OIL Weekly: Market Attention Is Absorbed By Demand, What About Falling Supply?

Introduction

Welcome to my Oil Weekly report. In this report, I wish to discuss my views on U.S. crude markets. To do that, I used the iPath S&P Oil Total Return Index Exchange-Traded Notes (OIL), which tracks the performance of the S&P GSCI® Crude Oil Total Return Index, through direct investments in West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures.

With a net asset value of roughly $300m, OIL is one of the most liquid oil funds, enjoying an advantageous tax status and benefiting from one of the lowest expense fee of the market, 0.75% per year. The ETN does not track directly spot prices and can, therefore, deviate substantially from it, due to variance in the shape of the futures curve over time, however, OIL seeks direct exposure to one-month crude future contracts and is an interesting short-term investment vehicle to get direct exposure to crude markets.

In this report, I analyze weekly crude oil storage levels published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and Commitment of Traders report developments, released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in order to assess investor and speculator sentiment on crude markets. Then, I identify key macroeconomic and geopolitical changes and the impacts on OIL shares.

Crude and petroleum stocks

US crude oil inventory dip accelerated on the January 4-11 period, down 0.61% (w/w) to 437.1m barrels, latest EIA report shows, along with Cushing stocks, which established 1.76% lower to 41.52m barrels. Despite this decline, American oil demand remains healthy. With this weakening, US crude seasonality still stands 8% or 32,540k barrels above the five-year average and 5.9% or 24,401k barrels ahead of last's year stocks. In front of that, crude futures and OIL shares stabilized, following a prompt rebound started at the beginning of the year.

Source: Historic Stocks of Crude Oil Report - EIA

Meanwhile, the five-year US crude oil stock spread turned bullish. Indeed, recent US stockpile (w/w) drop induced a 63.5% decline of crude spread but remains 1,796k barrels in surplus compared to the five-year average and still provides slight support to OIL shares.

Source: Weekly Stocks of Crude Oil Report - EIA

On the other hand, refined stockpiles advanced concomitantly, indicating that refining product demand has weakened. During the period, gasoline inventories lifted 3.02% (w/w) to 255.6m barrels, while distillates advanced 2.12% (w/w) to 143m barrels, even if refinery utilization rates declined to 94.6%.

Source: Weekly U.S Refining Utilization Rate

In the interim, US crude oil balance significantly strengthens, following surging exports, up 4.63% to 2.97m barrels and plunging net imports, down 21.1m barrels to 4.56m barrels.

Source: Weekly Imports & Exports Report - EIA

That being said, oil field output continues to appreciate, reaching a historic high of 11.9m barrels, up 1.71% (w/w). Nevertheless, current output level should remain temporary, given that latest Baker Hughes oil rig count reports a slump of 25 platforms on the January 11-19 period.

Source: Baker Hughes Rig Count Report

Meanwhile, OIL gained 13.6% to $5.89 per share, following a confluence of positive factors.

Source: Bloomberg

Speculative positioning

Latest Commitment of Traders report dates from the December 11-18 period, following Federal government blockade. This situation seems now far from an agreement and the standoff might prolong longer than expected. Therefore, CFTC data remains unemployable for the time being.

In the interim, investor appetite for crude oil seems to fade away, amid signs that worldwide economy is slowing. Open interest on crude oil futures reverted this week, down 3.16% to 2,048,817 contracts on the January 15-22 period and reached values close to December 2018 levels. This explains partly latest stabilization on crude futures and brings headwinds to OIL shares.

Source: CFTC

Crude markets are focused on wobbly oil demand, despite signs that supply could take another hit

Since my last article, OIL expanded 13.6% to $5.89 per share, amid growing concerns about US trade war with China, slower European growth, and crumbly emerging economies led by the Chinese giant. That has shaken off crude demand outlook and undermined confidence in the crude markets. OPEC's supply curb has somewhat helped oil markets to stabilize, but market participants are still focused on shaky oil demand, despite new signs that global supply will slow. Indeed, latest news coming from Venezuela, in which Juan Guaido declared himself interim president over Maduro's chaotic regime, could further pressure Venezuela's oil exports and provide a new upside to the crude complex.

Concomitantly, the greenback regained ground, following the slight decrease triggered last week and is now evolving near the middle of the bullish canal, initiated at the beginning of 2018. Given that higher high pattern is still on, the appreciation of the dollar should continue in the long term and pressure crude futures and OIL shares.

Source: Tradingview

In the meantime, WTI crude futures pushed further into contango on short-term maturities, indicating that the market is still oversupplied, but futures remain flattish on long-term deliveries, showing indecision of the market.

Given the above, I still believe that crude futures and OIL shares are poised for an appreciation in the near term, despite the market focus on slowing demand.

