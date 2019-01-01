(This article was co-produced with Samuel Smith for High Yield Landlord. Earlier this month, Samuel also covered BPR in a separate article.)

Those nearing or entering retirement in 2019 face more financial uncertainty than ever. The stock market is still hovering near all-time highs and considered by many metrics to be significantly overvalued. At the same time, it's facing immense uncertainty and increased volatility due to geopolitical and macroeconomic factors, leaving it teetering on the edge of a bear market. Meanwhile interest rates remain near historic lows, making investments in bonds nearly as risky and unattractive as stocks. With the odds seemingly stacked so heavily against retirees looking for a safe place to allocate their life savings in order to generate enough returns to fund their golden years, what's one to do?

Retirement Portfolio Principles

At times like these, we like to remind ourselves of three of our favorite quotes from the all-time value investment greats:

“I don't know when to buy stocks, but I know whether to buy stocks" - Warren Buffett “An investment operation is one which, upon thorough analysis promises safety of principal and an adequate return. Operations not meeting these requirements are speculative.” - Benjamin Graham "Own stocks like you'd own a farm or apartment house, you don't get a quote on those every day or every week.” - Warren Buffett

These three quotes equip us with all the principles we need to develop an effective portfolio to meet our needs as retirees:

Effective investing over the long term is not about timing the market, it is about time in the market. As the wealthy and wise king Solomon observed: “He who watches the wind will not sow and he who looks at the clouds will not reap.” Investors are better off over the long run investing consistently rather than trying to wait for the perfect moment to allocate capital.

Investments are typically conservative in nature. That means that a reasonably certain estimate of their intrinsic value should be fairly easy to determine and that investments should only be made when the current price promises a satisfactory return. Any other proposition should be considered speculative and therefore does not belong in the portfolio of a retiree with the expectation that it will fund his golden years.

Avoid being rattled by daily volatility; rather look past it with a view to the underlying business and/or asset. The underlying business fundamentals tend to be far stabler than the stock price and can help investors stay calm and invested, allowing their investment to compound over time and provide them with their needed returns.

The Case for Real Estate

Given these principles, we can think of no better asset class to fund a retirement with than real estate because:

(1) Real estate has a phenomenal long-term track record of generating the best risk-adjusted returns of all asset classes, making the decision to buy today and hold for the long haul even easier to make.

(2) Real estate is the epitome of Graham’s definition of an investment. It's quite simply a piece of planet earth that combines land with a man-made structural improvement. As a result, it's a tangible asset that provides clear value to its occupier. Additionally, the nature of its value is limited, necessary, and flexible - giving it remarkable durability and stability in value. Real estate is limited because the amount of land on planet earth is finite and only certain portions of earth are suitable for various types of real estate (i.e., the Sahara Desert is not ideal for most types of farming).

Real estate also is necessary because everyone in the world needs shelter in which to live, farmland for growing food, factories to produce goods, storehouses to keep surplus food and goods until needed, etc. Simply put: Real estate is absolutely needed for the survival and prosperity of the human race and cannot be replaced. Finally, real estate is flexible in that many buildings can serve multiple purposes with only a little or even no changes needed to the land or the structure and even when significant redevelopment is needed, it can still often be done in a profitable manner over the long run. As a result, even property that's currently allocated to a business enterprise that is no longer sufficiently profitable still possesses significant value due to its flexibility. These qualities make it extremely unlikely to become worthless over time unless it's grossly mismanaged and overleveraged. Additionally, the vast majority of real estate does generate cash flow through either the fruits of the land (i.e., farming, mining, drilling, etc.), using it to produce goods and/or services for sale, or renting it out to tenants. Given that it can be repurposed to fit whichever business is in demand at the time, it's fairly resistant (if properly managed) to technological disruptions and promises profits over the long term.

(3) Finally, due to its long-term stability, appreciation potential, and cash flow yield, real estate is much easier than other investment vehicles to hold through down cycles because the long-term outlook remains positive and the income generated through all cycles eliminates the need to sell assets in order to fund living expenses.

