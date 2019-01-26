Preferred Series Part III: Cherry Hill Mortgage's 8.2% Cumulative Preferred Trading Under Par
About: Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI), CHMI.PA
by: Williams Equity Research
Summary
In the final article of this three-part series, we cover another cumulative issue paying an attractive 8.20% yield on par.
As a bonus, we are able to obtain this preferred modestly below par, mitigating call risk and augmenting our total return.
We will go through the firm's financial condition, durability, and the terms of this preferred issuance.