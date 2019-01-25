PTC Therapeutics: Opportunity After Secondary Offering?

2019 appears to be a year of execution and the stock is more appropriate for long-term investors. Significant risks still remain and should be taken into consideration.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) have doubled over the past two years and gained 25% during the past 12 months. While this small-cap biotech firm has popped up on my radar a number of times, previously I steered clear due to certain concerns (including high pricing of Emflaza and commercial prospects of Translarna in the United States).

After reviewing management's presentation at the Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference (in November), I've decided to put aside previous bias and give the story a fair shake. Additionally, a recent secondary offering which significantly extended the firm's operational runway served as another sign that it's time to dig deeper.

Chart

Figure 1: PTCT daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

Figure 2: PTCT 15-minute chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the first chart (daily advanced), we can observe the uptrend that occurred for much of 2018 followed by rundown and weakness continuing up to the present (capped off with a gap down on news of secondary offering). In the second chart (15-minute), we can clearly see the effect dilution has had on the stock (as well as low demand for the offering as reflected in the low price point of $30.20).

Overview

Founded in 1998, this small-cap biopharma firm is in a unique position for a company of its size, having a couple marketed products along with additional late stage opportunities and other intriguing assets in the pipeline. They've amassed multiple platform technologies that could create value for years to come, including in the areas gene therapy and alternative splicing.

Figure 3: Pipeline continues to evolve (Source: JPM slides)

Management is suggesting that $1.5 billion of sales is achievable in the next five years, a figure which would be diversified across several programs (Translarna, Emflaza, risdiplam royalties, etc). My skeptical side wonders if that's truly a reasonable number, and when clicking through the slide show I read that the company calls itself "the leader in DMD treatment" (seems exaggerated given that Sarepta Therapeutics is the top dog here and this is reflected in its $8 billion valuation).

Getting back on track, my objective here is again to take another look and determine whether there's an opportunity for readers to capitalize on in 2019.

Recent Developments

In February the company announced a disappointing regulatory decision as the FDA denied its appeal of the Complete Response Letter for ataluren. However, in the letter a possible path forward was suggested via accelerated approval pathway (NDA re-submission on current data plus new data to be generated in nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy patients' muscles). Specifically, the letter stated that PTC´s Study 041 could serve as the necessary post-approval trial. In the meantime, the company continued to give ataluren to nmDMD patients in the US currently on the drug via expanded access.

In late March the company accessed financing via a secondary offering, pricing 4.6 million shares at $27.04. Investment banks involved included Credit Suisse, Citi and RBC Capital. Net proceeds totaled $117.9 million.

On June 1 the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended expanded approval for Translarna so that the label would include ambulatory children aged two to five years with nmDMD. Along with this decision the CHMP recommended renewal of current marketing authorization. Flash forward to July where the company announced positive data from the phase 2 Study 030 evaluating Translarna in children from ages two to five-years-old with nmDMD, showing that safety and pharmacokinetic profile was similar to that for older children. This was reflected in a 25% one-year improvement in the North Star Ambulatory Assessment from baselines to weeks 28 and 52 (28-week data formed basis of EU expanded approval).

In mid June updated clinical data from Part 1 of the FIREFISH trial evaluating risdiplam in babies with Type 1 Spinal Muscular Atrophy or SMA was presented at the 22nd Annual SMA Researcher Meeting. Results showed that at Day 182 more than 90% of babies treated achieved over four-point increase in CHOP-INTEND score as compared to baseline. A presentation from Part 1 of the SUNFISH trial showed that administration of the study drug resulted in a dose-dependent increase in SMN protein levels of up to 3.5 fold. Pharmacodynamic and preclinical data were presented as well.

A publication in late July in Muscle & Nerve served to bolster the company's commercial product Emflaza (or deflazacort), showcasing its improved efficacy as compared to prednisone/predinsolone in slowing disease progression. DMD patients on deflazacort showed less decline from baseline in six-minute walk distance at Week 48, with extrapolated time to loss of ambulation of 8.58 years vs. 4.74 years with prednisone/prednisolone. Other tests such as four-stair climb, four-stair descend, rise from supine, 10-mile walk/run and North Star Ambulatory Assessment also favored deflazacort.

