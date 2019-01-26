S&P 500 Weekly Update: A Re-Energized Market Catches Many By Surprise

Many, if not all, of the analysts expect a complete retest of the December lows. I am not so sure.

While it is still too early to draw any conclusions, there is hint of 'change' in the air.

"Patience is not just about waiting for something… it's about how you wait, or your attitude while waiting." - Joyce Meyer

The rally off the lows has been impressive, and like all short-term moves, they eventually run out of steam. For now, the turnaround has left the S&P 9% off of the all-time high. 2019 continues to track the complete opposite of what we saw in fourth quarter of 2018, with the hardest hit areas during Q4 bouncing the most off of their lows this year. Small caps are leading the way with gains of nearly 10% on the year, while Energy leads all sectors at +11.32% on the back of oil’s 17% surge.

Intraday trading patterns have also changed since the latter part of 2018. Heavy buying at the end of the day has been quite evident during the entire rally. During the fourth quarter sell-off, we pretty much saw declines the entire trading day.

Before anyone gets too bullish over the strength we have witnessed in January, remember, last year got off to a great start, but the index fell 11+% from there. Just because we changed the page on the calendar less than a month ago, that didn't mean we had to start making predictions and come up with any short to intermediate strategies right out of the starting blocks. Far too many decided to do just that.

Instead, with so many question marks around, it was more of a wait and see approach. As of today, that has worked out nicely. On the other hand, we have already seen many of those early calls for continued weakness at the market lows, blow up and catch some investors off guard.

Before all is said and done, the naysayers may have quite a few things to say about where the stock market goes in the remainder of 2019. The uncertainties have become somewhat clear to some, but those uncertainties remain the center of the bear argument. What an investor can do now is revisit these issues and look for what, if anything, has changed.

When it comes to the Fed and interest rates, the naysayers have history on their side when they speak to believing in, or hoping for, a policy error to end the current expansion. It has happened before, BUT the timing of that event remains a huge unknown, and preparing for that today is simply guessing.

They have already been caught parsing and hanging on every word the Fed has uttered to believe the Fed was somehow determined to drive the U.S. economy into a recession and would hike rates until it succeeded in doing so. The Fed will more than likely continue with the data dependent view, and if that occurs, it can turn this entire issue into a market positive.

The tariff issues with China are also seen by some as being a continuing problem going forward. I would simply look at this entire situation by contemplating the answers to the following. What is the probability of the next headline on this issue being a negative? Conversely, what is the probability of the next headline being a positive one? When deciding to assign numbers to those probabilities, it may be best to avoid what each side says as it attempts to negotiate its position in public. If nothing else, when trying to decide what might occur, any media interpretation of this event should be dismissed at all cost.

Global economies along with their stock markets remain in a weakened state. The bear argument that is being presented proclaims this a precursor to a global recession. The other side of that observation suggests this is a mere pause from the long rebound that is still ongoing.

Corporate earnings also remain a focal point for both the bears and the bulls. As 2018 came to an end, the notion that earnings would be flat for 2019 became the trend to follow. The S&P sold off hard and we all witnessed PE contraction. Believing flat to negative earnings growth is on tap will tend to make this happen. So a case can be made that the stock market has more than discounted that. If stocks rise or hold through earnings season, this would be a market positive, and present a problem with the bear theories for much lower stock prices.

This brings us to the current market environment. Many subscribe to the notion that this is merely a bear market rally. Others believe it is the beginning of a new bull market phase. I continue to say very little has been resolved, and it’s far too early to draw any conclusions.

Economy

Scott Grannis gives us insight into what he views as a fundamentally sound economy.

Third-quarter GDP growth was revised down to a final gain of 3.4%, versus 4.2% in the second quarter and 2.2% in the first quarter. Fourth-quarter GDP is scheduled to be flashed on January 30th, but that may be delayed due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.

The estimate that I feel more comfortable with is 2.8%. That is aligned with the Blue Chip consensus of 2.7%, and the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model of 2.8%.

After ratcheting higher towards the end of 2018 right up through the first couple of days of 2019, high yield spreads have come back down to earth in the last two weeks. At their highs two weeks ago, spreads were the widest they have been since the Summer of 2016 and the highest while moving higher since the middle of 2015 when oil prices were crashing.

Source: Bespoke

The last time investors saw a period where this large of a move immediately followed a ten-day period where investors couldn’t exit high yield fast enough (wider spreads) was in February 2016. For those that may not remember, that marked the bottom of the global market scare back then. Bullish investors are hoping that is the case this time around as well.

Richmond Fed composite index rose from -8 in December to -2 in January but continued to indicate weak growth.

