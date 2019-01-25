Maxim Integrated Products Earnings Preview: The Sentiment Grew More Bearish In December
About: Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM)
by: Rick Pendergraft
Summary
Maxim Integrated Products will report earnings on Tuesday after the closing bell.
The stock has really good management efficiency and profitability measurements.
The sentiment toward the stock is more bearish than it should be.
The stock may have formed a double bottom with its lows in October and December.
Chip manufacturer Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) is scheduled to report earnings after the closing bell on Tuesday. The company has performed well in recent years and the stock is trying to bounce back