Tesla's Profitability Problem

Diary of an erstwhile Tesla long

Last year, I began developing a detailed financial model of Tesla (TSLA) that I hoped would allow me to predict Tesla's revenue and earnings based primarily on automobile production and deliveries. The model indicated that Tesla had a good chance of being profitable in Q3, and I published Tesla: The Dawning of Profitability for Rethink Technology subscribers in August.

A major source of uncertainty in the model was simply the numbers for deliveries and production. When Tesla reported production and deliveries for Q3 on Oct. 2, I felt confident enough in the model to predict a sizable pre-tax profit of $745 million. There was still a lot of uncertainty in the model, but I felt that the margin was so great that Tesla was virtually guaranteed to make some profit in the quarter. I informed members that I was taking a long position ahead of the Q3 earnings release.

At that point, I still hadn't developed a long-term investment case for Tesla, and I made it clear that I might sell shortly after the earnings release. I was, at the time, expecting a post earnings pop based on the expected profit.

Tesla did indeed report a profit for Q3, but the amount of the profit fell far short of what I had estimated, and 70% of it, or $189.5 million, had come from regulatory credits. It was apparent that Model 3 production expansion had not yielded the normal economies of scale, or even managed to keep production costs relatively stable. It also was apparent that I didn't fully understand Tesla's cost structure and that the model needed a lot more work.

I went ahead and took profit and sold shortly after the Q3 report since I didn't have confidence in Tesla's ongoing profitability. Tesla might still be a good long-term investment, but that conclusion would have to wait until I reached a better understanding of what had happened in Q3.

By December, I found the time to do a deep dive into Tesla's finances, courtesy of the 10Q, and made the necessary adjustments to the model to provide a rationale for Tesla's Q3 performance. My key findings were that Model 3 unit production cost, the average cost to produce a single Model 3, had risen by at least 33% from Q2 to Q3, even as ASP had declined slightly. I call this the Model 3's dis-economies of scale and explain my conclusions in more detail in the next section.

In the interim, we've had the update from CEO Elon Musk on Jan. 18 acknowledging that Tesla's profit for Q4 would be even smaller than Q3, presumably because of smaller regulatory credits. In the letter, Musk makes clear that his priority is still the “mission”:

Looking ahead at our mission of accelerating the advent of sustainable transport and energy, which is important for all life on Earth, we face an extremely difficult challenge: Making our cars, batteries and solar products cost competitive with fossil fuels. While we have made great progress, our products are still too expensive for most people. . . However, starting around May, we will need to deliver at least the mid-range Model 3 variant in all markets, as we need to reach more customers who can afford our vehicles. Moreover, we need to continue making progress towards lower priced variants of Model 3.

The problem here is that the goals of vastly increasing Model 3 production and reducing Model 3 cost appear to be mutually exclusive. Musk's decision to reduce headcount by 7% may reduce operating costs slightly but doesn't address the fundamental problem of the Model 3's gross margin.

Musk claims that the profit made in Q3 was “the first meaningful profit” in Tesla's history. Unfortunately, I'm not convinced there really was a profit.

Model 3's dis-economies of scale

How can there not have been a “real” profit in Q3? The answer to this question involves what's been happening to Tesla's accounts payable, which is reported under Assets and Liabilities. The chart below shows the sequential change in accounts payable (the numerical difference between a given quarter and the previous quarter).

Keep in mind that each bar in the chart is just the amount payables increased compared to the previous quarter. Tesla's total accounts payables stood at $3.5969 billion as of Q3. If Tesla had not allowed accounts payables to grow by $566 million in Q3, this would certainly have wiped out its “profit” for the quarter.

Accounts payable is a catch all category that can include purchases that might not be expensed (such as capital equipment), but there's a correlation in the above table to the production ramps of Tesla's cars. The payables deltas in the first half of 2017 seem to correlate with Model S/X production expansion. The second set of payables deltas corresponds to the production ramp of Model 3. If I attribute the full deltas to the production ramps as an added component of the cost of revenue for Tesla's cars, then I draw the following conclusions.

First, that I probably underestimated the average unit cost of revenue for Model S/X. In my previous cost model, I had estimated this to be about $64,000. The additional payables delta adds about $11,000 to this for an average cost of revenue of $75,000 for model S/X.

That puts the effective unit gross margin, defined as

Unit gross margin = 1 – (Unit cost of revenue / ASP)

for Model S/X at about 27%. Unit gross margin can be thought of as equivalent to Model S/X gross margin when deliveries equal production. For Q3, this was the case, and I calculate the Model 3 GAAP gross margin to have been about 27.4%.

The second conclusion is that if we include the payables deltas from 2017 Q3 on into Model 3 unit cost of revenue, then we get an evolution of total unit cost vs. quarterly production, as shown below.

The chart indicates that Model 3 unit cost grew from $43,270 in Q2 to $57,739 in Q3, a 33.4% sequential increase. It's always arguable whether it's really fair to attribute all of the payables delta to Model 3 production, but I believe that incorporating the payables delta, even in this crude way, provides a more accurate picture of Model 3 production cost than ignoring payables entirely.

With the above assumptions, I estimate that Model 3 unit gross margin in Q3 was actually negative, -3.4% when the payables delta is included in unit cost. This is based on an estimated Model 3 ASP of $55,837. Model 3 GAAP gross margin was positive, however, at 19.9% primarily due to the fact that the payables delta is not included in automotive cost of revenues for Model 3. Combined automotive gross margin, including the regulatory credit, was 25.8%.

