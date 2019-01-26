NextEra Energy Partners' Q4 Earnings Are Better Than They Look
About: NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP)
by: John Windelborn
Summary
Below-average wind speeds and timing of dispositions/acquisitions made income look weak.
I believe headline shock from PG&E risk and the revenue miss are overstated.
Dividend growth of 12-15% is now affirmed through 2023.
Even the worst-case scenario with PG&E's potential bankruptcy would cost NEP $95 million in CAFD and cause forward payout ratio to go from 31.5% to 40%.
NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) reported its Q4 2018 earnings results on Jan. 25, and the early reactions were negative. These results look bad by the headline numbers, but upon a deeper dive, they