Grieg Seafood: A Healthy Dividend Stock With Great Growth Prospects

Current dividend yield sits at a healthy 3.9%, but more importantly, there is significant growth potential in future dividends if the company executes on its plans well.

With a growth strategy focussed on maximizing current utilization capacity, management is confident in achieving their 2020 production target at or below industry cost.

Important Notes & Terminology:

Grieg Seafood is listed on Norway's stock exchange, Oslo Børs under the ticker GSF. It is also listed in the US Pink Sheets under the ticker OTCPK:GRGSF.

In this article, NOK will refer to Norway's currency, Norwegian Krone.

The abbreviation GWT will refer to fish's gutted weight.

The analysis date for this article is 24th January 2019

Investment Thesis

Setting themselves an ambitious target to reach a maximum harvest capacity of 100,000 tonnes in salmon gutted weight by 2020, Grieg Seafood is investing heavily in post-smolt production, precision farming, and new locations. By doing this, the company aims to minimize biological risks in salmon harvesting, optimize the fish development and harvesting process, and maximize salmon production capacity. All members of the senior management team are signaling they strongly believe in the company's prospects; collectively, they have increased their holdings in the stock by 9% over the course of a mere 2 weeks. The current dividend yield is a healthy 3.9%, and the growth potential is such that the FY18 dividend distribution of NOK 4.34 may more than double in the next 3 years. Finally, analysts' consensus views and the author's DCF valuation also suggest upside to fair value of up to 51%.

Company Overview

Grieg Seafood is the 8th largest salmon producer in the world. It has farming operations in Norway, Scotland and the province of British Columbia in Canada. Through its sales company Ocean Quality, Grieg Seafood sells premium salmon to its main customers in the European Union, China, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. In the premium end of the salmon business, customers value salmon size more than salmon numbers. Hence, the mass of salmon harvested is a more important and relevant productivity measure for Grieg Seafood than the number of salmon harvested.

According to CEO Andreas Kvame, the company has scaled back on value added processing in recent years to focus more on their core competencies in smolt production1 and farming:

Source: September 2018 Capital Markets Update (author's highlight)

1Smolt refers to young salmon that have not yet fully developed into adult salmon. It is during this stage that wild salmon move from fresh water to seawater. In the salmon farming industry, smolt is grown in land-based recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS), through which greater control of the environmental conditions helps optimize both the quality and quantity of smolt yield.

The company has set itself an ambitious target for 2020: to achieve its maximum annual harvest yield capacity of 100,000 tonnes GWT, at or below the industry cost average of NOK 37.90 per kilogram. The following slide summarizes all this information very well:

Source: Grieg Seafood's September 2018 Capital Markets Update

Key Production Challenges

A reading of the company's FY17 annual report and the September 2018 Capital Markets Update makes it clear that Grieg Seafood needs to solve 3 main production challenges if they are to achieve their goal of harvesting 100,000 tonnes GWT by 2020:

1. Biological risks

Underdeveloped smolt is exposed to many risks such as sea lice, fish diseases, harmful algae, and sea predators. These risk factors affect fish mortality and quality (health and size of the fish), thus increasing yield-based costs and undermining total harvest production.

2. Optimizing harvesting process for the production of quality salmon

Grieg Seafood needs to optimize their harvesting process to facilitate faster and bigger development of the premium salmon, albeit in a natural way. In order to do this, management of clean water, oxygen levels, and temperature are paramount to effective development and harvesting of the salmon.

3. Expansions to new locations

Particularly in the Finnmark region, the business needs to seize opportunities to expand to new locations and utilize the maximum allowed biomass (MAB) capacity. This is especially important because the business is subject to some Norwegian regulations prohibiting further production growth in other regions such as Rogaland due to sustainability concerns in sea lice development.

Growth Strategy To Achieve The 2020 Target Yield

Across all its production sites, Grieg Seafood is investing in 3 key solutions to its 3 main production challenges:

1. Post-smolt production strategy

Farming of salmon in the open, uncontrolled environment of the sea poses the smolt with many threats to its survivability and mature development. Sea lice, fish diseases such as pancreatic disease and gill disease, microplastics as well as predator threats are some of the dangers smolt face when they enter the sea to undergo the next stage in their development. And in this survival of the fittest environment, the larger smolt is more robust and grow faster to harvest size.

