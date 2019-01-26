PTC's Long-Term IIoT Potential Is Attractive, But The Near-Term Macro Outlook Isn't
About: PTC Inc. (PTC)
by: Stephen Simpson, CFA
Summary
PTC had a good December quarter, but a sizable shortfall in new subscription bookings on deal slippage is a concern, as are mounting macroeconomic headwinds.
Partnerships with ANSYS, Microsoft, and Rockwell should start making a more noticeable impact in 2019, with all offering potentially significant leverage to better long-term growth.
PTC shares look like a toss-up on valuation, and I believe worries about important end-markets like auto and "general industrial" may get worse before they get better.
Considering that companies in the auto, electronics, and industrial categories make up about 60% of PTC’s (PTC) revenue base, I can understand why analysts and investors might be concerned about the near-term