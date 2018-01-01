The global slowdown appears to be hitting the Euro-area with the most force, sending some large countries such as Germany quickly towards a recession (if not in one already).

All of this comes just as the ECB put an end to their bond-buying program which will certainly fuel those who criticize central banks for their inability to forecast trends in growth and inflation.

The slowdown in Europe started in January of 2018 when the global economy peaked and world equity market volatility increased. The US, due to tax cuts and government spending, was able to continue the economic acceleration through Q3 of 2018 before starting to experience waning economic growth.

This is not a one-off event, not related to the trade war or the most recent Muller indictment but rather a cyclical slowdown that is colliding with secular forces of population growth and debt.

The chart below shows the manufacturing PMI of all major European countries. Nearly all of Europe showed increasing PMI readings for all of 2017 before an abrupt peak and reversal in January of 2018.

Today, several countries in Europe, including the bellwether economy Germany, have PMI readings below 50 which signifies contractionary or potentially recessionary conditions in the manufacturing sector.

European Manufacturing PMI Readings:

Source: Bloomberg

The economic weakness is widespread across Europe as the aggregate industrial output growth of the Eurozone hit the lowest level since the last flare-up of the debt crisis in the EU.

EU Industrial Production Growth:

Source: Bloomberg

Germany, supposedly the strongest country in the Eurozone, has also experienced a rapid contraction in industrial output, falling to -4.7% year over year, the lowest reading since the global financial crisis.

Germany Industrial Production Growth:

Source: Bloomberg

Mario Draghi, head of the European Central Bank, while claiming a recession is unlikely at his last press conference, acknowledged that the risks in Europe have moved to the downside.

I think that Draghi may be a little late on this call as the risks moved to the downside over one full year ago.

Interesting to note, however, is something mentioned at the top of this note. The ECB just recently started to tighten monetary policy gingerly before immediately walking back some of the tougher rhetoric with the recent display of economic data.

This brings up the question that we are all asking.

If Europe does go into a recession, which looks increasingly likely with each passing day, how will the ECB ease in a material way when they are stuck at the zero bound?

Interest rates in Europe were never raised like the US.

What will this mean for the Euro?

ECB Stuck At The Zero Bound:

Source: Bloomberg

Sure, the US will have to switch to a stance of monetary easing as well, as the global economic cycle continues to turn over, but the present conditions of zero interest rates and a peak balance sheet are different than 2.5% interest rates with at least a small reduction in the size of the central bank's holdings.

Will a monetary experiment out of the ECB drive the Euro (FXE) to parity with the Dollar (UUP)?

Monetary policy is only one part of the puzzle and it does not look good for the Euro in that regard.

The other key driver of the currency value is the relative growth differences between countries. Not which country has a better growth rate but rather which country has the best delta in growth or rate of change in growth.

Below is a highly simplistic, one-factor example, to show the deltas in growth. It should go without saying that all growth and inflation data, updated in real-time, impact the value of the currency, but this example should explain some of the recent trends.

Below is a chart of the EU composite PMI reading and the US composite PMI reading.

The bar charts represent the 6-month rate of change in the PMI reading.

The highlighted red box shows the time period when the rate of change in the EU PMI started to drop while the US PMI (growth) was still rising. This delta between rising growth in the US compared to slowing growth in the EU started in April of 2018, right when the Dollar started to break out against the Euro.

As the chart shows, that delta has persisted throughout 2018 and into 2019, providing a bid to the Dollar relative to the Euro.

In recent months, US growth started to slow as well, as the EU has already experienced a bulk of their deceleration, making a short-term flip in the Dollar vs. the Euro a possibility, but just in the short term.

PMI RoC Difference EU & US:

Source: Bloomberg

The long-term scenario for the Euro is overwhelmingly bearish.

Two big factors that contribute to trend economic growth are significantly worse in the EU and than in the US; namely population growth (demographics) and debt.

Europe as a whole is more indebted than the US, contributing to the dismal velocity of money, low productivity, and weak economic growth.

While the US has the same conditions, slowing economic growth with mounting debt, all the conditions in the EU are worse than the US meaning that the EU will require more stimulus than the US in order to get the economy out of recession; whenever the next one arrives.

Euro:

Source: Bloomberg

If the EU will require more stimulus than the US in the next downturn, and the ECB has never left the zero-bound, we may start to see some more monetary experiments that will more than likely push the Euro lower, not higher.

Over the long term, due to the present conditions and secular trends, it is highly possible for the Euro to see parity with the Dollar. In the short term, as I mentioned, there could be a brief pause in Dollar strength as the US growth expectations re-adjust more harshly than the EU, but as the conversation globally switches to one of monetary easing, the Euro may break to new lows against the Dollar.