To counter these challenges, Grieg Seafood is focussing on a post-smolt strategy, whereby the younger, more vulnerable smolt will be grown in controlled RAS environments for approximately 5 to 6 months longer before being released into the sea:

Source: September 2018 Capital Markets Update (author's highlight of the vulnerable months in a smolt's life)

Through this approach, the company hopes to ensure that larger, healthier smolt enter the seas for harvesting, increasing both fish survivability and fish quality (since larger fish fetch more premium prices). The average smolt size in 2018 was 200 grams, and management expects this to increase by 250% to 500 grams in 2020.

Source: September 2018 Capital Markets Update (author's highlight)

Note how the projected number of smolt released is mostly constant in 2018 and 2019. This is partly due to the effect of the aforementioned Norwegian regulations, which restrict quantity of production at certain sites. Yet, the mass of total smolt released is anticipated to increase by more than 165% - from 3,750 tonnes to 6,200 tonnes - under the post-smolt strategy.

Other advantages of extended on-shore growth of smolt include freed up seawater capacity, which reduces the capex needed to manage sea harvesting sites and greater control of aquaculture, which directly translates into a more efficient and flexible production cycle.

Numbers-wise, Grieg Seafood allocated 37.5% of its NOK 400 million growth budget in 2018 to the expansion of 2 post-smolt facilities in Adamselv, Finnmark and Tytlandsvik, Rogaland. Through this, the business aims to double the smolt production capacity in Adamselv, Finnmark, from 800 tonnes to 1,600 tonnes. In Tytlandsvik, Rogaland, they are building a new facility with a capacity of 1,500 tonnes. A similar expansion project in a Rogaland county increased smolt plant facility from 500 tonnes to 1,300 tonnes in 2017. Encouraged by this success, management was confident in investing an additional NOK 50 million for the smolt plant expansion in Golden River, British Columbia. This expansion, which is expected to be complete in 2020, is intended to increase capacity by 400 tonnes, which corresponds to an 83% increase from current capacity.

Overall, it is evident that the company is aggressively looking to optimize high-quality smolt production across most of its farming locations. Through these investments, the company aims to reduce yield cost, and achieve higher quality salmon harvests with greater consistency.

2. Precision farming investments

Grieg Seafood allocated 15% of their 2018 growth investment budget into what they call precision farming. Precision farming consists of 3 main elements:

Installation of sensors, cameras, and aeration systems to track and manage key environmental variables such as oxygen levels, temperature, development of harmful algal bloom (HAB), incidences of sea lice and other harmful diseases present in the fish, etc.

Utilization of big data analytics to find optimal solutions to environmental management and fish feeding processes.

Building of an integrated operations center to centralize feeding and surveillance tasks across sites. The company has piloted this across 4 sites in Rogaland and they expect full coverage of all sites in Rogaland by 2019. The main benefit in this is automation of routine tasks, leading to increased speed and efficiency in everyday operations.

The combination of more robust smolt being released into sea harvesting sites from the post-smolt strategy, and usage of precision farming techniques, is expected to boost Grieg Seafood salmon's survival rates to a target of 93%:

Source: September 2018 Capital Markets Update

As evident from the graph, this will significantly improve harvest yield, particularly in Shetland, where according to Grant Cumming in his webcast presentation, there is great scope for improvement in fish welfare and survivability.

3. Investments in new locations

CEO Andreas Kvame noted in the FY18 3rd quarterly earnings call that Finnmark was experiencing a salmon production bottleneck due to lack of new seawater locations. Hence, the company set aside NOK 190 million to secure licenses for harvesting in new seawater locations in the bigger region. Management applied for 4 licenses to increase harvesting capacity by 8%, from 68,000 tonnes to 73,600 tonnes. Investors will be pleased to note that in October 2018, they got 2 licenses approved. The outcomes for the remaining 2 license requests are still pending.

