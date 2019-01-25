Alacer Gold: 2019 Projections

The projections are better than most analysts had forecast.

Alacer's Copler project in Turkey.

All information included in this analysis comes from the company release, the 3rd quarter results and the company website. Please read my past articles here and here for background.

Investment thesis

Alacer Gold (OTCPK:ALIAF) is a Canadian based gold miner with operations in Turkey. The company has just completed a sulfide plant to complement its present heap leach pad operation at Copler. They released their 2019 production projection on the 22nd January. The Copler operation is forecast to produce 320,000-380,000 ounces of gold at AISC (AISC explanation here) of $675 -$725 per ounce. In 2018 they achieved 170,865 ounces at AISC of $615. They are projecting an increase (using the mid-point of guidance) of 105%. I have been a bull of the company and this latest release highlights the reasons for optimism,

1. The company keeps delivering on its projections.

2. The gold production is due to more than double in 2019.

3. The company has long term debt of $350m (so debt/equity is only 26%) and cash balances of approximately $115m. The balance sheet is strong and there is no large capital expenditure due in the foreseeable future.

Below I have produced a prospective P & L (using the mid point of the company's projections in the latest release). I have assumed an average gold price for the year of $1280 per ounce.

2019 P & L (in $,000) Gold revenue (350,000 x $1280) 448,000 AISC at $700 per ounce (245,000) Gross profit 203,0000 Interest expense (note 1) (21,500) Depreciation (note 2) (57,000) Profit before tax 124,500 Tax (note 3) (6,225) Profit attributable to shareholders 118,275

Notes

1. The finance cost is based on a premium of 3.1% over USD 1-month Libor. USD 12-month Libor is presently at 3.035%. The company has hedges on 80% of its $350m debt and I have estimated that they will translate into the rate given. Information is on page 16 of the results.

2. Depreciation is calculated using the fate of the first 6 months of 2018 plus the depreciation of the new sulfide mill at Copler. This mill had a cost of $673m and will have a life of 20 years.

3. The company has unused tax credits and has guided that the tax rate for 2019 will be 5%.

The company has 293,840,088 issued shares. The earnings per share would therefore be 118,275,00/293,840,088 or 40c per share. With the present share price of $2.18 (23/1/19) the p/e at the end of 2019 would be 5.45.

The prospective p/e is very cheap and I would not be surprised if the share price were to double, even if the gold price stays at $1280. Further appreciation in the gold price will make the shares even more attractive.

I also like to look at the price/ book value of a company to see if some of the good news is already in the price. Alacer Gold's price to book is presently,

Price 293,840,088 @ 2.18 = $640,571,200

Book value (as at 30.9.18) = $709,799,000

640,571,200 / 709,799,000 = 90%

According to Zacks the average for the gold mining sector is 120%, so the shares are undervalued on this metric as well.

Conclusion

Alacer gold appears to be a well run company with a strong balance sheet and increasing earnings. The only negative is that the company has all of its operations in Turkey and this is viewed as a risky jurisdiction. However the scale of the discount in the shares seems to be excessive. The shares are above their 50 and 200 day moving averages and the 50 day is about to cross the 200 day to the upside. The price has also exceeded the highs set in July 2018.

Alacer Gold Daily Chart

50 day MA - blue line

200 day MA - red line

This is bullish price action. The shares are overbought on the daily charts so a consolidation is likely soon. For those interested in the shares, this may be a good time to start accumulating.

Disclaimer - This article is not intended as investment advice. Before taking any action, please do your own research. Do not rely on any opinions or facts included in this article for decision making.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALIAF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.