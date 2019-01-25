Alaska Air Doing Its Part, But Investors Seem More Nervous About Airlines

Alaska Air came in with a little better than expected revenue and cost performance even after a late-quarter update, and this compares well to its peers on RASM/CASMex.

Alaska Air (ALK) did its part, and a little more, for the fourth quarter, and guidance for 2019 looked fine, but I suspect investors didn't like management's comments about recent volatility in fares, and I think concerns related to the ongoing government shutdown are playing into the stock as well. While I do believe Alaska Air is undervalued and well-positioned to generate above-average growth in 2019 as it leverages the benefits of the Virgin deal and pursues some new ancillary revenue opportunities, a weaker economy and a more competitive airline sector loom as risks, and investors shouldn't underestimate the challenge it can be to outperform a weaker sector.

A Lagniappe Quarter

"Lagniappe" is Louisiana French word that refers to a "little gift" or "a little something extra," and that's what Alaska Air brought investors in the fourth quarter. Even though the company updated guidance quite recently, the final revenue per available seat mile (or RASM) figure still managed to exceed that guidance ever so slightly (up 5.2% vs. the 5.1% and vs. the prior 5.0% high end of the guidance range).

Revenue rose 6%, with passenger revenue up a similar 6%, on a 5% increase in yield atop a 1% increase in capacity (available seat miles, or ASMs). The load factor (basically capacity utilization) was essentially flat with the year-ago level at 83.7%. This revenue outperformed almost all of the $0.03 beat relative to the average sell-side estimate for the quarter (and not all analysts updated their estimates after the latest guidance).

Costs were in line with expectations, which also were previously adjusted in a more positive direction. Total cost per available seat mile (or CASM) rose 10%, as fuel costs jumped 36% on a 17.5% increase in what Alaska Air calls the "economic fuel cost per gallon." Excluding fuel, or CASMex, costs were up 3.1%, slightly better than the revised guidance for 3.2% (which had been revised from 3.6%). Between higher fuel costs and higher depreciation expense from new additions to the fleet, adjusted operating income fell 10% from last year, while EBITDAR fell about 2%.

Guidance Acknowledges Some Uncertainties And Risks

At the top level, Alaska Air's guidance was in line to slightly positive relative to sell-side expectations for 3% to 3.5% RASM growth. Management guided to a range of 2.5% to 4.5% RASM growth for the first quarter (so, a midpoint of 3.5%), but noted a "more volatile" recent fare environment. We're still a long way from anything like a fare war, but the airline industry has seen an almost unprecedented recent run of discipline and good behavior, and I think there are still plenty of analysts and investors (myself included) who expect this to break at some point.

Add in some sentiment risk from what seems to be a slowing U.S. economy and concerns about more competition from carriers like Delta (DAL), United (UAL), and Southwest (LUV) (concerns which seem virtually perennial now) in Alaska's West Coast markets, and I can see why investors weren't ecstatic about what was otherwise solid revenue guidance. Still, management said that Saver Fares (an important part of the revenue growth initiative) are tracking ahead of initial expectations, and the company also has rolled out a pilot program to test the sale of partner airline tickets without any connecting Alaska Air itinerary.

There's also some risk in the company's CASMex guidance. Management's guide of 4.5% to 5% CASMex growth was around 1% to 2% higher than prior expectations, even though the guidance for full-year CASMex growth of 2% to 2.5% was perfectly fine. Alaska Air management's guidance is highly back-end loaded, with 5% growth expected in the second quarter, 2.5% growth in the third quarter, and 3% contraction in the fourth quarter. This cadence makes sense to me as the company adds planes/regional capacity in the first half of the year, and as merger synergies accelerate as 2019 rolls on, but investors don't generally like back-end loaded guidance, and particularly when they're getting more nervous about a sector.

One harder-to-quantify element also possibly at work in terms of sentiment is the ongoing government shutdown and its impact on air travel in the U.S. There have been reports here and there of increasing "sick-outs" among air traffic controller and TSA security personnel, leaving airports understaffed and leading to longer check-in times. This may be coming to more of a head, as just this morning (Jan. 25) there were reports of the FAA halting some flights to LaGuardia, Newark, and Philly because of air traffic controller staffing issues. If the shutdown ultimately leads to more flights being canceled (or extensive delays), that could impact Alaska Air at some point, to say nothing of the shutdown leading to lower levels of traffic from less government travel.

The Outlook

Based on the reports in hand so far, Alaska Air's first quarter RASM growth target stacks up well, as Southwest is looking for 4% to 5% growth, Delta for zero to 2% growth, and United for zero to 3% growth. CASMex expectations are a little more varied, from flat-to-down at United, to up 1-2% at Delta, and up 3% to 3.5% at Southwest. Point being, though, Alaska Air looks to be fine relative to its peers, even with higher CASMex, provided that those expenses trail off later in the year.

I'm still looking for long-term mid-single-digit revenue growth from Alaska Air (4% to 5%), and I do still expect a little improvement in FCF margins over the next decade relative to the trailing decade (about 140bp on average), so my long-term FCF growth rate is a little higher (around 6%). Discounted back, those estimates support a fair value in the low-$80s, and I get a similar fair value with a 6x multiple to my 2019 EBITDAR estimate.

The Bottom Line

Alaska Air is doing its part, including a 9% dividend hike with this earnings release, but sentiment on airline stocks could stay squirrelly as long as the shutdown persists and if concerns about economic growth in the U.S. intensify as the year goes on. I believe Alaska Air is likely to continue doing well operationally and that it's undervalued on a long-term basis, and these shares are getting more interesting as valuation diverges from my assessment of underlying operating performance.

