potential when the talcum powder lawsuits are better defined.

Recent Portfolio Changes

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On January 24, increased the position of Digital Reality Investors (DLR) from 3.1% of the portfolio to 3.6%. I want to get DLR up to a full position of 4%.

On January 16, sold the remaining shares of 3M (MMM). I decided to sell this small position in order to reduce the number of positions with a new target number of 20 positions max from 25.

On January 11, started a new position in Lockheed (LMT) at 0.65% of the portfolio.

On January 9, trimmed Mondelez (MDLZ) from 1.32% of the portfolio to 0.64%. The growth rate looks low going forward, and the portfolio is looking at Lockheed as a replacement.

On November 19, the portfolio trimmed 3M from 1.4% of the portfolio to 0.92%. The last earnings report was fair, but the next year does show the growth that is wanted. I was going to sell this small position, but the recent market volatility makes me want to hold this defensive income position.

On October 10, trimmed Home Depot (HD) from 10.1% of the portfolio to 9.6%. I love HD but don't want it to get above 10% of the portfolio.

On October 10, the portfolio added starter position of Visa (V) at 0.4% of the portfolio.

On August 22, increased the percentage of DLR to 3.3% of the portfolio, I want to get this REIT to a full position of 4%.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in the portfolio are: Johnson & Johnson is 8.1% of the portfolio; Omega Health Investors (OHI) is 8.7% of the portfolio; Home Depot (HD) is 8.9% of the portfolio; and Boeing (BA) is 14.3 % of the portfolio. Therefore BA, OHI, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 14% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter of 2017 earnings were fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third quarter of 2017 earnings were $2.72 beating the expected by $0.06, with revenue increasing 1.7% over last year, another good report. The first quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared too expected at $2.64. Farnborough Air Show sales in dollar value just beat out Airbus by about $6 Billion, and both companies had a great number of orders. The second quarter earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a writeoff expense on the KC-46 which should start delivery in 2019. Boeing received an order for 18 more KC-46A planes. As a result of the good third-quarter earnings, S&P CFRA raised the one-year price target to $450 for a possible 37% upside potential.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ has an estimated dividend increase to $0.97/Qtr. in April 2019, which will be 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

