Summary

Below-average wind speeds and timing of dispositions/acquisitions made income look weak.

I believe headline shock from PG&E risk and the revenue miss are overstated.

Dividend growth of 12-15% is now affirmed through 2023.

Even the worst-case scenario with PG&E's potential bankruptcy would cost NEP $95 million in CAFD and cause forward payout ratio to go from 31.5% to 40%.