Myrexis: Overlooked Asset Could Deliver Big Payday In Deal

Summary

Myrexis, a forgotten biotech spinoff, has valuable tax assets that could be used to cut a deal to merge with a profitable firm.

These assets could be worth around $33 million (or nearly $1/shr), meaning the stock is dramatically undervalued trading at under 5 cents.

Myrexis CEO Jonathan Couchman is an experienced dealmaker who converts so-called Net Operation Loss ("NOL") shell companies like Myrexis into stakes in profitable businesses eager for tax savings.

Impatient investors have sold off Myrexis, but the fundamentals haven't changed, and a deal could be struck at any time, meaning a substantial return for Myrexis shareholders buying in at today's depressed prices.