EQT Corporation: Poised For Steady Growth And Cash Flow Generation

EQT could be worth $26 to $30 per share with a rebound in EV multiple to 5.5x to 6.0x EBITDA.

This would allow EQT to achieve that production growth and generate around $1.4 billion in adjusted free cash flow at $2.69 NYMEX between 2020 and 2023.

The capital expenditure requirements to maintain a modest (+5%) growth rate are expected to go down in future years though.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) separated its midstream business from its upstream business in late 2018. This has increased its costs (compared to the previous consolidated entity), but it still looks capable of generating significant cash flow over the next few years while also growing production modestly. Natural gas strip prices are a bit lower than what EQT has used in its assumptions though, so the amount of positive cash flow at strip prices will be less than what it shows in its presentation.

2019 Outlook With $3 Natural Gas

EQT's 2019 guidance suggests that it can generate approximately $4.064 billion in oil and gas revenue during the year at $3 NYMEX natural gas (and assuming a $0.35 differential). After adding the impact of hedges, an expected $100 million tax refund and $90 million in expected dividends from EQT's ownership stake in Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN), EQT is projected to generate approximately $4.226 billion in proceeds.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Natural Gas [MCF] 1,405,340,000 $2.65 $3,724 Ethane (Barrels) 5,880,000 $8.00 $47 NGLs Excluding Ethane (Barrels) 7,695,050 $35.00 $269 Oil (Barrels) 534,950 $45.00 $24 Hedge Value -$28 ETRN Dividend $90 Tax Refund $100 Total Revenue $4,226

Source: Author

With a $1.95 billion capital expenditure budget, EQT is estimated to have approximately $4.301 billion in cash expenditures during the year (including its modest quarterly dividend payments of $0.03 per share). This leads to a projection of $75 million in cash burn with $3 natural gas.

Expenses $ Million Gathering $834 Transmission $730 Processing $134 LOE $104 Production Taxes $89 SG&A $179 Interest $250 CapEx $1,950 Dividend $31 Total Expenses $4,301

Source: Author

This differs from EQT's forecast of $300 million to $400 million in adjusted free cash flow, largely due to changes in natural gas strip prices. Natural gas prices were higher when EQT did their calculation in mid-January and remain volatile now.

Five-Year Plan

EQT laid out a five-year plan that calls for approximately 5% production growth per year while generating a substantial amount ($2.4 billion between 2020 and 2023) in adjusted free cash flow.

Source: EQT

This assumes $2.85 NYMEX natural gas from 2020 onward though (along with a $0.45 differential).

That assumption is a bit above current strip prices (which average approximately $2.69 from 2020 to 2023). That difference in prices (between $2.69 and $2.85) would lower EQT's adjusted free cash flow by around $1 billion during those four years.

Thus, at strip prices, EQT may still be able to generate $1.4 billion in adjusted free cash flow during 2020 to 2024, while growing production by approximately 5% per year. This is predicated on EQT being able to deliver on its planned cost reductions as well as achieve improved capital efficiency. EQT's plans call for an average of $1.25 billion in reserve development capital expenditures per year between 2020 and 2023, compared to $1.6 billion in 2019. EQT's production is also expected to grow around 5% from 2018 to 2019 after adjusting for the effect of its Huron divestiture.

Source: EQT

One thing to note is that due to the midstream separation, EQT appears to be paying over $0.60 per Mcfe in gathering and transmission fees to entities that were previously part of its consolidated results. It still looks like EQT could generate neutral free cash flow and hold production flat at around $2.25 to $2.30 NYMEX natural gas going forward, though.

Valuation

EQT may be able to generate around $2 billion EBITDA per year going forward at current strip prices.

It had an enterprise value of $10.2 billion at its 2018 year end close share price. At a share price of $20, this increases to approximately $10.5 billion. It also owns around $1 billion worth of units in Equitrans Midstream. Thus, EQT could be said to be trading at around 4.75x EBITDA after its enterprise value is adjusted for the value of its stake in Equitrans Midstream.

Source: EQT

This appears to be a somewhat cheap valuation. I believe that something like a 5.5x or 6.0x multiple would be more appropriate for EQT. A 5.5x EV/EBITDA multiple would make EQT worth approximately $26 and a 6.0x multiple would make it worth approximately $30 per share.

EQT's EV/EBITDA multiple has historically been higher than that still, but since EQT is an upstream-only company now, its valuation multiple will be lower than before it spun off its midstream operations.

Conclusion

EQT's natural gas pricing assumptions are a bit optimistic compared to current strip prices. At strip prices, it may generate close to neutral adjusted free cash flow in 2019 and around $1.4 billion in adjusted free cash flow during 2020 to 2023. This assumes that other elements go according to EQT's plan, which involves aiming for around 5% production growth per year.

EQT does seem to be well-equipped to handle lower natural gas prices though, with a corporate breakeven point estimated at around $2.25 to $2.30 NYMEX natural gas even after its midstream spinoff.

Based on strip prices, I would value EQT at approximately $26 to $30 per share going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.