GlaxoSmithKline: Watching Dividend Trends Closely

Summary

The firm needs sustained bottom line growth to keep shelling out $4 billion a year in dividends.

There is not much leeway on the balance sheet to help matters.

The 10-year financials have some adverse trends.

We will continue to monitor.

We have been long GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) since the $35.50 level. Our main reasons for being long revolve around the company's respiratory division. Advair, for example, may have been able to fend off