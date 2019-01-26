Nike Has Won The War
About: NIKE, Inc. (NKE), Includes: ADDYY, UA, UAA
by: Wealth Insights
Summary
Nike has officially reached an agreement to provide apparel for Major League Baseball. The deal gives Nike apparel rights for North America's three largest sports.
The company's strong fundamentals continue to highlight the long-term appeal of Nike as a total returns investment.
The stock is overvalued. Investors seeking a long-term position should wait until shares fall to under $66.
While it has been suspected since May, Nike (NKE) has finally inked a deal with MLB to be the official uniform and apparel provider for Major League Baseball. When this deal picks up,