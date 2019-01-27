Gold Pulls Back And Snaps Back - Levels To Watch

The price of gold reached its all-time peak in 2011 at $1920.70 per ounce. A series of lower highs and lower lows led to a bottom in December 2015 at $1046.20 when the US Federal reserve shifted from a prolonged period of accommodation to tightening credit.

The bounce from the low led to a rally to $1377.50 in July 2016 following the shock of the Brexit referendum in the United Kingdom, but gold failed to follow through on the upside. A correction that followed took gold to a low at $1123.90 in December 2016. The high in 2017 fell shy of the 2016 peak when gold could only make it up to $1358.50 before it declined to $1236.50 in December when the central bank hiked the Fed Funds rate again. In 2018, a double top at a slightly higher high than in 2017 stalled at $1365.40 in January and April leading to a low at $1161.70 which now stands as critical support. The low from last year came in the aftermath of the Fed guidance that they planned an additional rate hike bringing the total to four or one full percentage point in 2018.

Gold has been moving higher since the mid-August low that came on the back of the rate hikes and a stronger US dollar. In early 2019, gold once again made it up to the $1300 level briefly before falling around $25 from the high. Last Friday, the yellow metal snapped right back to the upside.

The sentiment in gold has shifted to positive and now the question is which instruments will perform best if it continues to make strides on the upside in the coming weeks and months. While buying physical gold is the most direct way to participate in the market, COMEX futures and futures options is another excellent route. However, gold mining shares tend to exacerbate moves in the price of the yellow metal and the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF product (GDX), and the Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3X ETF (NUGT) provide leveraged alternatives to take advantage of future rallies in the price of the yellow metal.

An impressive rise from the mid-August low- A bullish reversal

The rise in the price of gold has been impressive because during its ascent, the dollar rose to a new high compared to its peak in mid-August and US interest rates moved higher.

As the weekly chart highlights, the price of gold rallied from the lowest level since early 2017 at $1161.40 to a high at $1300.40 on January 4 before reversing lower. Weekly historical volatility stands at 7.79% which is a sign that the price appreciation has been slow and steady since the end of last summer. Gold acts as both a currency and a commodity, and the measure of price variance reflects the former rather than the latter.

The fourth quarter of 2018 was a time of increased concern for market participants over all asset classes, but gold moved higher as capital flowed into the market in the heightened environment of fear and uncertainty. The price turned lower from $1300 and fell to a low at $1275.30 on January 24, but it turned around last Friday and put in a bullish reversal on the daily chart as it moved just shy of the $1300 per ounce level. So far, the low for 2019 has been at $1275.30 in the COMEX futures market as the yellow metal is a lot closer to the recent high than the low from mid-August. The high for the year was at $1300.40 on January 4, but on the final session of last week, the yellow metal almost traded the entire width of the trading range moving from the low to the high as the dollar index moved to the downside.

$1300 is now a critical level on the upside

If gold did anything at the start of this year, it established a target on the upside.

As the daily chart illustrates, the price of gold reached a peak at $1300.40 on January 4 which was a level where selling stood in front of any further upside gains. Before the third trading session of the new year, gold had not traded north of the level since mid-June on the continuous futures contract. Therefore, technical resistance in the gold market is at that $1300.40 level, and a break above there could lead to an influx of technical buying in the yellow metal. Gold was threatening to take out that level on the upside last Friday. Meanwhile, the market may have become a little too bullish after months of gains, and the corrective move that took gold to just over $1275 per ounce sign before it regrouped and challenged the upside once again was healthy for the market.

Open interest may be a bit overextended - or is it?

Perhaps the most bullish factor for the gold market in late November when the price was at the $1215 level was that the open interest metric fell to a low at 388,910 contract level. The last time the total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX gold futures market fell below that level was in January 2016 when the price was at under $1100 per ounce, and the metric fell to 373,434 contracts.

