Western Digital: Stay The Course

Given that the stock remains down more than 50% from peak values, however, it’s worth waiting out the down cycle.

Earnings is never an easy time for holders of Western Digital (WDC) stock - but this time around, Western Digital seemed to pull through. After initially dropping as much as 5% in response to lower-than-expected revenues and negative GAAP EPS, Western Digital shares popped nearly 10% in after-hours trading, following in the footsteps of other semiconductor stocks like Xilinx (XLNX) that jumped this earnings season.

In the semi space, the key theme seems to be that no bad news is good news. Such was the case with Western Digital. Investors already knew what to expect: the entire memory sector had already warned on softening prices and a pullback in end-customer demand for several quarters. Though Western Digital’s quarterly print wasn’t exactly pretty, it was far better than feared.

As I’ve written in a previous article, I’m stubbornly holding on to my Western Digital shares. The value element in this stock is too appealing to ignore: at a share price that’s still down more than 50% from a peak value of over $100 last year, Western Digital trades at ~6x this year’s EPS estimate of $6.71 (per Yahoo! Finance). It’s also key to keep in mind that Western Digital’s authorized $5 billion buyback covers a whopping ~40% of the company’s current market cap. Even after the January rebound, it's fairly difficult to find any stock in the market trading at such a compelling value.

Western Digital’s outlook for the coming year certainly isn’t pretty - which is the reason why shares have pulled back so drastically. Alongside this quarter’s earnings, the company has issued the following guidance update:

Figure 1. Western Digital guidance Source: Western Digital earnings materials

The key point here: even the top end of Western Digital’s revenue range ($3.8 billion) falls below the Wall Street average estimate of $3.9 billion, while pro forma gross margins are expected to continue free-falling. Certainly this isn’t good news - but in my view, Western Digital’s lowball valuation makes this down cycle worth waiting out. A poor year in FY19 has already been priced into the stock - and from here on out, Western Digital has a fairly low bar to cross. The company has also outlined that FY19 will be a year that focuses on cost reductions and optimizations, which may help to stem the EPS bleeding despite negative y/y revenue comps. Stay long on this name.

Here's a look at Western Digital's key results in the second quarter:

Figure 2. Western Digital 2Q19 results Source: Western Digital earnings announcement

As can be seen in the chart above, Western Digital dragged its feet across the board this quarter. Revenues declined -21% y/y to $4.23 billion, missing Wall Street's estimates of $4.26 billion (-20% y/y), but only by a hair.

What is concerning is the fact that Western Digital's revenue decline worsened dramatically relative to last quarter. In Q1, Western Digital's revenues had only dropped by -3% y/y - a story that has now considerably worsened. Many actors are to blame: the company chiefly called out a weakening in NAND flash prices (a circumstance that has been echoed by memory suppliers across the industry for several quarters). In addition, however, the company also suffered a -17% sequential decline in hard drive exabytes sold. For much of 2018, memory investors had counted on the hard drive (HDD) segments of companies like Western Digital and Seagate Technologies (STX) to keep earnings afloat while flash prices weakened.

The good news is that Western Digital believes the slowdown in cloud and data center spending is a temporary pullback. Its long-term outlook for both HDD and NAND remains strong:

Figure 3. Western Digital long-term outlook Source: Western Digital Q2 earnings deck

Steve Milligan, Western Digital's CEO, continues to believe that the market will recover and that Western Digital's broad product portfolio is well-positioned to benefit from a cyclical bounce back. Per his comments on the Q2 earnings call:

From a product perspective, we are entering calendar 2019 with the strongest product portfolio in our history. We expect to further enhance our portfolio throughout the year. In Flash, we continue to lead the industry's transition to 96 layer BiCS4 technology. We expect broad implementation of this technology across our product portfolio in calendar 2019. We have 96 layer products in customer hands today."

The difficult piece for investors to digest, however, is the margin deterioration - which has significantly eaten away at Western Digital's profits while investors await a return to normalization in memory trends. Gross margins fell seven points sequentially and twelve points on a year-over-year basis in Q2 - which, for a "commoditized" product with already-thin gross margins, is a major red flag. Furthermore, Western Digital expects this deterioration to persist - its Q3 guidance calls for pro forma gross margins of just ~28%.

The impact on earnings has been heavy. Operating income was slashed in half, as was EPS, which fell to $1.45 (-53% y/y) and missed Wall Street consensus of $1.50 by a nickel. Perhaps even more drastically, Western Digital's free cash flows of ~$500 million in the year-ago quarter got whittled down to virtually zero.

How should investors react?

It's admittedly difficult to sound an upbeat note on a company whose performance has lagged over several quarters, and whose stock has seen minimal recovery after wiping out more than $10 billion in market value over the past few months. However, we look to a couple of bullish drivers in justifying a long-term investment in Western Digital:

Targeted cost reductions of $800 million (on a pro forma basis) will help to cushion the blow of double-digit revenue declines, and position Western Digital for margin growth when memory demand recovers

$5 billion buyback acts as a floor for the stock price

The fact that Western Digital shares are rising despite a poor earnings quarter is a further signal that shares are oversold, and that not much is needed to stoke a rally. Continue to hold on to Western Digital - the recovery will be rewarding.

