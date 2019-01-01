(This article was co-produced with Samuel Smith for High Yield Landlord. Earlier this month, Samuel also covered BPR in a separate article.)
Those nearing or entering retirement in 2019 face more financial uncertainty than ever. The stock market is still hovering near all-time highs and considered by many metrics to be significantly overvalued. At the same time, it's facing immense uncertainty and increased volatility due to geopolitical and macroeconomic factors, leaving it teetering on the edge of a bear market. Meanwhile interest rates remain near historic lows, making investments in bonds nearly as risky and unattractive as stocks. With the odds seemingly stacked so heavily against retirees looking for a safe place to allocate their life savings in order to generate enough returns to fund their golden years, what's one to do?
At times like these, we like to remind ourselves of three of our favorite quotes from the all-time value investment greats:
“I don't know when to buy stocks, but I know whether to buy stocks" - Warren Buffett
“An investment operation is one which, upon thorough analysis promises safety of principal and an adequate return. Operations not meeting these requirements are speculative.” - Benjamin Graham
"Own stocks like you'd own a farm or apartment house, you don't get a quote on those every day or every week.” - Warren Buffett
These three quotes equip us with all the principles we need to develop an effective portfolio to meet our needs as retirees:
Given these principles, we can think of no better asset class to fund a retirement with than real estate because:
(1) Real estate has a phenomenal long-term track record of generating the best risk-adjusted returns of all asset classes, making the decision to buy today and hold for the long haul even easier to make.
(2) Real estate is the epitome of Graham’s definition of an investment. It's quite simply a piece of planet earth that combines land with a man-made structural improvement. As a result, it's a tangible asset that provides clear value to its occupier. Additionally, the nature of its value is limited, necessary, and flexible - giving it remarkable durability and stability in value. Real estate is limited because the amount of land on planet earth is finite and only certain portions of earth are suitable for various types of real estate (i.e., the Sahara Desert is not ideal for most types of farming).
Real estate also is necessary because everyone in the world needs shelter in which to live, farmland for growing food, factories to produce goods, storehouses to keep surplus food and goods until needed, etc. Simply put: Real estate is absolutely needed for the survival and prosperity of the human race and cannot be replaced. Finally, real estate is flexible in that many buildings can serve multiple purposes with only a little or even no changes needed to the land or the structure and even when significant redevelopment is needed, it can still often be done in a profitable manner over the long run. As a result, even property that's currently allocated to a business enterprise that is no longer sufficiently profitable still possesses significant value due to its flexibility. These qualities make it extremely unlikely to become worthless over time unless it's grossly mismanaged and overleveraged. Additionally, the vast majority of real estate does generate cash flow through either the fruits of the land (i.e., farming, mining, drilling, etc.), using it to produce goods and/or services for sale, or renting it out to tenants. Given that it can be repurposed to fit whichever business is in demand at the time, it's fairly resistant (if properly managed) to technological disruptions and promises profits over the long term.
(3) Finally, due to its long-term stability, appreciation potential, and cash flow yield, real estate is much easier than other investment vehicles to hold through down cycles because the long-term outlook remains positive and the income generated through all cycles eliminates the need to sell assets in order to fund living expenses.
The first thing that comes to most people’s mind when discussing real estate investing is the big ugly “Triple Ts”: Toilets, tenants, and trash. As we pointed out in a recent article on rental investing, when you invest in rentals it's anything but a passive investment. First, you have to conduct extensive due diligence to ensure you are purchasing a good property in a good location at a good price. Next, you have to work with banks to finance some of the purchase with debt (unless you purchase the entire property with cash, in which case you significantly diminish your return potential). Once you possess the property, you then have to find good quality tenants by advertising online, hosting open houses, running credit checks, and assessing the tenant’s integrity. You also must do lots of legal work such as signing the lease, getting a deposit, setting up a limited liability company, and finding a good lawyer (or hope you don’t need one). Finally, you have to protect your investment by monitoring tenants and maintaining the property, otherwise rents will likely go unpaid or late, the property will suffer damage, toilets will get clogged, etc. Additionally, there's the very real possibility of your property going vacant for significant periods of time, during which period the property taxes and mortgage payments make it a liability rather than an asset.
While some younger, more entrepreneurial investors might enjoy the adventure that this brings as well as the potential for high returns if everything works out perfectly, the vast majority of retirees do not have the energy for such a demanding endeavor and likely require stability of income and passivity in their investments in order to fund their retirement lifestyle.