REITs: The Retiree’s Best Friend

The first thing that comes to most people’s mind when discussing real estate investing is the big ugly “Triple Ts”: Toilets, tenants, and trash. As we pointed out in a recent article on rental investing, when you invest in rentals it's anything but a passive investment. First, you have to conduct extensive due diligence to ensure you are purchasing a good property in a good location at a good price. Next, you have to work with banks to finance some of the purchase with debt (unless you purchase the entire property with cash, in which case you significantly diminish your return potential). Once you possess the property, you then have to find good quality tenants by advertising online, hosting open houses, running credit checks, and assessing the tenant’s integrity. You also must do lots of legal work such as signing the lease, getting a deposit, setting up a limited liability company, and finding a good lawyer (or hope you don’t need one). Finally, you have to protect your investment by monitoring tenants and maintaining the property, otherwise rents will likely go unpaid or late, the property will suffer damage, toilets will get clogged, etc. Additionally, there's the very real possibility of your property going vacant for significant periods of time, during which period the property taxes and mortgage payments make it a liability rather than an asset.

While some younger, more entrepreneurial investors might enjoy the adventure that this brings as well as the potential for high returns if everything works out perfectly, the vast majority of retirees do not have the energy for such a demanding endeavor and likely require stability of income and passivity in their investments in order to fund their retirement lifestyle.

This is where real estate investment trusts (REITs) come into play (and is where we specialize in making even the research and selection process entirely passive at High Yield Landlord). In addition to the fact that they are truly passive investments, we favor REITs over rentals for the following reasons:

REITs achieve higher growth rates thanks to better access to different capital sources. While private real estate investors are limited to raising rents and occupancy levels to grow NOI, REITs have many more opportunities to boost growth than what is available to private investors. The most common way for REITs to increase growth rates is by issuing new shares, raising new debt, and investing these proceeds in new acquisitions. As long as the average cost of capital is lower than the expected return of the property, there's a positive spread to be earned for the existing REIT shareholders. We call this “external” growth – or “spread” investing.

REITs are lower risk than individual rentals by offering the opportunity to invest in broad and widely diversified portfolios of properties in a liquid and cost-efficient manner. With REITs, you can easily invest in all property sectors including office, retail, industrial, residential and many other specialty sectors in almost any geographical location. This results in significant risk mitigation relative to the scale that the vast majority of retirees can muster on their own in direct real estate ownership. REITs also greatly reduce the risk of illiquidity as they can be freely traded on liquid markets at minimal transaction cost. In comparison, buying and selling a private property or investing in a private fund is very costly and time consuming. It's common to pay somewhere between 5-10 percent of the purchase price in different fees and transaction costs when buying and/or selling a property. It dilutes returns considerably for the investor who is essentially losing up to 10% on day one in fees alone. In comparison, REITs already have paid all property-level transaction costs and own a portfolio in which you can invest by buying shares, saving the real underlying cost of real estate transactions.

REITs are also able to save costs at many levels, including interest expenses, property management and brokerage. Scale brings cost-efficiency, and the superior relationships of REITs give them a significant competitive advantage. Consider a private investor walking into a bank to ask for a loan, vs. a $10 billion REIT walking into the same bank. Who is likely to get the best terms on their financing? The cost savings of REITs can be massive. Some studies find that REITs have up to 4% head start per year from cost savings compared to other direct property investments.

Believe it or not, despite these numerous advantages, REITs are actually trading at cheaper valuations currently than private real estate as the majority of publicly traded REITs trade at discounts to their underlying net asset value:

Building The Portfolio

One easy option for REIT investing is to simply invest in the broader REIT market, utilizing an index fund such as the Vanguard REIT fund (VNQ). However, this means buying every REIT in the index, regardless of its current price, quality, prospects, or management. While “know-nothing investors” (to borrow a term from Charlie Munger) may find this broad diversification useful, we believe (as does Charlie Munger) that using an intelligent analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects of each REIT in order to pick and choose the most opportunistic investments will provide the best total returns over the long term.

