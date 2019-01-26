Canadian Dividend All-Stars Set To Announce Dividend Increases The Week Of Jan. 25

Last week, Atrium Mortgage failed to raise dividends, and Richelieu Hardware came through as expected.

Canadian Dividend All-Stars are companies that have raised dividends for at least five consecutive years.

Earnings are ramping up, and there are plenty of Canadian Dividend All-Stars scheduled to announce earnings this coming week. Along with earnings, there are several dividend raises expected. Let's first take a look at the mixed results of last week. Of note, all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Last Week - Results

Another week has gone by, and once again, I have disappointing news to share. Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. (OTC:AMIVF) [TSX:AI] finally announced its dividend last week. Unfortunately, it kept its dividend steady in January. It is the first year since its seven year-streak began that it has failed to raise dividends in January. On the flip side, Richelieu Hardware (OTC:RHUHF) [TSX:RCH] came through as expected.

EST DGR EST Increase ACTUAL DGR ACTUAL Increase NEW DIV Richelieu Hardware 5.82% $0.0035 5.50% $0.0033 $0.0633

Expected Dividend Raises

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) [TSX:CNR]

Current Streak: 23 years

23 years Current Yield: 01.67%

01.67% Earnings: Tuesday, January 29

What can investors expect: Canada's largest railway company is a top 10 All-Star with an impressive streak that is 23 years long. Historically, the company has raised dividends along with first-quarter results at the end of January.

CN Rail has been aggressively raising dividends by double digits over the past number of years. Last year, it surprised to the upside with a hefty 22% raise, above its historical three- and five-year averages. Is another 20% raise in the cards?

The company has an adjusted targeted payout ratio of 35%. Based on 2018 earnings estimates, it's already at its target ratio. As such, I don't expect a raise any larger than expected growth rates moving forward.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 9.89% $0.50 $0.045

Metro, Inc. (OTCPK:MTRAF) [TSX:MRU]

Current Streak: 24 years

24 years Current Yield: 1.46%

1.46% Earnings: Tuesday, January 29

What can investors expect: Another top 10 All-Star, Metro is expected to hit the quarter-century mark with its 25th year of consecutive dividend growth. The company has consistently raised dividends in late-January or early-February.

Consistency remains Metro's strong point. Albeit slowing, it has averaged double-digit growth over the past 10 years. Last year's 10.7% raise was its lowest on record. That being said, its payout ratio is in the low 20s and, as such, it has plenty of room for growth.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 11.11% $0.02 $0.20

Exco Technologies Ltd. (OTCPK:EXCOF) [TSX:XTC]

Current Streak: 13 years

13 years Current Yield: 3.71%

3.71% Earnings: Wednesday, January 30

What can investors expect: Exco has quietly emerged as a reliable dividend stock. It has a solid 13-year dividend growth streak and an attractive yield. It has consistently raised earnings along with fourth-quarter results.

As a small-cap auto-parts company, the past year's and ongoing trade uncertainty has led to flat performance for the stock. Through the first nine months of the year, revenue and diluted EPS have dropped by 3.5% and 12.2% respectively.

As such, there is a risk that the company keeps its dividend steady. Should it decide to raise dividends, it will not match its three- and five-year double-digit growth averages. Last year, it only raised by 6.25%.

Given the pressure on the industry and continued uncertainty, do not expect anything higher than that.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 5.88% $0.005 $0.09

It's not surprising to see that Exco is the most undervalued of the trio (see F.A.S.T Graphs below). Canadian peers such as Magna International (NYSE:MGA) and Linamar (OTCPK:LIMAF) also suffer from the same fate, trading at significant discounts to historical valuations. The sector disconnect between current and historical valuation began in 2015. Until we achieve trade certainty and the cyclical auto-sector rebounds, I expect this sector undervaluation to persist.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXCOF, CNI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.