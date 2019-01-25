Public Storage: Locking Down Returns

(Source: Google Images)

As market calamities persist amidst growing uncertainty, a trade war, as well as contractions in equity markets, investors may be looking to readjust portfolio holdings to more defensive dividend-paying securities. Today, I'll be delving into the consumer defensive self-storage segment as exposure to self-storage can help mitigate equity contraction in your portfolio as REITs, commodities, and self-storage stocks are investment vehicles that are resistant to negative inflationary pressures. Additionally, self-storage faces relatively inelastic demand as demand is driven by life events (ex. divorce, death, displacement, moving, natural disasters) making revenues resistant to contraction in a recessionary environment. In this article, we'll examine one of the largest names in self-storage, Public Storage (PSA). The company has a market cap of $40 billion, relatively low debt compared to industry peers, a compelling dividend yield of 3.95%, low price volatility, ample liquidity, and a broadened international presence. I'll delve into PSA's financial position, business strengths, dividend, and growth opportunities in order to render a buy or sell recommendation.

Business Strengths

The public storage space, in general, confers a number of inherent business advantages. Public storage companies benefit from astronomical margins due to the low operational costs to run the business. For example, a company can have a 16,000 square foot storage facility that only requires one employee to staff the front desk. Other expenditures are limited as well ranging from power to light the facility, insurance, security staff, and lease payments; however, these can be further reduced through cost reduction initiatives such as solar panels, security cameras, and self-storage AI technologies. Looking at Public Storage, the company has a stratospheric gross margin of 74% and net profit margin of 54%. Despite having over 2,500+ locations, PSA only has 5,300 employees allowing for very efficient revenue generation.

As previously indicated, Public Storage revenues are resistant to downward economic pressures as the motivations for self-storage are largely unrelated to elements of the business cycle. Life events such as an unanticipated move, divorce, or simply not having enough space to facilitate inelastic demand for public storage. From a monetization standpoint, self-storage facilities are very lucrative as usually, individuals rent storage units on a month to month basis providing storage companies with the flexibility of readjusting rates to mitigate rising costs or simply increase revenues. In addition to offering storage units, storage facilities often also sell packing materials and other storage-related items to further monetize their clientele base. In the general sense, self-storage companies possess a vast array of competitive business advantages.

PSA demonstrates a number of distinct business advantages over its peers. The company is the largest public storage operator, it has the best financial positioning, the most effective monetization of metropolitan areas, and the strongest growth vectors. Public Storage is America's largest public storage real estate investment trust, owning over 2,500 storage rental properties/business parks in 38 states and seven European countries, serving a clientele base of more than 1 million customers. PSA is larger than its top three competitors combined providing the company with greater capital resources, enhanced margin flexibility, and a larger brand presence. The company has also placed particular emphasis on building storage facilities in major metropolitan areas as the natural space constraints of city living facilitate increased demand for personal storage facilities. PSA has accumulated 20%+ market share in many populated U.S. cities enabling more efficient revenue generation and increased brand recognition.

From a financial standpoint, PSA is better positioned than other self-storage peers such as CubeSmart (CUBE), Life Storage (LSI), etc. PSA has ample liquidity reserves of $1.1 billion, the company has consistently expanded revenues and profit margins are astronomically high. However, in my mind, the most important differentiating characteristic is PSA's minimal debt burden; the company only has $1.4 billion in debt as compared to $10.7 billion in assets. Whereas self-storage peers are at 1:1 debt to equity ratios or even higher, PSA is extremely underleveraged which eliminates the negative implications of interest rate increases and cash flow monopolization. However, this well-managed operation comes at a price; PSA is slightly overvalued based on discounted cash flows; the company's current share price of $202 exceeds the future cash flow value of $173.

Data by YCharts

Dividends and Growth

PSA offers a moderate dividend yield of 3.95%, the company has sustained capital appreciation of 257% over the past 10 years. Over the past 20 years, PSA has maintained a dividend yield in the high 2-4% range which although is a bit lower than most REITs, does come with greater financial stability, and less leverage. Although PSA's dividend payout ratio is 90%, this is not uncharacteristic of a REIT, as payout ratios of around 80% are expected as REITs are not allowed to retain lots of cash flow. From a growth perspective, PSA is well positioned for continued revenue expansion and stock price appreciation. Despite being the largest Public Storage company in the United States, PSA only owns 6% of the total public storage square feet in the United States leaving 87% of the market in the hands of smaller operators and the other 7% in the hands of larger public storage enterprises. As a result, PSA is well positioned to expand its operations through acquisitions and by levying competitive pricing advantages. Additional growth catalysts will arise from baby boomers downsizing, retiring, and placing valuable items in storage; millennials will also facilitate revenue expansion as they are increasingly renting in metropolitan areas, resulting in elevated personal storage demand due to constrained city living space.

Final Determination

Public Storage offers a very compelling investment proposition for a REIT; the company's stable financial position, solid dividend, strategic business positioning, and growth trajectory, solidify strong prospects. The stock garnishes a buy rating, however, I think a better buying opportunity will present itself in the near future given that the market has been so volatile these past couple of weeks. My ideal buying price point based on discounted cash flow analysis is $173.

