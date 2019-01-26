Warrant Exposure To Brookfield Asset Management Is Still Very Attractive

From time to time, but not at present, the discount on ordinary units might provide an opportunity to get BAM shares at a discount.

Partners Value Investments LP (OTC:PVVLF) (I will shorten this name to PVI) is a vehicle where the insiders keep half of the stake in Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM). I encourage the reader to check my previous article which describes this partnership and the three ways one can participate in it.

The first way is owning ordinary units, traded in Canada under the ticker PVF.UN. From a tax standpoint, there might be unpleasant tax consequences affecting U.S. holders since PVI is likely to be treated as PFIC. (I have no idea what it would actually mean, so please consult someone else on U.S. tax matters. But my guess is that investing in the warrants discussed below will not fall in the same category).

Discount to NAV

I have gathered quarterly data on discount to book value at which PVF.UN trades. At present, the discount is estimated to be 17% (based on reported results for 3Q18, adjusted for the subsequent change in BAM's share price).

A very small investor owning only a couple hundred shares might want to arbitrage PVF.UN vs. BAM, but this strategy does not seem viable. There are periods where two subsequent trades of PVF.UN are several days apart and the price difference is almost 10%. It seems that the typical value of the discount is about 20%, and while it does not deviate from that range much, it does stray away from time to time, which might create minor opportunities. Do not forget, however, that selling PVF.UN because the discount is narrow and buying BAM instead might be counterproductive since returns from PVF.UN are supposed to be higher over any longer term. In addition, the overall trend for the discount is to narrow, so it might not be possible to buy PVF.UN on more favorable terms ever again.

There is also the possibility of disbanding PVI and distributing the underlying BAM shares to the partners. I have no idea how likely this is, but if the discount is persistently kept somewhere above 30-40%, this might be a worthwhile course of action to take for the partners behind Brookfield.

Returns

Over the last two years, between 3Q16 and 3Q18, the book value per unit increased by 30.8%, while BAM's share price increased 27.2%, so the total return is the same (BAM paid the difference in dividends). The PVF.UN unit price increased by 54%, thanks to narrowing of the discount. This is unlikely to happen again; the initial discount of 32% seems to be quite exceptional.

The results over the last year are also in line, 8.7% for PVF.UN versus 7.8% plus dividends for BAM. I would expect higher growth in PVI's NAV vs. BAM's shares, thanks to the leverage, but it is hard to judge from this small sample (BAM's share price has not increased that much, and there are other assets within PVI).

The advantages of PVF.UN over BAM are the following:

Narrowing of the discount in the future can yield a couple more percentage points of return (this is only a one-time opportunity);

from time to time, increased discount might provide an opportunity to buy BAM for less than the prevailing market share price (with a reasonable expectation of having the ability to sell it later with a smaller discount); and

unit price appreciation slightly higher than BAM's share price total return (dividends from BAM are exchanged for a mild ~15% leverage to BAM's share price appreciation, plus returns from a rather small diversified equity portfolio, about 15% of unitholders' equity).

Those advantages are offset by extreme illiquidity of PVI units and the related risks (The leverage is obtained via preferred units, and I consider the related risks negligible).

Warrants

As described in my previous article on PVI, the warrants on PVI units (traded in Canada as PVF.WT) are perhaps the most attractive way of investing in the Brookfield empire. Of course, not in excessive amounts, but more as a complement to juice up portfolio returns.

The warrants expire in 2026. Five of them can be used to purchase a PVI unit for C$32.45. For the purpose of the following calculation, I will assume that PVF.UN price grows 1.2x faster than BAM's share price, thanks to leverage mentioned above.

One can today invest C$22 in five warrants (C$4.40 each). When BAM's share price reaches US$118 (which is expected in 2024 by the management), PVI units should be worth about 1.2 x 118/42 = C$131. One has to pay additional C$32.45 when exercising the warrants. After selling the units, the net cash return is C$99, thus we got 4.5 times the initial investment, for a 350% return (35% p.a. if it happened in 2024, or 24% p.a. if it happened in 2026). Note, however, that the underlying assumptions include a 180% return on BAM shares.

Of course, one can have a different opinion on what BAM will be worth between now and 2026. The multiple of initial investment for a wide range of BAM share prices at the moment of exercising and a wide range of warrant prices is given in the following table.

Note, however, that the beginning rows of the table are more or less illusory. The chance of buying the warrants much cheaper than today's price is slim: during the last December, BAM's share price declined almost 20% together with the broader market, but warrants never traded for less than $4, in line with the price before the correction. Perhaps thanks to their illiquidity and very long term, the warrants have actually held their price better than the underlying asset, contradicting typical behavior of call options.

The red area in the table marks scenarios where warrants would be a worse investment than BAM's shares. I find it very likely that BAM's share price will get into the $80+ range at least once before 2026, and then the warrants would be a worthwhile investment even at C$5-6. Do not forget, however, that if the PVI unit price stays below C$54.45 (which roughly corresponds to $50 for the BAM shares, slightly less than my ~$55-60 rough estimate of intrinsic value), the warrants bought for C$4.40 each will expire worthless. The risk of a significant capital loss is much smaller for BAM's shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM, PVF.UN, PVF.WT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.