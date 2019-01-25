Corporate Bond Strength Is Bullish For Stocks

Earlier this month, I expressed the view that along with a temporary pullback in U.S. Treasury bond prices, we should see a continued strong rally in the corporate bond market. My view was that rising corporate bond prices are reflecting a decrease in risk aversion on the part of investors and a return of confidence in the prospects for corporate profit growth in 2019. In today's report, we'll examine the vast improvement in high-quality bonds since the start of January as I make the case that what bodes well for the corporate debt market bodes well for stocks.

A couple of months ago when investors were terrified over the global economic outlook, U.S. Treasury bonds and gold were the safe havens of choice for many investors. The 10-year T-bond was a beneficiary of the loss of confidence in the financial market outlook, a fact which is evident in the performance of the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) during those two months.

Source: BigCharts

During the time that Treasury prices were rallying, U.S. equity prices were in free-fall. The initial catalyst for the drop in stock prices was, ironically, the widespread belief that rising interest rates would dampen the corporate profit outlook. The rally in government bond yields last summer, along with a rising fed funds rate, fueled this fear. Rising rates, in turn, contributed to the massive liquidation of rate-sensitive securities that weakened the broad equity market and eventually allowed the bears to have their way in the October-December period.

Yet, as is typically the case in the financial markets, a major problem carries the seeds of its eventual solution. When stock prices tumbled last autumn, so too, did bond yields. The steep decline in the 10-Year Treasury Bond Yield Index (TNX) in the last two months of 2018 gradually took pressure off the stock market as investors realized that the Fed would likely be forced to respond to the weakened financial market outlook by moderating its interest rate policy stance. Lower bond yields also paved the way for the stock market to bottom, which it did on Dec. 24.

Source: BigCharts

An even more encouraging sign that confidence was slowly being restored in the financial markets is that while T-bond yields were plummeting, corporate bond prices began turning around. This was extremely welcome news since rising corporate bond prices almost always pave the way for higher stock prices. In fact, high-quality corporate bond prices often serve as a leading indicator for the U.S. equity broad market.

Below is the Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH), one of my favorite surrogates for the U.S. corporate debt market. As you can see here, the rebound in VCSH since corporate hit bottom in early December has been quite impressive. On Jan. 24, VCSH hit its highest level since last February in another sign that confidence in the corporate profit outlook is definitely increasing.

Source: BigCharts

Not only are investment quality corporate bonds on the mend, but high-yield debt has also seen an improvement since the start of the year. The SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) shown here is a testament to the comeback that junk bonds have made in recent weeks. One can even see the outlines of a classic "head and shoulders" bottoming pattern in this graph, which is normally an indication that informed buying is taking place. In any case, a close decisively above the $35.10 level in JNK will result in a series of higher highs and higher lows being made - the basis of a renewed upward trend. More importantly, higher junk bond prices will serve as an even greater reflection of returning confidence in the corporate debt outlook, which is also a bullish harbinger for stock prices.

Source: BigCharts

With the corporate bond market showing continued signs of being in the midst of an intermediate-term (3-9 month) recovery along with the stock market, investors should be definitely be leaning toward a bullish stance in equities and corporate debt. This means increasing exposure to investment-grade corporate bonds as well as the shares of fundamentally strong companies in outperforming sectors (e.g. consumer staples, financials, and techs). Investors can also initiate a conservative long position in the Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF mentioned above.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, IAU, VCSH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.