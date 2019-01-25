The Dow's Final Obstacle

After spending the last few days consolidating the gains from the past month's rally, an important test for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is now underway. In today's report, we'll discuss the Dow's attempt at overcoming one of its most widely watched intermediate-term trend lines and what this test means for the next several weeks. The evidence we'll review here strongly suggests the Dow will successfully overcome this obstacle and continue its recovery.

Shown here is the DJIA along with its 200-day moving average. This is probably the most widely followed trend line on Wall Street and is a data point for many of the computer algorithms used by hedge funds and institutional traders, as well as retail traders and investors. With this in mind, you can be assured that millions of participants are watching the Dow's current test of the 200-day MA.

Source: BigCharts

This psychologically significant trend line was very nearly touched during Friday's trading session. The Dow gained 184 points in the latest session but was up as much as 307 points early in the day. The intraday reversal that occurred on Friday was likely a mixture of profit taking and traders gearing up for a run on the 200-day moving average in the coming weeks. It would have been ideal for the Dow to have closed above its 200-day MA on Friday, for this would have qualified as a weekly close above the benchmark intermediate-term trend line. But given how overheated the market has become after its latest rally phase, a brief pullback and consolidation before the Dow attempts an upside breakout is probably needed.

Along these lines, Friday's trading session was an excellent example of what happens when an exceptionally "overbought" market meets up with powerful internal momentum. To give you an idea of just how overheated this month's rally has left the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY), take a look at the following chart. This shows the 20-day price oscillator for the SPX, a measure over how oversold or overbought the market is for large-cap stocks on a short-term basis. It's derived by taking the current day's closing SPX value and subtracting it from the closing price of 20 days ago. As you can see here, the 20-day oscillator hit its highest and most "overbought" reading of the last several years on Jan. 24 at +291.

Source: WSJ

Many bearish commentators have been warning that the exceptionally high readings of various price oscillators, including the one above, are a danger signal for the broad market. They contend that the January rally was merely a technical relief rally in an ongoing bear market that will soon peak and continue to push the major indices to lower levels. Aside from the fact that there's no solid fundamental evidence that equities have entered a bear market, there's strong evidence that stock prices will continue to trend press higher despite being "overbought." Let's look at one of the most impressive pieces of evidence which support this claim.

What's the one thing that drives stock prices higher on an immediate-term (1-4 week) basis more than perhaps any other factor? My answer would be internal momentum, which is a result of the incremental demand for equities on a short-term (e.g. 4-week) rate of change basis. My all-time favorite measure of internal momentum is derived from the new 52-week highs and lows on both the NYSE and the Nasdaq. By constructing a four-week rate of change indicator based on the cumulative daily total of new highs and lows, you can see what direction the immediate-term demand for equities is headed. As of Friday, here's where the immediate-term demand for NYSE stocks is going.

Source: WSJ

Meanwhile, earnings season has been mostly positive to date, with some of the largest companies having already reported strong guidance for 2019. Fourth quarter earnings results have also been good, with estimates averaging around 14 percent. According to the latest data, 71% of S&P 500 companies have reported a positive EPS surprise, while 59% have reported a positive revenue surprise. To date, the blended earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 10.9% for Q4 2018, according to FactSet.

What's more, widespread fears of an "earnings recession" have been disappointed by the data thus far. The current S&P 500 earnings yield forward estimate is 5.82% and continues to trend higher on a quarterly basis. Stock yields still compare favorably with the Moody's Seasoned Baa Corporate Bond Yield, which was last reported at 5.09% (see chart below). Source: Trading Economics

The above-mentioned data highlights why, from a fundamental perspective, the incremental demand for equities is so strong right now. The combination of last month's excellent buying opportunity, coupled with strong profit growth and favorable yields, has made the shares of well-run companies irresistible to investors. To be a bear at this point is a dangerous proposition in view of the weight of evidence.

In closing, I fully expect to see the DJIA successfully overcome its 200-day moving average on a weekly closing basis within the next week or two. Once we have this signal, it will not only serve notice that the Dow has overcome its final technical obstacle on an interim basis, but it also will likely spark some additional short covering as the bears will be forced to recognize the technical (and psychological) significance of this move.

On a strategic note, some conservative buying can be done in the sectors and industries which are showing the most relative strength and solid fundamentals. In particular, investors should be looking at consumer staples, pharmaceuticals, and financials, as well as the tech sector in general.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.