Also in July, the company made a potentially transformational acquisition by taking over Agilis Biotherapeutics for $50 million in cash, $150 million in common stock, up to $60 million in development milestones and up to $535 million in success-based milestones plus tiered commercial milestones of $150 million and 2-6% of annual net sales for two indications (Friedreich ataxia and Angelman syndrome). In return it gained control of Agilis' innovative pipeline of gene therapies for CNS disorders.

In late October Genentech announced interim data from dose-finding portions of pivotal FIREFISH and SUNFISH trials evaluating risdiplam in SMA. In FIREFISH for type 1 SMA patients 6 of 14 infants were able to sit (including 3 who achieved unassisted stable sitting after eight months of treatment). Also, 4 infants demonstrated rolling side to side, with 7 kicking and 6 achieving upright head control. Eight of 14 infants achieved score of 40 or above at their eight-month visit on the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Infant Test of Neuromuscular Disorders (CHOP-INTEND). Median CHOP-INTEND scores rose over time and it's worth noting that 19 of 21 infants enrolled remained alive and none of them required tracheostomy or permanent ventilation since study initiation (not a single one lost ability to swallow either). As for the SUNFISH trial in Type 2 and 3 SMA, SMN protein rose by median of over two-fold after 12 months. Of patients treated for at least one year, median change in Motor Function Measure was 3.1 point improvement (63% achieved MFM improvement of three points of more after one year, which was observed in both patients under and over 12 years of age). Serious adverse events occurred in two or more patients included nausea, upper respiratory tract infection and vomiting (no withdrawals due to drug-related safety findings).

Figure 4: Risdiplam FIREFISH study data (Source: Data unveiled at World Muscle Society Congress)

The company received another data boost with the announcement of early results from the first international drug registry of DMD patients receiving Translarna, which showcased a long-term clinical benefit as compared to natural history data. Specifically, time-to-event analysis for loss of ambulation showed patients on Translarna with median age of loss of abulation of 16.5 years (up to five years more than untreated children). These patients also experienced a slower decline in physical function according to a variety of measures.

The company certainly made some noise at the JPMorgan event to start off 2019 by releasing its strategic update and five-year plan. For risdiplam, regulatory submission is likely going to happen in the second half of the year (assuming that Part 1 of FIREFISH and SUNFISH studies is sufficient for NDA/MAA filings). Management is guiding for peak annual royalties/milestones of over $200 million should all go well.

For its gene therapy portfolio, plans were unveiled to submit a BLA to the FDA followed by MAA in Europe for the AADC deficiency program in the second half of the year with 2020 launch to follow. The company guided for the Friedreich's ataxia program to enter the clinic this year. As for Tegsedi, approval in Brazil is expected by the end of the year and the company expects peak revenues in Latin America of around $150 million. For Translarna, the ex-US launch in patients two to five years old is underway and EMA review is ongoing for non-ambulatory label expansion. US regulatory submission could take place in early 2020 considering the dystrophin trial got underway in Q4 2018. As for Emflaza, the company submitted a supplementary NDA for patients 2 to five years of age and expects potential approval later this year. For other pipeline efforts, PTC258 has been chosen for addressing Familial dysautonomia (rare genetic neurological disorder) and could enter the clinic late in the year. The company's overlooked oncology portfolio continues to move forward with a trial in AML for PTC299 and DIPG ( diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma) trial for PTC596. In the leiomyosarcoma study the first patient should be dosed in the first quarter this year.

On Jan. 23, the stock summarily took a hit after a spot secondary offering of 6.72 million shares sold at a price point of $30.20 was announced. RBC Capital was the only investment bank involved in this one.

Other Information

For the third quarter of 2018, the company reported cash and equivalents of $249.4 million (add to that proceeds from very recent secondary offering of around $200 million). Net loss rose substantially to $51 million, while R&D expenses also increased to $54.4 million. SG&A came in at $38.4 million.

Revenue rose 27% to $53.6 million (growth primarily due to Emflaza launch in May of 2017). Specifically, Translarna revenue fell slightly to $30.4 million, while Emflaza revenue more than doubled to $22.6 million. At JPMorgan 2019 revenue guidance was provided, expected to be in the range of $285 to $305 million, with GAAP R&D and SG&A to come in between $395 and $405 million. Preliminary 2018 results called for 18% growth in Translarna revenue to $171 million and $91 million in net product revenue for Emflaza.

