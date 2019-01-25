Bank Of America: Asymmetric Risk-Reward Opportunity
About: Bank of America Corporation (BAC)
by: JP Research
Summary
BAC reported better than expected revenues and EPS.
This was driven in part by lower than expected interest rates and higher fees.
Current valuations are pricing in profitability pressures which can only be explained by a deterioration in credit.
BAC's impressive Q4 confirms our belief that valuations have diverged too far, too fast from fundamentals.
Following Bank of America's (BAC) impressive Q4, we think the current price offers an interesting entry point into a leading franchise with proven risk and expense discipline and above peer profitability. We