The U.S. Leading Economic Index from the Conference Board turned negative for the second month in 2018. The LEI was down -0.1% m/m in December, down from 0.2% in November. This was in line with the consensus expectation. On a year-over-year basis, the index remained positive but declined to +4.3%. The LEI has dropped to either zero or turned negative before seven of the last eight recessions.

Tenth District Manufacturing Activity continued to grow modestly. January Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index level at 5 vs. consensus of 2.

U.S. Markit flash manufacturing PMI bounced 1.1 points to 54.9 in January, bucking weakening trends overseas and shrugging off trade and shutdown worries, after dropping 1.5 ticks to 53.8 in December. The latter was the weakest since September 2017. And the index is below last January's 55.5, though isn't far off the 56.5 high in April.

An interesting observation. Middle class taxpayer withholding is being cited as the reason for the surge in tax receipts in Connecticut.

The housing sector continues to struggle. Existing home sales fell sharply in December. Analysts saw a 6.4% decline to 4.99 million, the lowest since November 2015, after a November rise to 5.33 million. Sales fell in all regions. Analysts saw a 6.9% rate of contraction for existing home sales in Q4 after a 10% Q3 contraction rate and a 6.6% Q2 contraction rate. For the year, sales fell 3.5%.

Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist:

“Current housing numbers are partly a result of higher interest rates during much of 2018. The housing market is obviously very sensitive to mortgage rates. Softer sales in December reflected consumer search processes and contract signing activity in previous months when mortgage rates were higher than today. Now, with mortgage rates lower, some revival in home sales is expected going into spring.” “The median existing-home price for all housing types in December was $253,600, up 2.9 percent from December 2017 ($246,500). December’s price increase marks the 82nd straight month of year-over-year gains.” “Total housing inventory at the end of December decreased to 1.55 million, down from 1.74 million existing homes available for sale in November, but represents an increase from 1.46 million a year ago. Unsold inventory is at a 3.7-month supply at the current sales pace, down from 3.9 last month and up from 3.2 months a year ago.”

Global Economy

The European Central Bank decided to keep key interest rates unchanged in its first monetary policy meeting of the year, as it had forecast.

According to the preliminary 'flash' reading, the IHS Markit Eurozone Composite PMI fell to 50.7 in January from 51.1 in December, its lowest since July 2013. Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

“The Eurozone economy slipped closer to stall speed in January, with companies reporting the first drop in demand for over four years. The disappointing survey data indicate that GDP is rising at a quarterly rate of just 0.1%.” “Both the manufacturing and service sectors are close to stagnation, highlighting the broad-based nature of the current slowdown. Ongoing auto sector weakness, Brexit worries, trade wars and the protests in France were again widely cited as factors dampening growth, but the survey responses indicate that a deeper malaise has set in at the start of the year. Companies are concerned about a wider economic slowdown gathering momentum, with rising political and economic uncertainty increasingly affecting risk appetite and demand.”

Bank of Japan left interest rates unchanged this past week.

Flash Japan Manufacturing PMI falls to 50.0 in January (52.6 – December), ending longest expansionary run for over a decade. Joe Hayes, Economist at IHS Markit:

“Preliminary PMI data for January bodes ill for Japan’s manufacturing sector, indicating the end of a near two-and-a half-year growth run as the index dropped to 50.0. The underlying picture will raise concern given renewed reductions were seen in new orders and output. Further signs that the downturn in the global trade cycle could yet worsen were also signaled, with new export orders falling at the sharpest rate since July 2016. The widely-anticipated rebound in Q4 should not distract from the bigger picture. Domestic economic weakness compounded with slowing global growth coincided with the lowest level of business confidence for over six years.”

Charles Schwab weighs in with their thoughts on the different scenarios that could play out with Brexit:

“While it is unclear what members of Parliament would support — and what the European Union would allow) — it is clear what they do not support: 1) Prime Minister May’s plan and 2) the default option of a disorderly exit of the EU on March 29 with no agreement with the EU or period of transition. Both the British pound and the UK stock market have posted modest gains so far this year. These markets seem to be encouraged that while this may eliminate the “best” case outcome, it may also eliminate the worst.”

A disorderly exit would seem to present plenty of risk. Stranger things have happened, but it would seem unlikely that their politicians would risk a recession and a bear market for their stock market. How much spillover to the rest of the globe is questionable. However, the spillover to the rest of the world may be limited. Charles Schwab reports:

“The UK constitutes 6% of the MSCI World Index and 17% of the MSCI EAFE Index; while the British pound is 12% of the Dollar Index.

