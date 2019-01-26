Energy Recap: Quick Hits - Energy News For The Week Ended Jan. 25, 2019

If you'd like to contribute to the energy conversation on Seeking Alpha, you can leave a comment below or submit your own article.

In this edition, we highlight articles on the Daily Drilling Report's Almanac/Gazette, Ensco, and Antero Resources, as well as ask for your take on the energy sector.

Welcome to the latest edition of the Energy Recap. Here are this week's "quick hits" from the energy sector - i.e., brief bits of recent news, along with some suggestions for further reading on each topic. Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Also, please note that the Energy Recap is taking a quick break, so there won't be an article published next Friday, Feb. 1. It will return the following Friday, Feb. 8.

Quick Hits - Energy News

As reported by Bloomberg on Wednesday, Jan. 23, "heavy Canadian crude isn't getting any cheaper - but that hasn't stopped companies from splurging on costly rail shipments. Rail-car loadings hit a record 356,000 barrels a day in the week ended Jan. 11, up from a daily average of 296,000 barrels in December, according to Genscape Inc., which monitors some of the larger crude-by-rail terminals in Western Canada. The surge comes even heavy Western Canadian Select's discount to the U.S. benchmark reaches a level that makes rail transport inefficient." Further reading: "Canadian Heavy Oil Discount Falls Into The Single Digits - Crude Quality Matters"

As reported by CNBC on Thursday, Jan. 24, the "fraught relationship between the United States and Venezuela has come to a head. Amid a collapsing economy sparked by government corruption, social unrest and a global commodity bust, oil-rich nation faces even more uncertainty in the wake of President Donald Trump's decision to back a Venezuelan opposition leader instead of President Nicolas Maduro. ... a lot of what happens in the near future will depend on how Maduro reacts to these recent developments." Further reading: "Market Looks For Conviction On Direction"

As reported by Fortune on Friday, Jan. 25, the "U.S. will become a net energy exporter next year, for the first entire year since 1953, and may remain so through 2050, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration's latest projections. The reference projection assumes no changes in pertinent laws and assumes a predictable economy. The annual report also includes some so-called 'side' cases in which global oil prices are much higher or lower than at present or in which technologies change." Further reading: "America To Become A Leading Energy Exporter"

Energy Articles of Note

"The Daily Drilling Report's Almanac And Gazette: January 2019 Edition" by Fluidsdoc

"Ensco's New Proposal For Rowan Is Still Not Good Enough" by Power Hedge

"Antero Resources: Still Growing Strong" by Long Player

Energy Sector IPOs for the Week Ended Jan. 25, 2019

Here's a list of the most recent initial public offerings in the energy sector:

- None.

Feel free to add any that we might have missed in the comments section below.

U.S. Oil Rig Count

As per Baker Hughes, the number of active U.S. oil drilling rigs rose this week.

Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report and Summary

Natural Gas Rig Count

Oil Production

As always, we encourage you to submit your own article by clicking here, if you haven't already done so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.