With minor adjustments to costs, the above assumptions and estimates can be fitted exactly to Tesla's Q3 results, as shown in the spreadsheet excerpt below.

Although it may not have been intended, to a large extent, accounts payable has become a way to sequester Model 3 cost and thereby make Tesla's profitability appear better than it really is. In so doing, Tesla seems to be demonstrating the diametrical opposite of the usual economies of scale. As Tesla has pushed for higher unit production for Model 3, unit costs have increased.

Dr. Elon and Mr. Musk

How did this come to pass? The portrait of Elon Musk that recently appeared in Wired offers the best explanation:

In the summer of 2016, however - soon after customers began reserving Model 3s - Musk called a meeting that changed everything, according to multiple people who attended or were briefed on the gathering. The company had to move faster, Musk told his senior executives. He wanted to start production in July 2017, almost four months ahead of plan. Musk was excited by a particular notion: He had recently had a dream, people in the room recall him saying, in which he had seen the factory of the future, a fully automated manufacturing plant where robots built everything at high speed and parts moved along conveyor belts that delivered each piece, just in time, to exactly the right place. He said he had been working on such ideas for a while. “This thing will be an unstoppable alien dreadnought,” he told his colleagues . . . Musk himself would later estimate that Tesla was burning through up to $100 million a week as thousands of employees tried to build Musk’s dreadnought. The threat of firing became a drumbeat.

Musk would later acknowledge that the alien dreadnought had been a mistake and that he had underestimated the advantages of human labor. But Musk continued to demand increasing Model 3 production, and his subordinates knew that they had to deliver no matter the cost.

In Q2, Model 3 production was probably close to the sweet spot in terms of unit cost, and not surprisingly, the production rate was about comparable to what had been achieved for Model S/X. Despite the claims that Tesla had learned important lessons from the production of the Model S/X, Tesla was testing the limits of what could be achieved on even the most modern vehicle assembly line.

Clearly, to meet Musk's ambitions, extraordinary measures were required. There was the construction of the secondary production line, dubbed the Tent. The Tent was claimed to be as efficient as the existing Model 3 line, but clearly, it was much more labor-intensive. Tesla even claimed in its Q3 update letter that "labor hours per Model 3 decreased by more than 30% from Q2 to Q3, falling for the first time below the level for Model S and X. In Q4, we will focus even further on cost improvements while continuing to increase our production rate."

Given the obvious unit cost growth, I find this claim to be almost ludicrous. In the letter, Tesla also claimed that Model 3 delivery logistics were “our main challenges.” But the unit cost growth can't be explained by logistics cost. One can deliver a car virtually anywhere in the U.S. for about $2,000, and Tesla already charges a $1,200 “destination charge” that should cover it for the Western U.S. Early on, I experimented with adding an additional $1,000 delivery cost, but that didn't come close to explaining the growth in Model 3 unit cost.

In terms of operational management, Musk has been a disaster. He rarely exhibits a sense of the limits of technology. The smart thing to do would have been to hold Q3 Model 3 production at about the same level as Q2, while working to improve operational efficiencies. Instead, driven by his megalomaniacal vision of saving the world, he continues to push Model 3 production expansion. As the Wired article describes:

ELON MUSK DIDN’T start Tesla. But he did, in the most important ways, create it. When Musk invested $6.3 million in Tesla in 2004 and became the firm’s chairman, he found a pulpit worthy of his ambitions. Soon he would become chief executive and turn Tesla as much into a cause as a company. “The overarching purpose of Tesla Motors (and the reason I am funding the company) is to help expedite the move from a mine-and-burn hydrocarbon economy toward a solar electric economy,” Musk wrote in a 2006 document he called “The Secret Tesla Motors Master Plan.” “We will not stop until every car on the road is electric,” he said at one point. It was a lesson in his approach to life. “Optimism, pessimism, (expletive) that,” he once told WIRED about his other company, SpaceX. “We’re going to make it happen. As God is my bloody witness, I’m hell-bent on making it work.”

Capital raise, anyone?

So, we come back to what always has been the fundamental problem with Tesla. Is Tesla a cause or a company? Musk claims to want to make Tesla profitable, but from an operational standpoint, he seems to have no idea how to do that. He seems to think that just increasing Model 3 unit production will improve profitability, but not with the current cost trajectory that Model 3 is on.

And now, Tesla has to make good on $920 million of convertible notes due March 1. Sure, Tesla has the cash to cover it ($2.97 billion as of Q3), but does it have the cash to cover it and build the Shanghai factory as well as cover other planned expansions in battery production and solar cells? That remains to be seen.

I think a capital raise is likely, especially as true profitability remains elusive. And it's almost impossible to predict how much or even whether Tesla will turn a GAAP profit, since it depends on how much Tesla is willing to allow further growth in accounts payable. Probably, Tesla will continue to report nominal profits even as accounts payable balloons.

The best thing that Tesla could do right now would be to slow down or even back track on Model 3 production. This would allow Tesla to be “sustainably” profitable as it works to incrementally increase Model 3 production while reducing costs. But this probably isn't what Musk will allow.

For the time being, I'm on the sidelines, and I rate Tesla a hold. I want Tesla to succeed, and I want to be a Tesla investor for the long term, but I also want Musk to get his priorities straight. Sustainable profitability will be essential if Tesla is to usher in the age of sustainable transport.