Source: September 2018 Capital Markets Update, author's highlight of approved license locations.

The company is currently operating at a maximum allowed biomass (MAB) capacity of just 80%. But with these expansions to new seawater locations, Grieg Seafood is targeting a 100% MAB by 2020.

From a costs perspective, Grieg Seafood anticipates 2020 costs to be at NOK 37.90/kg, down almost 13% from the 2017 peak cost of NOK 43.41/kg.

The breakdown of the approximate NOK 5/kg cost saving, according to the company's growth initiatives, is as follows:

Growth initiative effect Cost saving contribution Increased survival rates due to post-smolt strategy NOK 3/kg Harvest optimization through precision farming NOK 1/kg Average cost reductions from increased harvest volume, driven partly by new locations NOK 1/kg Total NOK 5/kg

Source: Author's analysis of company data

As this analysis also confirms, the post-smolt strategy is the most critical one in Grieg Seafood's entire growth plan for 2020.

Insiders Buying Stock Under Company Share Programs

Person Insider Relationship to Grieg Seafood Form Purchase Date Average Purchase Price (NOK) Number of shares held prior Number of shares acquired Number of shares held after purchase Change in number of shares ownership (%) Total value of shares acquired (NOK) M. N. Kathleen Offman Mathisen Chief HR Officer Share Option Program 20/11/2018 115.79 0 3,291 3,291 NA 381,065 Andreas Kvame CEO Share Purchase Program 21/11/2018 121.56 39000 165 39,165 0% 20,057 M. N. Kathleen Offman Mathisen Chief HR Officer Share Purchase Program 21/11/2018 121.56 3192 165 3,357 5% 20,057 Knut Utheim COO Share Purchase Program 21/11/2018 121.56 23342 165 23,507 1% 20,057 Atle Harald Sandtorv CFO Share Purchase Program 21/11/2018 121.56 24043 165 24,208 1% 20,057 Trude Elisabeth Østvedt Chief Analytics Officer Share Purchase Program 21/11/2018 121.56 0 165 165 NA 20,057 Grant Cumming RD Shetland Share Purchase Program 21/11/2018 121.56 0 165 165 NA 20,057 Marvin D. Boschman RD British Columbia Share Purchase Program 21/11/2018 121.56 0 165 165 NA 20,057 Roy-Tore Rikardsen RD Finnmark Share Purchase Program 21/11/2018 121.56 19400 165 19,565 1% 20,057 Alexander Knudsen RD Rogaland Share Purchase Program 21/11/2018 121.56 22000 165 22,165 1% 20,057 Grant Cumming RD Shetland Share Option Program 05/12/2018 116.15 165 3,260 3,425 1976% 378,649 Marvin D. Boschman RD British Columbia Share Option Program 05/12/2018 116.15 165 3,130 3,295 1897% 363,550 Total of all Grieg Seafood executives Grieg Seafood Execs 116.76 131307 11,166 142,473 9% 1,303,780

Source: Author's analysis of company filings.

Note: 'RD' in the insider buying table refers to Regional Director.

All of Grieg Seafood's C-level and regional director management team have purchased stock in 2 weeks spanning late November 2018 and early December 2018. Granted, this was done through company share programs, so the purchases were at discounted prices rather than market prices. But this is still a very bullish sign for investors for 3 main reasons:

The management did not acquire these shares for free. They purchased them for a price. So this is a very strong signal that management is bullish on the company's stock. Many of the stock purchases came with vesting conditions and other restrictions such as the obligation to reinvest back into the company's stock. As the insider buyers willingly entered into these conditional agreements, this is another sign of management's optimistic view of the company. The weighted average purchase price of those insider buys is NOK 116.76, which is 5.4% higher than the current share price of NOK 110.80. So investors now have a fantastic opportunity to join the insiders in their bullish view at a better price!

Overall, the executive management team of Grieg Seafood collectively raised their stakes in the company by 9%, with a total buying volume of NOK 1.3 million. This is a clear sign of strong aligned interests between management and the ordinary shareholders.

