Corus Entertainment: Positive Advertising Revenue Growth Is An Encouraging Sign

Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) (TSX:CJR.B) released its Q1 F2019 earnings with good top and bottom lines growth. The company’s dynamic ad insertion technology appears to be the main driver behind the growth. In addition, it continues its path to improve its balance sheet toward its target. The company continues to trade at a significant discount to its peers and is poised to expand its valuation multiple if it can show some consistency in advertising growth. However, its linear TV business will likely continue to face challenges from other OTT platforms. Therefore, this stock is most suitable for investors willing to take some risks.

Source: YCharts

Corus Entertainment’s improved Q1 F2019 earnings

Corus posted good top and bottom lines growth in its Q1 F2019. The company saw its total revenue grow by 2% year over year to C$467 million. It also achieved total EBITDA of C$192 million. This represented a growth rate of 8% year over year. In its largest segment, the TV segment, revenue increased by 2.5% primarily driven by better than expected growth in its advertising revenue. The company has also done a good job containing its expenses. This resulted in an expansion of its segment profit margin (now 43% Vs. 41% a year ago).

TV Segment Highlights (Source: Q1 2019 MD&A)

Reasons why we are increasing our confidence

Much improved advertising revenue growth in Q1 F2019

Below is the chart that shows Corus’ advertising revenue growth rate in the past two years. As can be seen, after four straight quarters of negative advertising revenue growth, Corus posted an excellent growth of 3.6% in its TV advertising revenue in Q1 F2019. We were surprised by the result as we were originally projecting a modest decline in the quarter. Looking forward, management is confident that Corus will be able to achieve another quarter of positive advertising revenue growth.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Dynamic Ad Insertion Technology appears to be driving growth

It appears to us that Corus’ strategy to grow its advertising revenue by implementing the company’s Dynamic Ad Insertion technology on video-on-demand platforms is working well. The platform enables ad buyers to target specific audience groups. Although it is still in the early stage, there is already significant advertiser demand for VOD content. Although its new advertising initiative only represents about 15% of its total advertising revenue (or C$42 million in revenue), it has a growth rate of 68% year over year.

Improving balance sheet

Thanks to its ability to generate strong operating cash flow, Corus further reduced its net total long-term debt to C$1.857 billion at the end of Q1 F2019 from C$1.924 billion back in Q4 F2018. Its net total long-term debt is now much lower than the C$2.1 billion level back in 2016.

Source: YCharts

As a result of its debt reduction, Corus’ debt to EBITDA ratio is now down to 3.15x. This is much lower than a quarter ago when the ratio was 3.28x. If Corus can consistently deliver good cash flow generation, we believe the company will be able to lower its debt to EBITDA ratio to a sub-3.0x level very soon.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Attractive Valuation

Corus is currently trading at a forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 5.67x. As can be seen from the chart below, its EV to EBITDA ratio of 5.67x is much lower than the range of 8x or higher a year ago. Corus’ forward EV to EBITDA ratio is also significantly lower than its peers. For example, Stingray Group and DHX Media are trading at ratios of 8.3x and 14.2x respectively. Hence, we believe there should be significant upside if Corus can deliver another quarter of positive advertising revenue growth.

Source: YCharts

Corus pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.06 per share. This is equivalent to a forward dividend yield of 4.4%. The company has recently reduced its annual dividend from C$1.14 to C$0.24 in September 2018. The primary goal of the dividend cut was to free up the cash and use it to repay its debts.

However, we still have our concerns

Corus’ revenue is heavily dependent on its legacy TV advertisements. We know that the traditional linear TV model is being challenged by other media platforms. Therefore, we expect structural headwinds to continue in the next few years. In addition, its advertising revenue also depends on economic cyclicality. Advertising revenue will likely decline in an economic recession due to limited budgets from its advertisers.

Investor Takeaway

We are encouraged by Corus’ strong results in Q1 F2019 not only because its top and bottom lines improved but also because of the visibility management provided. Corus continues to trade at a significant discount to its peers. We believe another good quarter of earnings will result in a re-rating of its valuation. We think its shares could gain ground meaningfully in 2019. However, investors should keep in mind that Corus still faces structural headwinds in its traditional linear TV business. For investors that are able to tolerate higher risks, we believe Corus is a fine investment choice.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.