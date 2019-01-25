Freeport-McMoRan: Tough Times Ahead

Freeport arguably offers long-term value if prices recover, but for 2019, there are few triggers on the horizon, making it a real transition year.

These trends are set to last in 2019 and show that big earnings power will take a huge beating this year.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) is a company which is never boring to watch as the very profitable mine in Indonesia is always giving investors some cause of concern, not to mention the extremely painful turnaround made in oil and gas in recent years.

In July, Freeport closed a deal with the Indonesian government regarding the impasse which had originated between the company and the authorities, as I wondered if a Freeport being "free" of debt problems and troubles with the Indonesian government would make it a good buy.

So, let's look at the developments ever since, as concerns about the global economy have weighed on copper prices and hence have pressured shares again. This came as copper prices traded above $3 at the start of 2018, but concerns about the health of the global economy have pressured prices back to $2.70 per pound again. Lower pricing and a big cut in Indonesian production mean that earnings power in the near term is impaired, as the company needs operational excellence and higher copper prices before value could become apparent.

About The Current Performance

Looking at the 2018 results everything looks good with revenues up more than 13% to $18.6 billion as operating earnings jumped by more than a billion to little over $4.7 billion. This results in net earnings of little over $2.2 billion, equal to $1.55 per share. Trading at less than $11 per share, it is needless to say that multiples are non-demanding.

The reason for the low multiple is recent disappointments in terms of fourth quarter production. Copper and gold production was down sharply in the final quarter as copper prices have been soft as well while costs are going up. Fourth quarter sales were down by about a quarter to $3.7 billion. Worse is the very bad deleveraging in terms of the bottom line.

With revenues down $1.36 billion in absolute dollar terms, operating earnings fell by $1.16 billion to just $316 million. This resulted in fourth quarter earnings of just $140 million, or nine cents per share. While most of the shortfall comes from unexpected maintenance, the combination of lower prices, lower volumes, and higher costs is dreadful. The deal reached with the Indonesian government in the summer furthermore closed as well in December, creating lower profit share going forward.

The good thing is that the business is financially sound again with $4.2 billion in cash, as debt amounts to $11.1 billion, for a $6.9 billion net debt load. With operating earnings of $4.7 billion and D&A charges running at $1.7 billion, leverage only comes in slightly above 1 times. This increases if $4 billion in environmental liabilities are included, but remains very manageable.

For the first time in a while, capital spending of $2.0 billion is exceeding $1.7 billion in depreciation charges, as capital spending is set to rise to $2.4 billion in 2019. These are all negative factors as CEO Adkerson believes 2019 will be a transition year. This is reflected in the 2019 guidance, calling for sales of 3.3 billion pounds of copper, 0.8 million ounces of gold and 94 million pounds of molybdenum. That marks a sharp anticipated fall in copper production and suggests gold production will fall by two-thirds! This means that $1.55 earnings per share is by far no longer realistic.

In fact, with production running closer to the Q4 levels (once annualised) and prices being unchanged, earnings will take a huge beating, and I will not rule out small losses or break-even results on the back of the guidance.

This is more or less confirmed by the unit cash costs estimate of $1.73 per pound of copper this year (up from $1.07 per pound in 2018) as a result of lower anticipated copper and gold production in Indonesia this year. In combination with copper prices down roughly half a dollar to $2.70 per pound currently, that marks about $1.15 per pound deleveraging, or $3.8 billion in dollar terms based on 3.3 billion pounds of production of copper.

With a 25% tax rate, that works down to $2.8 billion in after-tax impact, or about $1.90 per share deleveraging. That suggests that, based on $1.55 per share in reported earnings in 2018, Freeport could see modest losses in 2019, or perhaps see very small earnings if prices recover a bit.

What About The Thesis?

In July, I was worried about copper prices coming under some pressure at the time, and the deal with Indonesia, which, although provided clarity, was dilutive as well. These concerns were offset by the reduced leverage and still solid earnings power at the time, providing a real road of capital returns to shareholders if the situation would remain stable.

In the summer, the shares were still trading at $16, for an enterprise valuation of close to $30 billion. This valuation has now fallen to $23 billion with the further decline in the shares and modest deleveraging ever since. In the July article, I outlined an approach in which one ought to value the crucial stake of Freeport in Indonesia, not on reported deal values for a portion of the stake being divested but rather on the actual cash flows derived from it.

I ended up concluding that after Freeport has become a pure play on copper again, it was largely fairly valued at $16 per share, as copper prices, of course, have been quite volatile in recent years. After all, prices have ranged between $1.50 per pound during the credit crisis to a high of $4.50 in 2011, before settling broadly around $3 per pound.

The issue is that I pegged earnings power at >$2 per share in the summer on the back of higher copper prices, production, and lower costs, as all these variables have moved in the wrong direction ever since. This and the anticipation that 2019 will become a transition year provide a few triggers in the near term, which has hurt my modest long position. Nonetheless, I am willing to pick up a few more shares as I believe that continued "calm" from Indonesia, focus on deleveraging, and potential for recovery in copper pricing create triggers in the medium to long run. Higher prices are driven by historical averages and depressed capital investments by the industry at large, that is, of course, unless the world economy falls off a cliff.

The issue is that 2019 might be a rough year, with cash flows coming under pressure, yet dynamics should change for the better in terms of pricing, as Indonesia becomes less important over time, which could result in higher valuation multiples.

This makes Freeport a value play in the long haul in my eyes as I see a few triggers coming up for now, although value should win in the long run, provided that management does not make major capital allocation mistakes (M&A) and focuses on operational excellence, while gradually reducing reliance on Indonesia, and starting up profitable projects elsewhere.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace Checkout to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long a modest position, which I have added to at $11