Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Benefits From NMCI's Struggle To Fund Acquisition

Summary

NMCI exercised an option to purchase a 10,000 TEU containership for $52.5 million as AF continues to leverage the Company in a buying spree.

The vessel has an attractive TC, but the net cash flow generated over the next three years would barely repay the Seller Paper and fund the 10-year DD/SS.

NMCI, due to cash constraints and the continued decline in containership rates since the option was signed, was forced to use short-term Seller Paper to fund the acquisition.

Due to its cash constraints, NMCI will likely not be able to buy any additional containerships from NMM. This is good news for NMM unitholders since these are its most profitable vessels.