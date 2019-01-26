Summary

PTC had a good December quarter, but a sizable shortfall in new subscription bookings on deal slippage is a concern, as are mounting macroeconomic headwinds.

Partnerships with ANSYS, Microsoft, and Rockwell should start making a more noticeable impact in 2019, with all offering potentially significant leverage to better long-term growth.

PTC shares look like a toss-up on valuation, and I believe worries about important end-markets like auto and "general industrial" may get worse before they get better.