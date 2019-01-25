3 Mid-Cap Dividend Growth Giants

Our favorite idea of the three is Cracker Barrel, but we think all are worth putting on your radar if you haven't already.

By Valuentum Analysts

Introduction

The prospects of strong dividend-paying companies are solid based on an assessment of their historical performance relative to non-dividend paying equities, according to Hartford Funds via a study by Ned Davis Research. But the dividend, itself, is not a causal driver to intrinsic value, nor does it represent a complete picture of a company's financial health or future prospects. In this article, let's dig into the dividend prospects of three attractive mid-cap, dividend-paying companies. Each of these companies brings a dividend yield of ~3% or higher as of this writing and a Dividend Cushion ratio above 1 (any number significantly above 1 is excellent, while any number below 0 is suspect). That is where the similarities end as each brings a unique flavor to dividend growth potential, however. We'll also take a look at our opinion of the valuation opportunity that each of these dividend ideas presents. As our team wrote in our new book, Value Trap: Theory of Universal Valuation:

The enterprise valuation framework makes it clear that the dividend is but a symptom of value, not a causal driver behind a company's value, and market observers know that on the stock exchange, the share price of a dividend-paying company is marked downward by the market specialist in the amount of the dividend on the ex-dividend date. A dividend then becomes, in theory, capital appreciation that otherwise would have occurred had the company not paid a dividend at all. The value of a dividend-paying company, instead, rests in the actions the dividend-paying company takes to replenish that income stream such that it is sustainable long into the future. A company is worth more because its operations generate more free cash flow, not just because it may or may not pay an increasing dividend. In an extreme case, receiving a dividend payment can be largely described as getting paid with your own money because that dividend you just received had already been reflected in the price of the stock you already owned prior to the dividend payment (as with all assets of the business, shareholders already have a claim on the cash dividend they receive, even before its paid). That said, many investors may prefer the dividend for cash-flow reasons (and tax implications can impact how investors would like to receive their returns), but in many respects, perhaps the primary utility of the dividend payment, whether a monthly or quarterly one or other, is the structure and timing of the income payment to the investor. The idea that paying a dividend keeps excess capital out of the hands of management, which may be tempted to pursue what could end up being value-destroying endeavors (if it sees its cash coffers swell), may be another reason to like dividends. One might think of this reason as perhaps similar in thinking to how companies load up on debt to provide a layer of discipline on operations such that debt servicing costs can be met.

That is not to say that the dividend is not an important consideration for investors. However, it shouldn't be the only consideration. Let's keep this in mind while we evaluate the prospects of these three mid-cap dividend growth equities. We'll not only talk about dividend growth potential but also their valuation prospects, which may be equally, if not, more important to the investment decision-making process.

Cracker Barrel (CBRL) - Dividend Yield: ~3%

Cracker Barrel is principally engaged in the operation of the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept. Stores consist of a rustic, old country-store design offering a full-service restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. A typical store serves 1,000 guests a day and employs 100+ people. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tennessee.

Cracker Barrel continues to earn high marks for 'uniqueness' from consumers. After all, the front-porch rockers are a draw and everyone can shop while they are waiting to eat (what a great business model!). The Cracker Barrel experience is full of nostalgia, homemade authenticity, affordable quality, southern country heritage, and is largely viewed as a relaxing, family-friendly environment. We think such a reputation is irreplaceable. Cracker Barrel is also working to exploit growth opportunities outside of its core restaurant concept. Key examples include Holler & Dash, its fast-casual concept, and its holiday Heat n' Serve catering offering that was launched in fiscal 2017 and is aimed at growing its presence in Christmas and Easter.

Cracker Barrel is laser-focused on improving margins via re-engineering processes to reduce costs and creating a more efficient box for new stores. Yearly price increases to the tune of 2-3% should be expected. Earnings per share are targeted to advance 7-8% on an annual basis over the long term. We think Cracker Barrel is a differentiated concept. The 'Cracker Barrel' experience begins with rockers on its front porch, which also happen to be a top seller in its retail shop. The company generates ~20% of revenue from its retail "store within a store" business, while ~40% of its customers are travelers. Its retail shop produces sales per square foot of ~$440 million and gross margins around 50%. We like Cracker Barrel quite a bit, but what about its dividend?

