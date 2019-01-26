Summary

This young upleg of gold stocks has just paused. The current technicals certainly don’t justify the increasingly bearish sentiment. This sector’s leading benchmark, GDX, is carving higher lows and higher highs.

GDX is climbing on balance in a well-defined uptrend channel. Uplegs don’t shoot higher in straight lines; pullbacks within them are normal and expected. They rebalance sentiment keeping uplegs healthy.

Gold stocks’ pullback this month was driven by gold’s own young upleg stalling, due to the bear-market-rally-like stock-market surge. Once stock market selling resumes, so will the gold's and miners' uplegs.