This is where real estate investment trusts (REITs) come into play (and is where we specialize in making even the research and selection process entirely passive at High Yield Landlord). In addition to the fact that they are truly passive investments, we favor REITs over rentals for the following reasons:
One easy option for REIT investing is to simply invest in the broader REIT market, utilizing an index fund such as the Vanguard REIT fund (VNQ). However, this means buying every REIT in the index, regardless of its current price, quality, prospects, or management. While “know-nothing investors” (to borrow a term from Charlie Munger) may find this broad diversification useful, we believe (as does Charlie Munger) that using an intelligent analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects of each REIT in order to pick and choose the most opportunistic investments will provide the best total returns over the long term.
At High Yield Landlord, we spend hours researching the REIT market in order to target the highest quality REITs that also are being offered for sale by Mr. Market at low valuations. As a result, we are able to achieve superior dividend yields (currently 8.57% weighted average in our real-money portfolio) at sustainable dividend payout ratios (currently 70.4% weighted average in our real-money portfolio), thereby giving us strong current income (enabling us to capitalize on short term volatility by averaging down on top opportunities) and superior total returns over time.
How do we do this? Aside from closely examining balance sheets to ensure a well-laddered debt maturity schedule, examining the quality of the property portfolio and the outlook for the specific property sectors and markets involved, and calculating an estimated fair value and/or NAV for shares (to determine an appropriate buy price), also can do interviews with management teams to see if we can gain any further insight into the strategies and philosophies that will be governing our hard-earned capital while it's deployed into these securities. This can often confirm our investment thesis or raise red flags that we didn’t notice before that will prevent us from making a mistake and put our long-term financial well being at risk. Finally, we seek to achieve broad diversification across property sectors, with heavier weighted allocations toward those sectors that we deem to be most opportunistic in light of the current market sentiment relative to the macroeconomic environment.
Some of our top ideas at present that reflect our broad diversification include Brookfield Property REIT (BPR), Spirit Realty Capital (SRC), and UMH Properties (UMH).
Brookfield Property REIT
Perhaps our top pick overall, BPR is a blue-chip real estate investment vehicle with a premier class A portfolio diversified across numerous property sectors including retail, office, multifamily, hospitality, and industrial. It has one of the best management teams in the world and an investment grade credit rating. Meanwhile, the FFO is expected to grow at a rate of 7%-9% per year, supporting a similarly aggressive dividend growth profile. Furthermore, the management is the largest shareholder and continues to increase alignment with shareholders by executing insider buys. Incredibly, despite the top-tier property portfolio, the strong growth prospects, and the strong management alignment, shares trade at a nearly 50% discount to NAV and the company yields a safe dividend of nearly 8%.
Spirit Realty Capital
We like SRC because it holds a very similar portfolio to retiree favorite “Realty Income” (O), but it trades at just ~10x FFO (whereas Realty Income trades at roughly twice the valuation at ~20x FFO). As a result, we know that our investment is very resilient due to the focus on net lease properties with solid tenants, defensive industries, and up to 10-year long lease terms. This means that even in a recession, we would not expect the cash flow to change materially – making it one of the most resilient REITs to own in a market downturn in terms of cash flow. As a result, the 7% dividend yield is easily covered with a 75% payout ratio and can therefore be expected to be sustained during a recession. After our recent exclusive interview with the CEO, we became even more confident in the value proposition of our investment as we learned more about how the company plans to unlock the current value embedded in the shares and reward shareholders with 30%-50% upside.
UMH Properties
Manufactured Home communities commonly trade at elevated cap rates relative to their lower risk profile and higher growth potential. Additionally, there's a strong demand-supply imbalance due to the difficulty of obtaining permits to develop new communities. Despite this, the demand for affordable housing continues to grow, fueled by the increasing unaffordability of traditional single family homes in most cities across the U.S. This growing demand also is leading to rent growth outperforming most other property types and is very likely sustainable due to the high switching costs for tenants which keep them at their current locations. Finally, we find the business model of owning only the land and associated infrastructure (the tenants supply the home itself) to be fairly low risk and very landlord friendly since capital expenditure requirements are generally minimal and turnover costs are minimal due to the switching costs. In addition to all of these attractive fundamentals, UMH shares currently yield a well-covered and defensive 6% and should continue to see strong growth for years to come.
Investing for retirement in the current market environment can seem intimidating and even scary. However, by applying some basic, prudent, time-tested investing principles, it can be done. We believe that REITs - if chosen correctly - are among the best options today for providing retirees with the sustainable and growing income they need to fund their golden years.
DISCLAIMER: Jussi Askola is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. The information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions. High Yield Landlord is managed by Leonberg Capital.
Disclosure: I am/we are long SRC; UMH; BPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.