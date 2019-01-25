CapStar Financial Holdings (CSTR) CEO Claire Tucker on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CapStar Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call

January 25, 2018, 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Claire Tucker - President and CEO

Rob Anderson - CFO and CAO

Chris Tietz - CCO, CapStar Bank

Conference Call Participants

Catherine Mealor - KBW

Stephen Scouten - Sandler O'Neill

Andrew Terrell - Stephens, Inc.

Daniel Cardenas - Raymond James

Laurie Hunsicker - Compass Point

Presentation

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the CapStar Financial Holdings Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. Hosting the call today from CapStar are Ms. Claire Tucker, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Rob Anderson, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer; and Mr. Chris Tietz, Chief Credit Officer of CapStar Bank.