Here's what we say about its dividend in the dividend report, and as for its valuation, we think there could be upside based on our fair value estimate range (see image that follows):

Key Strengths What more can we say about Cracker Barrel? We love the company's unique niche serving delicious, home-style country food, and its authentic old country retail store adds a nice profit boost to operations (50% gross margins on ~$440 sales per square foot). Management is driving improvement in same-store sales trends via pricing initiatives, and we like management's commitment to the regular dividend. We just can't help but get excited when it announces special payouts as it has done routinely in recent years, but it may be forced to reconsider its special dividend policy as capital spending grows and free cash flow is stretched. Its retail store is a major point of differentiation, and we love what this does for its brand strength and customer loyalty. Potential Weaknesses How can anyone not like the rockers on Cracker Barrel's front porch, which happen to be a top seller, and its broad menu including breakfast all day? Long-term debt stood at $400 million at the end of fiscal 2018, but this was down from ~$550 million at the end of fiscal 2011. Cash and cash equivalents of just under $115 million at the end of fiscal 2018 offers some financial flexibility. Free cash flow generation dipped to ~$179 million in fiscal 2018 from $210+ million in fiscal 2017, the former of which was insufficient in covering cash dividends paid of $207 million. Special dividends have caused free cash flow coverage of the payout to become stretched, and we're keeping a close eye on the impact of industry-wide traffic weakness.

Image shown: Cracker Barrel is currently trading at $168 per share, but we think the company's valuation upside potential could reach $190+ based on our estimate of its intrinsic value.

MSC Industrial (MSM) - Dividend Yield: ~3.1%

MSC Industrial is one of the largest direct marketers of a broad range of industrial products to industrial customers in the United States, satisfying their maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) supply requirements. It has roughly a dozen customer fulfillment centers. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in New York.

The MRO industry continues to consolidate and remains very large and fragmented. There are 145,000 distributors in North America chasing roughly $160 billion in spending. MSC is observing a firm manufacturing environment, positive customer outlook, and an improving pricing environment, all of which are helping drive top-line performance. MSC Industrial has identified a correlation between its customers' activity and the Metalworking Business Index as nearly 70% of its revenue is generated in the manufacturing sector (including more than half from heavy manufacturing).

MSC continues to invest in its e-commerce capabilities and add new products to its portfolio, and the firm now has more than 1.6 million product SKUs available through its database. Management is focused on share gains, and growth rates have improved or held steady across customer types in recent quarters. The company boasts high marks for customer satisfaction, which it has tagged as a leading indicator of customer retention and growth.

We generally like MSC Industrial's business strategy that focuses on being an integrated, low-cost solution to its customers' MRO requirements. The firm is shifting its focus from reduction in product costs to improving its entire cost structure. MSC looks to be positioning itself well to meet the evolving demands of its customer base, but how does that translate into dividend potential?

Here's what we say about the company's payout in the dividend report, and as for our estimate of its intrinsic value, upside may very well exist for shares, which are changing hands in the lower half of our fair value range (see image that follows):

Key Strengths MSC is yet another fantastic company within the industrial distributor space. Reducing its customers' MRO supply chain costs is its modus operandi, and with over 3,000 suppliers, the company holds a nice product selection of over one million SKUs. Performance of the company's operating cash flow has been volatile of late, however. Nevertheless, free cash flow has remained solid as annual free cash flow generation averaged ~$269 million in fiscal 2016-2018 and is still a multiple of yearly cash dividend obligations, which were ~$125 million in fiscal 2018. We'll be watching its cash flow generation closely moving forward, but we expect ongoing growth in the payout. Potential Weaknesses As with its peers, MSC is tied to the cyclical demand of its customer base (it notes a correlation with its customers' activity and the Metalworking Business Index). Though sales have recovered nicely since the Financial Crisis in 2009, the period was challenging for the company's top line. Management has been active with share repurchases in the past, and it has issued special dividends at times (2011 and 2015 most recently). Income investors should note that MSC has taken on considerable leverage in recent years, with net debt of ~$489 million as of the end of fiscal 2018 (inclusive of short term debt) from nil in 2011. MSC will have to continue to work for share gains and execute on gross-margin "countermeasures" to keep its dividend on solid ground.