Prime Minister Theresa May came up with her alternative plan this past week. It seems increasingly likely the March 29 exit date may be extended, giving the UK more time to allow for outcomes such as another plan to be put to a parliamentary vote, a narrow deal that covers the settlement of the divorce but leaves a period until December 2020 to define the future trade relationship; or even a second referendum, among others. However, the extension is likely to be short in duration due to European Parliamentary elections scheduled in May.

Earnings Observations

FactSet Research Weekly update:

“To date, 22% of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported actual results for Q4 2018. In terms of earnings, the percentage of companies reporting actual EPS above estimates (71%) is equal to the five-year average. In aggregate, companies are reporting earnings that are 3.0% above the estimates, which is below the five-year average.” “In terms of revenues, the percentage of companies reporting actual revenues above estimates (59%) is below the five-year average. In aggregate, companies are reporting revenues that are 0.2% above the estimates, which is also below the five-year average.”

Earnings and Revenue Growth

The blended, year-over-year earnings growth rate for the fourth quarter is 10.9% today, which is above the earnings growth rate of 10.6% last week. That marks the fifth straight quarter of double-digit earnings growth for the index.

Ten of the 11 sectors are reporting year-over-year earnings growth. Six sectors are reporting double-digit earnings growth, led by the Energy, Industrials, and Communication Services sectors. Industrials and Information Technology sectors were mainly responsible for the small increase in the earnings growth rate during the week.

The blended, year-over-year revenue growth rate for the fourth quarter is 6.1% today, which is equal to the revenue growth rate of 6.1% last week. Ten of the 11 sectors are reporting year-over-year growth in revenues. Three sectors are reporting double-digit growth in revenues: Communications Services, Real Estate, and Energy.

The forward 12-month P/E ratio is 15.4, which is below the five-year average but above the 10-year average.

During the upcoming week, 126 S&P 500 companies (including 13 Dow 30 components) are scheduled to report results for the fourth quarter.

The Political Scene

A story that was released on Monday stating that the U.S. cancelled a meeting between the U.S. and China was shown to be incorrect. Apparently, there was never an “official” meeting scheduled for this past week. The S&P sold off initially, then rebounded as expected when the story was challenged. It may be wise to tread lightly when we see the words "sources say".

The government shutdown continues as the Senate rejected both bills to end the stalemate. The two sides then decided to look for ways to resolve the situation.

All of that noise came to a temporary end as the President announced an interim deal to reopen the government.

The Fed and Interest Rates

For those obsessed with the yield curve:

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

The 2-10 spread started the year at 16 basis points and that is where it stands today.

Sentiment

This typically occurs at market "bottoms”. After the 2008 outflows, it's interesting to view what happened next in 2009.

Bullish sentiment ticked back up this week to 37.7% after falling to 33.5% last week. The weekly investor sentiment survey conducted by AAII has come off of extremely low levels from the late 2018 sell-off and has maintained above 30% readings for all of 2019 so far. This jump in bullish sentiment is still slightly lower than the historical average and where we were only a couple weeks ago (38.5%).

Crude Oil

The Weekly inventory report told us that inventories increased by 8 million barrels. At 445 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 9% above the five-year average for this time of year. Total motor gasoline inventories increased by 4.1 million barrels last week and are about 6% above the five-year average for this time of year.

Crude oil regained the $50 mark last week and remains above that former resistance level. WTI closed the week at $53.69, down $0.12.

The Technical Picture

The consensus view remains that investors will see a complete retest of the December lows. That view comes from looking back at history where retests after these deep market corrections occur 80% of the time. However, there is also the other 20% to consider. I continue to see data adding to the probability that percentage can increase. That leaves me with the thought that any retest may not get anywhere near the lows.

The "V" shaped recovery has run into resistance. Many analysts will now come up with their views to try and forecast where the S&P might find support.

The DAILY chart of the S&P shows shows the index has stopped right at the resistance level that was penciled in two weeks ago. A close above the intraday high of January 18th (2,675) would go a long way in confirming a continuation of the uptrend.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

The S&P did show resilience this week when it initially met resistance. Any selloffs failed to produce a close beneath the first short-term line of support at the 50-day (2,616) moving average (blue line). The bulls also have to be encouraged by the price action this week, as just about every intraday dip was bought.

If and when the very short-term support does break, the next support should come in right around that rising 20-day moving average (green line) in the 2,570-2,580 range. Perhaps a swoon that takes the index down to 2,520. All short-term scenarios that could point to any retest being much shallower than many believe. However, these short-term forecasts can be tricky, and we need to remain flexible. We take what the market is giving us, and avoid being stretched in any one direction.