As for upcoming catalysts of note, 2019 appears to be more a year of execution as the pipeline moves forward and commercial products benefit from label expansion. Some milestones will be realized from the SMA program (regulatory filing should take place this year), Emflaza appears likely to garner an expanded label and oncology assets are moving forward in the clinic. Additionally, Translarna's US dystrophin study could finish up by the end of the year and Tegsedi approval could come around the same time. PTC-258 for treating familial dysautonomia should enter the clinic at some point, as will IND submission for IND filing for Friedreich's ataxia program. Lastly, regulatory filings for the company's AADC deficiency program will take place in the second half of 2019.

As for market opportunities being targeted, see the company´s projection below.

Figure 5: Corporate projection of $1.5 billion of potential revenues by 2023 (Source: JPM slides)

Long-time readers know I tend to be a skeptic when it comes to analyst and management projections (unless there's a clear track record of execution), and for the sake of staying conservative I'm going to assume that half to three quarters of the above projection is feasible. For the indications of AADC deficiency, Friedrich ataxia, and Angelman syndrome the company is projecting combined addressable patient population of 100,000. For risdiplam they are suggesting it has the potential to be a $2 billion product (revenue of more than $1 billion leads to receiving mid-teen royalty from partner Roche).

As for institutional investors of note, RTW Investments holds a large position, Boxer Capital has been adding to its stake and Orbimed Advisors has recently amassed a decent stake.

As for management, I typically find it encouraging when a founder has stayed with the company for a long time (in this case Stuart W. Peltz, Ph.D. having served as CEO since inception in 1998).

Final Thoughts

At least in the recent past, management has clearly been executing as the stock price has nearly tripled since the beginning of 2017. Leadership has done an admirable job of maximizing value of existing assets while inlicensing or acquiring novel drug candidates set to tackle markets with substantial unmet need. That said, the plan the've laid out will take time to execute and thus makes this one seem more appealing to long- term investors.

As implied above I remain a bit of a skeptic as far as current achievable revenue estimates. Also, it's no secret that I'm not a fan of assets such as Deflazacort which were prior available for a cheap price and then taken over by a biotech firm to hike the price up to an insane level. I believe Deflazacort was available prior (via import) for around $2,000 or so, then Marathon Pharma acquired it and raised US price to almost $90,000 (PTC then lowered price tag to a "reasonable" $35,000 on average).

Figure 6: Growth expected over next 5 years (Source: JPM slides)

For readers with a long-term time frame who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, it could make sense to take advantage of current weakness to patiently accumulate a position over the next couple quarters.

While recent dilution likely means another financing won't be necessary for some time, other risks remain including significant competition in markets targeted (for DMD I consider Sarepta Therapeutics to be top dog as it seeks to eventually address all patients, although I acknowledge that Translarna is indicated for DMD patients with nonsense mutation and thus represents a differentiated approach/different market currently). For SMA the market has other entrants with greater lead time and considerably more resources in the form of Novartis (NVS) and Biogen (BIIB)/Ionis (IONS). Type 1 SMA especially is a very competitive landscape with tough competition, while Type 2 could see a split market and perhaps the company does better in Type 3s (per management commentary). Gene therapy programs in development offer high reward but also imply significant clinical risk as they move forward. While AADC deficiency represents a significant opportunity with 5,000 patients worldwide, keep in mind that it remains largely misdiagnosed or undiagnosed and thus launch execution could require patience. For Emflaza keep in mind that the company has no patent rights to protect approved use and thus is relying on five-year Hatch-Waxman Act and seven-year Orphan Drug Act exclusivity periods.

As for downside cushion and elements of derisking, trading at a price to sales multiple of 5 to 6 times seems relatively reasonable considering the company has multiple irons in the fire and late-stage programs looking to make the leap to commercial in the next couple years.

For our purposes in ROTY, I prefer to focus on companies with less in the way of competition and more near to medium catalysts that could move the needle.

Author's Note: I greatly appreciate you taking the time out of your day to read my material and hope you found it to be helpful in some form or fashion. If you´re willing, I look forward to interacting with you in the Comments Section. Whether bull, bear or simply a skeptic, we all typically have something worth saying and feedback (plus community-driven due diligence) is one of the reasons I enjoy writing. Have a good one!

About 'ROTY or Runners of the Year' ROTY is a 500+ member community which provides a welcoming atmosphere where due diligence and knowledge are generously shared. Subscription includes access to our 10 stock model account, exclusive write-ups on my favorite setups, Idea Lab, Catalyst Tracker, full archive access, a very active & focused Live Chat and much more at an affordable price point ($25/month or $200 annually).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.