Image shown: MSC Industrial is currently trading at ~$82 per share, which is firmly in the lower half of our fair value range. We think shares have the potential to reach the ~$103 range based on the upper bound of our estimate of its intrinsic value.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) - Dividend Yield: ~3.3%

Williams-Sonoma is a multi-channel specialty retailer of high-quality products for the home. Its brands include Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

A key factor in Williams-Sonoma's multi-channel success is its exclusive product and lifestyle merchandising. As of 2017, 95% of the products the firm sells are directly sourced, offering a unique point of view on taste and style in addition to industry-leading margins. The company retains a strong portfolio of brands and highly-profitable operations. It is working to increase brand awareness and expand reach via digital ads.

One of the areas at Williams-Sonoma that we're huge fans of is its e-commerce operations. The company now generates more than half of sales from that channel, a key competitive advantage. Multi-channel customers spend 5 times more than single-channel customers. We view its global supply chain as a competitive advantage and believe the firm has multiple opportunities to grow through brand extensions. Its vertical integration allows it to generate industry-leading gross margins.

Williams-Sonoma is a solid free cash flow generator, but its balance sheet health has waned. At the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2018, it held a net debt position of ~$195 million compared to a net cash position of ~$91 million at the start of the fiscal year. The firm is buying back stock, but we think there are better uses of cash. Here's what we think about the health of the company's dividend, and our fair value estimate range can be found as follows (see image below):

Key Strengths Williams-Sonoma offers consumers a unique view on taste and style through its multichannel offering of proprietary products. The firm believes it has material potential for growth via global expansion, and we like what its multi-channel retail model does for average consumer spending on its products (multi-channel customers spend 5x more than single-channel customers). Its e-commerce operations are also a key advantage. Free cash flow (averaging $326 million from fiscal 2015-2017) has been more than enough to cover annual run rate cash dividend obligations of roughly $135 million as of fiscal 2017. Management is targeting a dividend payout ratio of 35%-40% of net income and expects to mirror the average S&P 500 yield moving forward. Potential Weaknesses Williams-Sonoma's Dividend Cushion ratio north of 2 and competitive dividend yield, suggest there are few negatives to point out in its dividend prospects. Share repurchases (averaged ~$191 million from fiscal 2015-2017) have taken a material bite out of cash that could have been allocated to further dividend expansion in recent years, and the firm's balance sheet health has taken a hit alongside the robust buyback program. Through three quarters of fiscal 2018 it has bought back $220 million of its own shares, and at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2018 it held a net debt position of ~$195 million compared to a net cash position of ~$91 million at the start of the fiscal year. Williams-Sonoma's free cash flow coverage of its dividend may be appealing for income-oriented investors, but we're watching industry fundamentals closely.

Image shown: Williams-Sonoma is currently trading at ~$53 per share, which is in the lower half of our fair value range. We think shares have the potential to reach the ~$66 range based on the upper bound of our estimate of its intrinsic value.

Conclusion

Cracker Barrel is one of our favorite dividend ideas in the restaurant space, and its habit of issuing special dividends is icing on the cake as it amplifies its already strong run-rate dividend yield (and payout). We think the company's unique brand has staying power, and its free cash flow generation supports our opinion of the payout. MSC Industrial continues to work to save money for its customers, a noble and effective strategy, in our opinion, as it relates to customer retention and potential market share gains in the fragmented industrials distributors space. The company's annual free cash flow generation is regularly a multiple of annual run rate cash dividends paid, but we're watching its growing debt load. Williams-Sonoma has also added debt to its balance sheet more recently, and we're not sure adding leverage to finance a buyback program is the most sound use of capital. Nevertheless, we like its multi-channel approach and direct sourcing strategy, and its free cash flow generation forms the basis of our opinion of its dividend strength. All things considered, however, Cracker Barrel is our favorite dividend idea of these three mid-cap dividend growth ideas. We love the company's brand strength and customer loyalty, and it is truly a differentiated concept.