Dividends Analysis

The company is an attractive dividend stock with anticipated dividend increases in future years. The following shows the stock's annual DPS and dividend yield history, as well as consensus forecasts of future DPS:

Source: Author's analysis of company data and analyst estimates

Note: Average dividend yield is calculated using the respective year-end share price

From the graph above, it's clear that Grieg Seafood looks like a healthy dividend growth stock. The current dividend yield sits at 3.9%, which is just a little bit below Norway's market average dividend yield of 4.0%. In future years, this stock is expected to easily surpass the market in terms of dividend returns, especially since the dividend is already projected to double in size over the next 3 years.

Earnings data for the FY18 year is not out yet, but using a FY18 EPS of NOK 7.45, as derived from analysts' estimates, the implied dividend payout ratio for FY18 turns out to be 58%. This is a healthy figure for a consistent dividend paying company; it has a balance between rewarding shareholders and holding some cash for investments in growth opportunities.

Going forward, management expects higher earnings that will enable the company to raise DPS, even with a reduced target payout ratio consisting of 25% - 35% of net profit. This may be a signal from management that there is ample sustainable growth potential for Grieg Seafood in the future.

Valuation

Brief DCF Valuation

Data Point Source Value Perpetual growth rate Risk-free rate - a common, logical assumption in DCF modelling 1.75% Risk-free rate Norwegian 10-year government bond rate 1.75% Diluted shares outstanding Grieg Seafood's FY18 3rd quarterly report Diluted shares outstanding is used instead of ordinary shares outstanding to be conservative in the equity valuation. 110,412,000 Current share price Company website as at Jan. 24, 2019 NOK 110.80 Equity risk premium Damodaran data set for Norway 5.96% Unlevered beta S&P Global/Simply Wall St data set for food industry 0.83 Grieg Seafood D/E ratio Grieg Seafood's FY18 3rd quarterly report. See highlighted snapshot below to know which figures were used in the calculation. 0.55 Grieg Seafood tax rate Grieg Seafood's FY18 3rd quarterly report. See highlighted snapshot below to know which figures were used in the calculation. 26% Implied levered beta Calculation. Here's the theory. 1.17 Implied cost of equity used as the discount rate Calculation according to CAPM. Here's the theory. I prefer to be conservative in my DCF valuation. So since the cost of debt will be less than the cost of equity, I prefer to use the cost of equity as the discount rate instead of the traditional WACC. 8.71% Levered free cash flow estimates Average of 7 S&P Global analysts' estimates and Simply Wall Street data, according to Simply Wall Street Shown in model

Source: Grieg Seafood's FY18 3rd quarterly financials. Author's highlight of D/E calculation inputs

Source: Grieg Seafood's FY18 3rd quarterly financials. Author's highlight of tax rate calculation inputs

DCF Valuation (in NOK millions, unless stated otherwise) 2019 2020 2021 DCF Part 1; Next 3 years Levered free cash flow (FCF) estimate 582.37 1195.06 1220.00 Present value (PV) discounted at discount rate 535.71 1011.23 949.62 Total PV of next 5 years' FCFs 2496.56 DCF Part 2; Terminal Value Terminal Value 17835.11 PV of Terminal Value 13882.43 DCF Part 3; Equity Value Total equity value 16378.99 Equity value per share (in unit NOK) 148.34 Discount to current share price 25.31%

Source: Author's analysis

These valuations suggest the stock is undervalued with upside potential of up to 51%.

The time frame for this investment to reach fair value is deemed to be 2 years; the same amount of time Grieg Seafood has to meet its 2020 targets. Investors should pay close attention to the company's progress in FY19, especially the smolt harvest numbers as this will indicate whether the post-smolt strategy is running according to management's plan. And of course, even if the assessed fair value price is reached, it may be wise to continue holding the stock and reap the rich dividend yields for many, many years!

Closing Remarks

The analysis in this article shows Grieg Seafood to be an ambitious company with confident management and rich growth prospects. Investors can look forward to reaping consistent dividend returns for many years by holding this gem in their portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GRGSF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.