Market Skeptics

Ray Dalio, founder of the world largest hedge fund, started off the Davo World Economic Forum expressing his concerns and warning all about the U.S economy.

I found that interview to be an interesting take on the investment scene. Mr. Dalio has a way of warning everyone that fits right in with what many of these investment titans do. They take up a mantra and then repeat it until it hopefully comes true. I do remember his warning to investors in 2015.

In 2013, the year many believe the secular bull market started, the year in which the S&P broke out of a multi-year trading range, Mr. Dalio underperformed the market. He wasn’t too keen on the outlook for stocks after that either with his thesis that the market would see returns in the 4% range for the next 10 years.

Sure, things change, and sure, these titans can switch their strategy. But for those that want to follow that logic, it may be wise to consider this. Moving his ship of that magnitude isn't like pushing a button and selling 100 shares of Apple. Then again, maybe this ill-conceived strategy is still in place since 2013.

In no way is this an indictment of Mr. Dalio. It is an indictment on the many gurus that come out with these forecasts that tend to satisfy their agendas. We see these warnings time after time and I continually repeat the same message. Sure, at some point he may be right, but at what cost?

The hedge fund community didn’t fare too well in 2018.

Last year challenged the poor results achieved during the financial crisis. However, in 2018, the S&P was only down 6.2%.

This comment has been heard over and over during my investment career.

"Once I come out of the market, it is hard to jump back in again."

There is surely a time to be out of stocks. The difficult part is knowing when. I’m not here to tell anyone they should be overweight stocks for the duration of a bear market and sit through 40-50% declines. It is always better to be in control of the situation. Far too many let the market force their hand. Instead, successful investors all share a trait. They assess the situation to avoid making premature decisions when it comes to major portfolio changes.

It’s a fine line to try and pull that off during an investment career. The art of managing your money comes down to learning the hard way. Mistake after mistake is made until we finally see the error of our ways. Added to that issue is that we also tend to make the same mistake over and over.

It all seems so easy to make these decisions at the time they are being made. The investment scene looks complex, issues are swirling around and moving to the sidelines with the S&P down 19+% seems prudent. The market is forcing an investor's hand. It seems prudent until it isn’t. One month later the S&P is 9% off of an all-time high. The investor is now in control of the situation.

What we all tend to forget is it‘s not so easy to determine when to get back in. When do we start to deploy some of, if not all of, the money that we now have sitting in a pile? The basic thought that enters our minds, "we’ll just wait for lower prices, we’ll pick the bottom of the selloff".

Problem is we forget the headlines will probably be pretty terrible at the bottom. Our minds just told us to get out because of issues, and now we have to try and convince ourselves that it is time to buy stocks. Any stock market algorithm can pull that off, but the human mind has a problem with that. Anyone that has been around for a while realizes this is pure fantasy, and those that speak of it as such an easy task usually find out the hard way.

Sure, there are a handful of people that can emerge from an arena filled with investors that can pull that off. Rest assured, the majority won’t come close to being correct. We just witnessed what usually takes place. The majority will tend to listen to the wrong footed approach to sell at the bottom because they are predicting more downside. During any primary trend cycle, the stock market will stretch and move into extremes more than it will stay with a nice easy to navigate “average” setting.

When it comes to investing and making money, these extremes have a tendency to separate the successful from the unsuccessful. If anyone believes they can continue to make significant changes to their portfolios every time the indices stretch, they may be in for a rude awakening.

Investors will come to find that the majority of investing is walking a very fine line. Sticking to a plan is having conviction, stick to it too long and an investor can bury themselves. Successful investors employ strategies that have been shown to work before. That's just common sense. In doing so, the probability for success increases exponentially. They also understand there are no guarantees. Yet another fine line to walk.

The best set of rules are those that are followed time and time again within the scope of a successful strategy. Since my mindset of being in "No Man’s Land" has not changed, I continue to watch for the signs that will tip the scales one way or another.

So the message remains the same. With no clear primary trend firmly in place, there is no need to get too bullish after this rally, nor a reason to get too bearish if the market does indeed decide to retest the lows. Best to stay observant and let the story play out. That will go a long way in firming up a view and potential strategy for the balance of 2019. Stay the course and let the others determine what they need to do to get back on track.

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore, it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

Thanks to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to All!

Disclaimer: This article contains my views of the equity market, it reflects the strategy and positioning that is comfortable for me. Of course, it is not suited for everyone, as there are far too many variables. Hopefully it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel more calm, putting them in control.

The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time.

As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die. Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVERY STOCK IN ALL OF THE SAVVY PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My portfolios are ALL positioned to take advantage of the bull market with NO hedges in place. I am LONG all positions in every portfolio mentioned.