At High Yield Landlord, we spend hours researching the REIT market in order to target the highest quality REITs that also are being offered for sale by Mr. Market at low valuations. As a result, we are able to achieve superior dividend yields (currently 8.57% weighted average in our real-money portfolio) at sustainable dividend payout ratios (currently 70.4% weighted average in our real-money portfolio), thereby giving us strong current income (enabling us to capitalize on short term volatility by averaging down on top opportunities) and superior total returns over time.

How do we do this? Aside from closely examining balance sheets to ensure a well-laddered debt maturity schedule, examining the quality of the property portfolio and the outlook for the specific property sectors and markets involved, and calculating an estimated fair value and/or NAV for shares (to determine an appropriate buy price), also can do interviews with management teams to see if we can gain any further insight into the strategies and philosophies that will be governing our hard-earned capital while it's deployed into these securities. This can often confirm our investment thesis or raise red flags that we didn’t notice before that will prevent us from making a mistake and put our long-term financial well being at risk. Finally, we seek to achieve broad diversification across property sectors, with heavier weighted allocations toward those sectors that we deem to be most opportunistic in light of the current market sentiment relative to the macroeconomic environment.

Some of our top ideas at present that reflect our broad diversification include Brookfield Property REIT (BPR), Spirit Realty Capital (SRC), and UMH Properties (UMH).

Brookfield Property REIT

Perhaps our top pick overall, BPR is a blue-chip real estate investment vehicle with a premier class A portfolio diversified across numerous property sectors including retail, office, multifamily, hospitality, and industrial. It has one of the best management teams in the world and an investment grade credit rating. Meanwhile, the FFO is expected to grow at a rate of 7%-9% per year, supporting a similarly aggressive dividend growth profile. Furthermore, the management is the largest shareholder and continues to increase alignment with shareholders by executing insider buys. Incredibly, despite the top-tier property portfolio, the strong growth prospects, and the strong management alignment, shares trade at a nearly 50% discount to NAV and the company yields a safe dividend of nearly 8%.

Spirit Realty Capital

We like SRC because it holds a very similar portfolio to retiree favorite “Realty Income” (O), but it trades at just ~10x FFO (whereas Realty Income trades at roughly twice the valuation at ~20x FFO). As a result, we know that our investment is very resilient due to the focus on net lease properties with solid tenants, defensive industries, and up to 10-year long lease terms. This means that even in a recession, we would not expect the cash flow to change materially – making it one of the most resilient REITs to own in a market downturn in terms of cash flow. As a result, the 7% dividend yield is easily covered with a 75% payout ratio and can therefore be expected to be sustained during a recession. After our recent exclusive interview with the CEO, we became even more confident in the value proposition of our investment as we learned more about how the company plans to unlock the current value embedded in the shares and reward shareholders with 30%-50% upside.

UMH Properties

Manufactured Home communities commonly trade at elevated cap rates relative to their lower risk profile and higher growth potential. Additionally, there's a strong demand-supply imbalance due to the difficulty of obtaining permits to develop new communities. Despite this, the demand for affordable housing continues to grow, fueled by the increasing unaffordability of traditional single family homes in most cities across the U.S. This growing demand also is leading to rent growth outperforming most other property types and is very likely sustainable due to the high switching costs for tenants which keep them at their current locations. Finally, we find the business model of owning only the land and associated infrastructure (the tenants supply the home itself) to be fairly low risk and very landlord friendly since capital expenditure requirements are generally minimal and turnover costs are minimal due to the switching costs. In addition to all of these attractive fundamentals, UMH shares currently yield a well-covered and defensive 6% and should continue to see strong growth for years to come.

Investor Takeaway

Investing for retirement in the current market environment can seem intimidating and even scary. However, by applying some basic, prudent, time-tested investing principles, it can be done. We believe that REITs - if chosen correctly - are among the best options today for providing retirees with the sustainable and growing income they need to fund their golden years.