As the monthly chart shows, the metric rose to a record high at 621,235 contracts in the wake of the Brexit referendum that took the price of gold to its most recent peak at $1377.50 per ounce which stands as critical technical resistance. The metric increased by 247,801 contracts or over 66%. The latest level of the total number of open positions stood at 523,228 contracts as of January 24, an increase of 134,318 or 34.5% from its late November low. The increase in the metric tells us that speculative longs have come back to the gold market. Rising price and increasing open interest tend to validate a bullish trend in a futures market. There is still room on the upside when it comes to open interest compared to its record peak level. However, when it comes to open interest these days some longs could be a bit overextended at the current level. If a correction occurs in the gold market, I will be watching the open interest measure and will buy on a scale down basis if it declines with the price of the precious metal. The three levels to watch on the upside are the recent high at $1300.40, the 2018 double top at $1365.40, and the 2016 peak and level of critical technical resistance at $1377.50 per ounce.

$1236.50 is critical support

Looking at the weekly chart, $1236.50 was the low from mid-December 2017. The price is also the level that gold broke below in July that led to the mid-August low at just above $1160 per ounce. Therefore, I view the price as the critical level of support for the gold futures market. If the price were to works its way towards that price, we would likely see open interest shrink from its current level as weak longs head for the hills.

However, the move to the upside last Friday on impressive volume, the key reversal trading pattern on the weekly chart, and rising open interest in the gold futures market are signs that we may not have to worry too much above support levels over the coming sessions. As I write this piece, February gold traded to a high at $1299.80 and has 70 cents to go to make a higher high in 2019.

Gold or gold mining stocks?

I am still bullish on gold after it pulled back from the $1300 level on January 4 and then made up the lion's share of those losses in one session last Friday. It is likely that a move that takes the price above the recent high would ignite buying in the gold mining equities which tend to outperform the yellow metal on the upside. The most direct route for a long position in the gold market is via bars and coins offered by dealers. The COMEX futures and futures options market provide an alternative as do the many ETF and ETN derivative products. However, during a bull market in gold, the mining shares tend to explode to the upside as the margins of producing the yellow metal improve dramatically.

The gold mining ETFs can lag or lead the price of gold at times, but they tend to outperform the price action in the yellow metal on a percentage basis. If the price breaks above the $1300 level, we could see a significant move in the gold equities. Gold moved from a low at $1173.20 on the February futures contract on August 16 to a high at $1300.40 on January 4, a move of 10.8%.

The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF product, holds many of the top gold mining companies. It most recent holding include:

While gold hit its bottom in August, GDX waited until September 11 to find it low.

Source: Barchart

GDX moved from $17.28 on September 11 to a high at $21.54 on January 3 or 24.7% higher. After the rebound in the price of the yellow metal on Friday, GDX was back above the $21 per share level.

For those looking to turbocharge the gold mining ETF, the Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3X ETF offers triple leverage. The fund summary for NUGT states:

The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the daily performance of the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index. The fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in securities of the index, ETFs that track the index and other financial instruments that provide daily leveraged exposure to the index or ETFs that track the index. The index is a modified market capitalization weighted index comprised of publicly traded companies that operate globally in both developed and emerging markets, and are involved primarily in mining for gold and, in mining for silver. It is non-diversified.

The most recent top holdings include leveraged positions in the GDX:

On Thursday, January 24, February gold futures traded to a low at $1275.30 and Friday it traded to a high at $1299.80, an increase of 1.92%. At the same time, GDX moved from $20.35 to $21.21 or 4.2% as the gold mining index outperformed the yellow metal. At the same time, NUGT rallied from $15.50 to $17.47 or 12.7% which outperformed both gold and the GDX given the leveraged nature of the NUGT product.

While NUGT has the potential to offer rewards that are triple the percentage gains in the GDX EFT, the leverage comes at a price which is time decay. Timing is everything with products like NUGT, so they are most appropriate for short-term traders and investors with their fingers on the pulse of the gold market. Moreover, while GDX may hold its value during quiet periods where the price of gold trades in a narrow range, NUGT will decay causing losses in range-bound market conditions.

Gold had pulled back to the $1275.30 level over recent sessions, but the price snapped right back to the $1299.80 level at the end of last week. So long as the price can hold the $1236.50 level on the downside, the trend that began in mid-August 2018 will remain intact.

Gold settled at $1298.10 on Friday on the February COMEX futures contract. A three-week reprieve on the government shutdown could cause some selling, but gold remained strong at the end of last week.

